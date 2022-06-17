Home / India News / On Prophet remark row, US says "condemn the comments" made by former BJP spokespersons
On Prophet remark row, US says "condemn the comments" made by former BJP spokespersons

  Breaking news updates June 17, 2022:
Updated on Jun 17, 2022 07:00 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 17, 2022 07:00 AM IST

    On Prophet remark row, US says: ‘Condemn the comments' by BJP ex spokespersons

    The United States has raised concerns on comments by former BJP spokespersons - Naveen Jindal and Nupur Sharma - against Prophet Mohammed. "We condemn the offensive comments made by two BJP officials and we were glad to see that the party publicly condemns those comments," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, news agency AFP reported. Read More

  • Jun 17, 2022 07:00 AM IST

    Global Covid deaths rose last week after five weeks of decline

    After five weeks of declining coronavirus deaths, the number of fatalities reported globally increased by 4% last week, according to the World Health Organization. Read More

  • Jun 17, 2022 06:31 AM IST

    Number Theory: Why this monsoon is vital for India, and the world

    June 1 marks the beginning of the official monsoon season in India. Apart from bringing relief from the heat, the south-west or summer monsoon is also crucial for agricultural production in the country. Read More

  • Jun 17, 2022 06:00 AM IST

    Heavy rain hits Delhi-NCR after heatwave spell, traffic woes likely

    Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) early on Friday morning, which is likely to create inconvenience for commuters during peak morning hour. The early-morning showers, however, bring the much-needed relief from the scorching heat. This is the second consecutive day when the city received early morning showers after days of intense heatwave. Read More

  • Jun 17, 2022 05:35 AM IST

    Govt tries to allay concerns on Agnipath amid raging protests

    The government on Thursday sought to address concerns raised about and criticism of its new Agnipath scheme for recruitment of enlisted men and women from those aspiring for a career in the armed forces as well as veterans concerned about the potential fallout. Read More

Topics
breaking news
india news

On Prophet remark row, US says: ‘Condemn the comments' by BJP ex spokespersons 

Prophet remark row: The comments had prompted official notes from several nations. 
Nupur Sharma seeks time to appear at Bhiwandi police station for remarks against The Prophet. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jun 17, 2022 06:57 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
india news

Centre's one-time age waiver amid stir, criticism on 'Agnipath': 10 points

Agnipath scheme: The government has listed out several options for special recruits - “Agniveers” - in a bid to allay concerns. 
The Centre increased the upper age limit of the Agnipath scheme after a day of violent protests by youth in Bihar, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan.
Published on Jun 17, 2022 06:51 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
india news

Agnipath scheme: Yogi urges youth not to get ‘misled’. RLD chief has a question

  • Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Agnipath scheme will provide a new dimension to their lives along with a “golden foundation”.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
Published on Jun 17, 2022 06:29 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
india news

LIVE: Govt tries to allay concerns on Agnipath amid raging protests

  Breaking news updates June 17, 2022:
Updated on Jun 17, 2022 07:00 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
india news

Countrywide stir needed to stall Agnipath scheme, says Rakesh Tikait

"Till now, the youth were getting at least 15 years' service in the armed forces and a pension post-retirement but after the implementation of this scheme, when they retire from the services of the armed forces, they will return home without pension," Tikait said.
Farm leader Rakesh Tikait. (ANI file photo)
Published on Jun 17, 2022 05:32 AM IST
PTI |
india news

Agnipath: National Institute of Open Schooling to launch special programme

  • On Thursday, the education ministry said that under its new initiative, NIOS will develop customised courses to help Agniveers who have cleared matriculation obtain Class 12 certificates. The certificates to be issued by NIOS will be recognised for higher education and employment.
Protests erupted across hill-state against the controversial Agnipath scheme for recruitment into the armed forces. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jun 17, 2022 04:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents
india news

Played no role in honorary D.Lit for Sharjah ruler: Jaleel

Addressing a press conference here, he admitted that he knew Madhava Warrier, a Mumbai-based businessman, whom Suresh had alleged as his benami but claimed that it was just a friendship.
K T Jaleel (ANI)
Published on Jun 17, 2022 01:27 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India
india news

Kerala on track to set up 100k MSMEs in this fiscal: Minister

Facilitating around 10,000 B2B meetings, the June 16-18 event will boost the administration’s renewed pro-industry measures to project Kerala as a prime business destination before the rest of the country, the minister noted at the event.
Sustained efforts to strengthen MSMEs have led to recruitment of 1,155 interns at the panchayat level to train entrepreneurs (ANI)
Published on Jun 17, 2022 01:25 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India
india news

Kerala reports uptick in Covid cases, logs over 3k infections

The Kerala health department, in a release, has further said that directions have been issued to provide the precautionary dose at home to all those above 60 years of age who are in palliative care, bed-ridden or living in old age homes.
In view of the increase in the Covid-19 cases in Kerala, the health department has announced that there will be a special 6-day- long vaccination drive starting from Thursday for administering precaution doses of the vaccine to those requiring them. (ANI)
Published on Jun 17, 2022 01:22 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India
india news

Cong protest against ED quizzing of Rahul turns violent in Hyd

The Congress leaders entered into an argument with the police for creating hurdles when they were registering peaceful protest. At one stage, Renuka Chowdary was seen holding a police official by collar. She was later whisked away in a police van.
Congress workers pelted stones at the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation buses and set fire to a two-wheeler in Hyderabad on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jun 17, 2022 01:21 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
india news

Telangana tech institute students’ protests against ‘poor facilities’ enters third day

Heavy police forces supervised by Nirmal assistant superintendent of police Kiran Khare erected barricades in front of the academic block and other main buildings. Police have also imposed restrictions on the movement of civilians near the campus.
Nearly 8,000 students from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Knowledge and Technologies at Basar in Telangana’s Nirmal district have been protesting against lack of amenities in the college hostels and proper teaching faculty. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jun 17, 2022 01:18 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Hyderabad Police book Cong’s Renuka Chowdhury after she grabbed a cop by collar

The police registered the cases against Chowdhury and others under Sections 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 152 (assaulting or obstructing public servant when suppressing riot) among others.
Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury holds a policeman by his collar while being taken away by other police personnel during a protest over the summoning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case, in Hyderabad on Thursday. (ANI)
Updated on Jun 17, 2022 01:40 AM IST
ByAgencies, Hyderabad
india news

Jairam Ramesh to head the communication wing of Congress

The elevation of Ramesh, who played key roles in election management for the past many years, comes after he was elected for a fresh term in Rajya Sabha from Karnataka earlier this month.
Jairam Ramesh (HT file)
Updated on Jun 17, 2022 03:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

First day of CET conducted smoothly: Karnataka minister

The first day of the Common Entrance Test (CET 22) – gateway to becoming eligible for seeking admission to professional courses of engineering, veterinary, farm science, pharmacy, naturopathy and yoga – was conducted smoothly at all the centres across the state on Thursday, Karnataka higher education minister CN Ashwath Narayan said
Karnataka minister CN Ashwath Narayan says exams will be conducted for physics and chemistry papers as per schedule on Friday. (ANI)
Published on Jun 17, 2022 01:00 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
india news

May allot jobs in exchange for land: Power firms to HC

The Yaramaras Power Corporation and Raichur Power Corporation have promised the high court of Karnataka that they will consider the job applications of those who gave up their lands for a power project.
G Gururaj Patil and G Suresh Patil of Chikkasugur in Raichur had approached the HC against the two companies - Yaramaras Power Corporation and Raichur Power Corporation - and the energy department of Karnataka. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 17, 2022 01:00 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
