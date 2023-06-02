LIVE: Senate launches late night votes to stave off US default
Jun 02, 2023 06:02 AM IST
UAE wins Presidency of World Meteorological Organisation
The UAE has won the presidency of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), which functions as an authoritative body on weather, climate, hydrological and related environmental fields within the UN system, ANI reported.
Dr Abdulla Al Mandous, Director General of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in the UAE, has been elected as the new President of WMO for a four-year term from 2023 to 2027 with 98 votes. Dr Al Mandous, who is also the UAE's Permanent Representative to WMO and President of WMO's Regional Association II (Asia), contested the election as the official candidate of the UAE.
Jun 02, 2023 05:57 AM IST
Japan workers are shifting from lifetime employment: LinkedIn
LinkedIn Japan’s first female country head argues that the nation needs to move toward a more skills-based labor market, and firms need to adapt to workers’ changing values if the country is going to improve its persistent gender inequality, according to Bloomberg.
“Japan is at a turning point,” Wakana Tanaka said in her first media interview this week since she took over the top job in late March. “Building your skills constantly is really important in this coming age.”
Jun 02, 2023 05:43 AM IST
Twitter's head of trust and safety quits: Report
Twitter's head of trust and safety Ella Irwin told Reuters on Thursday that she has resigned from the social media company.
Jun 02, 2023 05:40 AM IST
UN warns of new threat to global food security after Russia limits Ukraine grain shipments
Warning of a new threat to global food security, the United Nations said Thursday that Russia is limiting the number of ships allowed to pick up Ukrainian grain at Black Sea ports in its campaign to get Kyiv to open a pipeline for a key ingredient of fertilizer to get to world markets, reports AP.
Jun 02, 2023 05:39 AM IST
Boeing's astronaut capsule faces more launch delays after latest problems
Boeing's astronaut capsule faces more launch delays after the discovery of problems that should have been caught earlier, officials said, reports AP.
Boeing and NASA announced the latest setback Thursday.
Until recently, the Starliner capsule was on track for a July test flight with two astronauts to the International Space Station, a planned trip that was already well behind schedule.
Jun 02, 2023 05:21 AM IST
Senate launches late night votes to stave off US default
Rushing to prevent a U.S. debt default, the Senate pressed ahead Thursday night to give final passage to a debt ceiling and budget cuts package and send it to President Joe Biden's desk to become law before the fast-approaching deadline, reports AP.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a late night floor schedule with nearly a dozen amendments up for debate to the package that Biden negotiated with Speaker Kevin McCarthy, though none was expected to be approved or change the overall deal.