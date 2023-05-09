Home / India News / LIVE: Texas officials identify victims killed in Dallas-area mall shooting
Live

LIVE: Texas officials identify victims killed in Dallas-area mall shooting

india news
Updated on May 09, 2023 05:37 AM IST

Breaking news, May 9, 2023:

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 09, 2023 05:37 AM IST

    One killed, four wounded in Israeli strikes in Gaza

    Medics said one person was killed and four were wounded in an Israeli air strike that targeted the house of an Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza before dawn on Tuesday, reports Reuters.

  • May 09, 2023 05:34 AM IST

    Worker killed at Amazon warehouse in US' Fort Wayne

    A worker died after being injured at an Amazon warehouse in Fort Wayne in an incident that closed the facility for the rest of the day Monday, authorities said, reported AP.

  • May 09, 2023 05:25 AM IST

    Texas officials identify victims killed in Dallas-area mall shooting

    Texas officials identify victims killed in Dallas-area mall shooting including 3-year-old boy, 2 grade-school girls, reports AP. 

ByHT News Desk

Air India urination case: SC notice to Centre, DGCA over rules for unruly flyers

india news
Updated on May 09, 2023 05:15 AM IST

The SC on Monday sought replies from the Centre, DGCA on a plea by a woman, on whom an inebriated passenger allegedly urinated inside an Air India flight.

The incident was reported aboard the Air India flight from New York to New Delhi on November 26 when an ‘unruly’ passenger, Shankar Mishra, after being served excessive alcohol on the flight, urinated on the victim. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Want to create Dhonis across sports: CM Stalin

india news
Updated on May 09, 2023 12:47 AM IST

The MoU signed between Tamil Nadu and Odisha to facilitate the sharing of sports infrastructure, young talents, coaches, sports administrators and sports scientists, is the first such between two states, Udhaynidhi said

Chief minister MK Stalin with cricketer MS Dhoni and sports minister Udayanidhi Stalin at the launch of Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation and Chief Minister’s Trophy 2023 programme, in Chennai on Monday. (PTI)
ByDivya Chandrababu

Probe ordered into gangster’s murder at Tihar jail, says TN DGP

india news
Updated on May 09, 2023 12:46 AM IST

The move after the Director General of Delhi Prisons Sanjay Beniwal wrote to the Tamil Nadu police to take action since Tamil Nadu Special Police (TNSP) personnel were on duty during the murder on May 2

Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu said that he has deputed additional director general of police, HM Jayaram, to conduct an inquiry into the Tihar jail case where 33-year-old gangster Sunil Baliyan aka Tillu Tajpuriya was murdered in his prison cell. (HT Archives)
ByDivya Chandrababu

Five more cheetahs at Kuno Park to be released in the wild

india news
Updated on May 09, 2023 12:46 AM IST

The Centre has decided to release five more cheetah from acclimatisation camps into free-roaming zones at the Kuno National Park.

A cheetah strays into an agricultural field adjoining a village near KNP on April 2. (PTI)
ByJayashree Nandi, Soumya Pillai, New Delhi

OPS, TTV announce to work together

india news
Updated on May 09, 2023 12:46 AM IST

Panruti Ramachandran, a veteran of the AIADMK who was also expelled for siding with OPS, told reporters that they have decided a “working arrangement” like the CPI and CPI(M)

Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran during their meeting in Chennai on Monday. (HT Photo)
ByDivya Chandrababu

In a first, NSAs of US, India and UAE hold meet in Saudi

india news
Updated on May 09, 2023 01:02 AM IST

The meeting represents an unprecedented intensification of India-US engagement on West Asia with other regional partners at the national security domain.

US NSA Jake Sullivan met his Indian counterpart, Ajit Doval, on Sunday. (ANI)
ByPrashant Jha, Washington

‘We’re fully prepared’: EC gears up for Karnataka polls

india news
Updated on May 09, 2023 01:48 AM IST

The Election Commission prohibits public meetings 48 hours before the end of polling, and hence all parties are barred from holding rallies and roadshows.

BSF personnel guard a sealed room where electronic voting machines (EVMs) are stored in Bengaluru. (AFP)
ByPriyanka Rudrappa

Karnataka elections: Violent clashes in city, Dakshina Kannada mar poll preparations

india news
Updated on May 09, 2023 12:42 AM IST

In Bengaluru, workers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress clashed in the Madiwala area of the BTM Layout constituency on Sunday evening, police said.

Violent clashes between political party workers in Bengaluru and Dakshina Kannada have marred the run-up to the elections (Agencies)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Karnataka elections: Shivakumar-Siddaramaiah show a united front

india news
Updated on May 09, 2023 12:41 AM IST

In the second part, Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah discussed job creation in tier-two cities in Karnataka so that people from those do not have to shift to Bengaluru. “Once we come to power, we will have to start Indira canteens again,” Siddaramaiah said, according to the video.

Congress on Monday released a video of a hearty chitchat between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Fake clips of labourers: Top court refuses to entertain plea of Bihar YouTuber

india news
Updated on May 09, 2023 04:06 AM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the Tamil Nadu government’s order detaining a YouTuber under the National Security Act (NSA).

Bihar YouTuber Manish Kashyap.
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi

‘Fema violation’ case: ED seizes 41.64cr assets of Pune bizman

india news
Updated on May 09, 2023 12:34 AM IST

The agency alleged that Zavareh Soli Poonawalla and his family members were accused of misuse of the Liberalised Remittance Scheme under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

A statement issued by the ED said it has “seized three immovable properties located at Ceejay house, Worli, Mumbai, worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>41.64 crore under the provisions of FEMA in its probe against Zavareh Soli Poonawalla and his family members”. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

3 civilians killed as IAF MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan

india news
Updated on May 09, 2023 04:57 AM IST

Three women were killed after a MiG-21 Bison fighter jet crashed into a house near Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh on Monday morning, officials said.

Local residents gather at the site of the IAF's MiG-21 fighter aircraft crash in Rajasthan on Monday. (ANI)
BySachin Saini, Jaipur

Cyclone Mocha may intensify into severe storm by May 12, says IMD

india news
Updated on May 09, 2023 05:15 AM IST

A low pressure area formed over south-east Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea on Monday, the weather bureau said.

The Met department also asked authorities to regulate tourism, offshore activities and shipping near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands between May 8 and 12. (PTI)
ByJayashree Nandi

SC raps Raj bar body for suspending lawyers

india news
Updated on May 09, 2023 12:26 AM IST

The bench, which also comprised justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala, directed for personal presence of the office-bearers of the Baharatpur bar association on the next date of hearing in Julyto explain their action.

The bar association had last year suspended the license of the three lawyers for not participating in their protest against a scheme implemented by the legal aid services authority for engaging lawyers. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
