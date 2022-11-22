Live
Breaking: In Pune highway mishap, absconding truck driver and assistant arrested
Updated on Nov 22, 2022 06:06 AM IST
Nov 22, 2022 06:04 AM IST
Pune highway mishap: Absconding truck driver, his assistant arrested
The accused truck driver Maniram Yadav and his assistant Lalit Yadav, who had been absconding, were arrested under IPC sections 279, 337, 338 & 427, Pune Police said.
At least 48 vehicles were damaged and more than 20 people suffered injuries in a multi-vehicle pile-up on the national highway (NH4), near Navale Bridge in Pune.
Breaking news live updates November 22, 2022
Updated on Nov 22, 2022 06:04 AM IST
Artillery guns to rockets, army upgrades capability in Ladakh
Published on Nov 22, 2022 02:35 AM IST
The border standoff between India and China erupted in May 2020. While the two sides have had partial success in disengaging rival soldiers from some friction areas on LAC, talks are still on to end the deadlock that has derailed the bilateral relationship.
Man held for derogatory comments on Stalin
Published on Nov 22, 2022 01:04 AM IST
Police said the case against Swamy is for his derogatory tweets on Stalin made on November 1 related to rains in Chennai.
TRS MLAs poaching: SC refuses to stall SIT probe, lifts court-monitoring order
Published on Nov 22, 2022 12:56 AM IST
Refusing to intervene in the judgement issued by the state high court on continuing the investigation by the SIT, the Supreme Court bench, however, said there was no need for monitoring of the probe by a single judge of the high court.
Man intercepts Kerala chief justice’s car, hurls abuses; arrested
Published on Nov 22, 2022 12:53 AM IST
The Kerala police on Sunday night arrested a man from Kochi for intercepting the car of Kerala chief justice S Manikumar and later allegedly hurling abuses on him
Farmer trampled to death by wild elephant in Kerala distt
Published on Nov 22, 2022 12:51 AM IST
According to one official familiar with the matter, T Samuel, who owned a small cardamom plantation, was on his way to his farm when the elephant chased him down and trampled him down.
Never sought extra posts above sanctioned strength, says Kerala governor over leaked letters
Updated on Nov 22, 2022 12:48 AM IST
The governor’s letters were leaked apparently as a counter to his nepotism charges against the state government.
Voter data theft case: Police arrest NGO director Ravikumar
Published on Nov 22, 2022 12:44 AM IST
Bengaluru police have arrested the main accused in the alleged voter data theft case, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (central) R Srinivas Gowda said on Monday.
Jagan lays stone for fisheries university; compares Naidu with a jilted lover
Published on Nov 22, 2022 12:44 AM IST
Taking a dig at Telugu Desam Party president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu for saying that the 2024 assembly elections would be his last, if his party was not voted to power, Jagan said the opposition leader was speaking like a “jilted power lover who does emotional blackmailing”.
TN cops say no evidence to link Mangaluru with Coimbatore blast
Published on Nov 22, 2022 12:42 AM IST
Tamil Nadu police are gathering details of Shariq’s associates as during the probe it was revealed that he had used the Aadhaar Card of a Coimbatore resident Surendran to obtain a SIM card
Pro-khalistan terrorist arrested at Delhi airport: NIA
Updated on Nov 22, 2022 02:37 AM IST
Kulwinderjit Singh alias Khanpuria, who has been associated with terrorist outfits such as the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), was carrying a reward of ₹5 lakhs.
Kejriwal: Gujarat headed for ‘cyclone of change’
Published on Nov 22, 2022 12:23 AM IST
Reiterating his party’s poll promises of providing 1 million government jobs to youth and 300 units of free electricity each month, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said there was a “cyclone of change” headed towards the state
Supreme Court notice to Centre on rule against women accepting court summons
Updated on Nov 22, 2022 02:38 AM IST
A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, issued a notice to the Union government on a public interest litigation filed by Kush Kalra who complaining against the “discriminatory” language of Section 64 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).
PM, Shah mount attack on Congress for ‘ignoring growth and security’
Published on Nov 22, 2022 12:20 AM IST
Elections to the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, respectively. The results will be announced on December 8.
Supreme Court seeks Centre’s reply on plea of army women officers seeking promotions
Updated on Nov 22, 2022 12:18 AM IST