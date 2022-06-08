Home / India News / Highlights: At 1,765, Mumbai sees another big jump in daily Covid-19 cases; reports zero death for 3rd straight day

Highlights: At 1,765, Mumbai sees another big jump in daily Covid-19 cases; reports zero death for 3rd straight day

Updated on Jun 08, 2022 10:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 08, 2022 10:49 PM IST

    No let-up in heatwave in Delhi, UP and these states tomorrow as well: 5 facts

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said the heatwave conditions will continue in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh till Thursday and in Odisha till Friday. Read more

  • Jun 08, 2022 09:57 PM IST

    Water supply to be hit in parts of Delhi from tomorrow. Check details

    Water supply will be affected in parts of Delhi starting Thursday due to the depletion of water level at the Wazirabad pond following reduction in the release of raw water by Haryana in the Yamuna, the Delhi Jal Board said on Wednesday. Read more

  • Jun 08, 2022 08:47 PM IST

    China releases world's 'most detailed' map of Moon

    China has released a new comprehensive geologic map of the moon, the "most detailed" to date, which is expected to make a vital contribution to scientific research, exploration and landing site selection on the Earth's only natural satellite. Read more

  • Jun 08, 2022 07:52 PM IST

    Siddu Moosewala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi is mastermind behind the killing, ANI cites Delhi Police

    Siddu Moosewala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi is mastermind behind the killing...Maharashtra Police has been given one Mahakaal's 14-day police custody remand. He is a close associate of one of the shooters, but he's not involved in the killing: HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP, Delhi Police

  • Jun 08, 2022 07:10 PM IST

    At 1,765, Mumbai sees another big jump in daily Covid-19 cases; reports zero death for 3rd straight day

    Maharashtra records 2,701 new Covid-19 cases, the highest in nearly four months; Mumbai sees 1,765 fresh infections, up from 1,242 a day ago. Read more

  • Jun 08, 2022 06:07 PM IST

    Al-Qaeda threatens India and Bangladesh, the suspect is Pakistan

    On Sunday, the proscribed Al Qaeda in the sub-continent (AQIS) released a statement condemning Bangladesh government for sentencing seven “innocent” persons to death for killings of Islamophobes Shafiul Islam Lilion and Ananta Bijoy on charges of blasphemy. Read more

  • Jun 08, 2022 05:07 PM IST

    Indian shares mark fourth day of losses as RBI hikes rate

    Indian shares ended lower for a fourth session on Wednesday after the central bank's second rate hike in as many months fanned fears that more tightening might choke economic growth, Reuters reported.

  • Jun 08, 2022 04:25 PM IST

    Cabinet approves MSPs for Kharif marketing season 2022-23

    The Centre has approved the minimum support prices for the Kharif marketing season 2022-23, stating that the rates are at least 1.5 times of the weighed average cost of production. Read more

  • Jun 08, 2022 03:54 PM IST

    India could soon allow wheat exports of 1.2 million T - government, trade sources

    India could soon allow traders to ship out around 1.2 million tonnes of wheat as it seeks to clear cargoes stuck at ports since last month's sudden ban of exports of the grain, government and trade sources said on Wednesday, Reuters reported. 

  • Jun 08, 2022 02:41 PM IST

    17-year-old girl gang-raped on moving bus in Bihar, 4 arrested

    A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped on a moving bus in Bihar, police said on Wednesday, PTI reported.

  • Jun 08, 2022 02:18 PM IST

    Assam widens frontline-worker category for Covid booster dose

    In view of rising Covid-19 cases, the Assam government has widened the ambit of the 'frontline worker' category, allowing more people to be included in the 18-59 age bracket for booster doses at state-run vaccine centres, PTI reported. 

  • Jun 08, 2022 02:12 PM IST

    Bus falls into deep ravine in southwest Pakistan, killing 22

    A speeding bus veered off a narrow mountain road and plummeted into a ravine in a remote area of southwest Pakistan on Wednesday, killing 22 passengers including women and children, AP reported.

  • Jun 08, 2022 01:47 PM IST

    Mumbai Police crime branch in Delhi to interrogate Lawrence Bishnoi

    Mumbai Police crime branch in Delhi to interrogate Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with threat letter to Salman Khan.

  • Jun 08, 2022 01:19 PM IST

    Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked due to stone slide

    Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked near Samroli, Udhampur following stone slide.

  • Jun 08, 2022 12:37 PM IST

    Massive fire breaks out at godown in Bhiwandi, Thane

    A massive fire breaks out at a plastic godown in Bhiwandi, Thane, 4 fire tenders present at the spot; no casualties reported, says ANI.

  • Jun 08, 2022 12:02 PM IST

    BJP names seven Uttar Pradesh ministers for legislative council polls

    BJP names seven Uttar Pradesh ministers, including Yogi Adityanath's deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, for legislative council polls.

  • Jun 08, 2022 11:53 AM IST

    Sidhu Moose Wala: Hundreds of people have gathered at the new grain market in Mansa on Bhog ceremony

    Hundreds of people have gathered at the new grain market in Mansa on Bhog ceremony of the murdered Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala on Wednesday.

  • Jun 08, 2022 10:51 AM IST

    Antim Ardas' of Sidhu Moose Wala is being held at his residence

    'Antim Ardas' of Sidhu Moose Wala is being held at his residence in Moosa village of Mansa district.

  • Jun 08, 2022 10:05 AM IST

    RBI raises policy repo rate by 50 basis points

    Reserve Bank raises policy repo rate by 50 basis points, up to 4.9% from 4.4%.

  • Jun 08, 2022 09:59 AM IST

    Social activist Anna Hazare to arrive in Delhi on June 19

    Social activist Anna Hazare to arrive in Delhi on 19th June. He will hold a 1-day training camp for his new organisation 'Rashtriya Lokandolan', reported ANI. 

  • Jun 08, 2022 08:58 AM IST

    India sees nearly 40% jump in daily Covid cases with 5.233 fresh infections

    India sees nearly 40% jump in daily Covid cases with 5.233 fresh infections; 7 deaths in 24 hours.

  • Jun 08, 2022 08:43 AM IST

    PM Modi listens to Muslim countries, not Muslims of India: Owaisi

    AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said the BJP took action again Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal only after Muslim countries raised their voices. Read more

  • Jun 08, 2022 07:48 AM IST

    Al-Qaeda threatens suicide attacks

    Terror outfit Al-Qaeda in the Subcontinent (AQIS) threatened suicide attacks in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai and Delhi to "fight for the dignity of our Prophet" amid brewing controversy over the remarks by BJP leaders on the founder of Islam, news agency ANI reported. Read more

  • Jun 08, 2022 07:06 AM IST

    Online game addict 16-year-old boy shot dead mother

    Lucknow Online game addict 16-year-old minor boy shot dead his 35-year-old mother when she opposed him of playing game in a residential colony.

  • Jun 08, 2022 05:57 AM IST

    RBI likely to up rates today

    The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India will announce an increase in interest rates on June 8.

Thursday, June 09, 2022
