On Prophet remark row, US says "condemn the comments" made by former BJP spokespersons

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
Jun 17, 2022 07:00 AM IST
On Prophet remark row, US says: ‘Condemn the comments' by BJP ex spokespersons
The United States has raised concerns on comments by former BJP spokespersons - Naveen Jindal and Nupur Sharma - against Prophet Mohammed. "We condemn the offensive comments made by two BJP officials and we were glad to see that the party publicly condemns those comments," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, news agency AFP reported. Read More
Jun 17, 2022 07:00 AM IST
Global Covid deaths rose last week after five weeks of decline
After five weeks of declining coronavirus deaths, the number of fatalities reported globally increased by 4% last week, according to the World Health Organization. Read More
Jun 17, 2022 06:31 AM IST
Number Theory: Why this monsoon is vital for India, and the world
June 1 marks the beginning of the official monsoon season in India. Apart from bringing relief from the heat, the south-west or summer monsoon is also crucial for agricultural production in the country. Read More
Jun 17, 2022 06:00 AM IST
Heavy rain hits Delhi-NCR after heatwave spell, traffic woes likely
Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) early on Friday morning, which is likely to create inconvenience for commuters during peak morning hour. The early-morning showers, however, bring the much-needed relief from the scorching heat. This is the second consecutive day when the city received early morning showers after days of intense heatwave. Read More
Jun 17, 2022 05:35 AM IST
Govt tries to allay concerns on Agnipath amid raging protests
The government on Thursday sought to address concerns raised about and criticism of its new Agnipath scheme for recruitment of enlisted men and women from those aspiring for a career in the armed forces as well as veterans concerned about the potential fallout. Read More
"Till now, the youth were getting at least 15 years' service in the armed forces and a pension post-retirement but after the implementation of this scheme, when they retire from the services of the armed forces, they will return home without pension," Tikait said.
On Thursday, the education ministry said that under its new initiative, NIOS will develop customised courses to help Agniveers who have cleared matriculation obtain Class 12 certificates. The certificates to be issued by NIOS will be recognised for higher education and employment.
Facilitating around 10,000 B2B meetings, the June 16-18 event will boost the administration’s renewed pro-industry measures to project Kerala as a prime business destination before the rest of the country, the minister noted at the event.
The Kerala health department, in a release, has further said that directions have been issued to provide the precautionary dose at home to all those above 60 years of age who are in palliative care, bed-ridden or living in old age homes.
The Congress leaders entered into an argument with the police for creating hurdles when they were registering peaceful protest. At one stage, Renuka Chowdary was seen holding a police official by collar. She was later whisked away in a police van.
Heavy police forces supervised by Nirmal assistant superintendent of police Kiran Khare erected barricades in front of the academic block and other main buildings. Police have also imposed restrictions on the movement of civilians near the campus.
The first day of the Common Entrance Test (CET 22) – gateway to becoming eligible for seeking admission to professional courses of engineering, veterinary, farm science, pharmacy, naturopathy and yoga – was conducted smoothly at all the centres across the state on Thursday, Karnataka higher education minister CN Ashwath Narayan said
The Yaramaras Power Corporation and Raichur Power Corporation have promised the high court of Karnataka that they will consider the job applications of those who gave up their lands for a power project.