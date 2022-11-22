Home / India News / Breaking: In Pune highway mishap, absconding truck driver and assistant arrested
Live

Breaking: In Pune highway mishap, absconding truck driver and assistant arrested

india news
Updated on Nov 22, 2022 06:06 AM IST

Breaking news today November 22, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 22, 2022 06:04 AM IST

    Pune highway mishap: Absconding truck driver, his assistant arrested

    The accused truck driver Maniram Yadav and his assistant Lalit Yadav, who had been absconding, were arrested under IPC sections 279, 337, 338 & 427, Pune Police said. 

    At least 48 vehicles were damaged and more than 20 people suffered injuries in a multi-vehicle pile-up on the national highway (NH4), near Navale Bridge in Pune.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

Breaking news live updates November 22, 2022

india news
Updated on Nov 22, 2022 06:04 AM IST

Breaking news today November 22, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.

Artillery guns to rockets, army upgrades capability in Ladakh

india news
Published on Nov 22, 2022 02:35 AM IST

The border standoff between India and China erupted in May 2020. While the two sides have had partial success in disengaging rival soldiers from some friction areas on LAC, talks are still on to end the deadlock that has derailed the bilateral relationship.

The Indian Army ‘s T-90 Bhishma tanks near the Line of Actual Control in the Chumar-Demchok area of eastern Ladakh.(ANI file photo)
The Indian Army ‘s T-90 Bhishma tanks near the Line of Actual Control in the Chumar-Demchok area of eastern Ladakh.(ANI file photo)

Man held for derogatory comments on Stalin

india news
Published on Nov 22, 2022 01:04 AM IST

Police said the case against Swamy is for his derogatory tweets on Stalin made on November 1 related to rains in Chennai.

Chief minister M K Stalin (PTI)
Chief minister M K Stalin (PTI)

TRS MLAs poaching: SC refuses to stall SIT probe, lifts court-monitoring order

india news
Published on Nov 22, 2022 12:56 AM IST

Refusing to intervene in the judgement issued by the state high court on continuing the investigation by the SIT, the Supreme Court bench, however, said there was no need for monitoring of the probe by a single judge of the high court.

Nanda Kumar, accused in TRS MLAs poaching case, being produced before the Anti-Corruption Bureau court judge G Rajagopal at his residence in Hyderabad. (PTI)
Nanda Kumar, accused in TRS MLAs poaching case, being produced before the Anti-Corruption Bureau court judge G Rajagopal at his residence in Hyderabad. (PTI)

Man intercepts Kerala chief justice’s car, hurls abuses; arrested

india news
Published on Nov 22, 2022 12:53 AM IST

The Kerala police on Sunday night arrested a man from Kochi for intercepting the car of Kerala chief justice S Manikumar and later allegedly hurling abuses on him

Police said he jumped before the car near Goshree bridge and forcibly stopped it. (Getty Images)
Police said he jumped before the car near Goshree bridge and forcibly stopped it. (Getty Images)

Farmer trampled to death by wild elephant in Kerala distt

india news
Published on Nov 22, 2022 12:51 AM IST

According to one official familiar with the matter, T Samuel, who owned a small cardamom plantation, was on his way to his farm when the elephant chased him down and trampled him down.

After news of his death broke, local residents blocked roads in the area saying they had made repeated pleas to the authorities to check increasing wild animal attacks, but no action was taken, said one resident, asking not to be named. (Getty Images)
After news of his death broke, local residents blocked roads in the area saying they had made repeated pleas to the authorities to check increasing wild animal attacks, but no action was taken, said one resident, asking not to be named. (Getty Images)

Never sought extra posts above sanctioned strength, says Kerala governor over leaked letters

india news
Updated on Nov 22, 2022 12:48 AM IST

The governor’s letters were leaked apparently as a counter to his nepotism charges against the state government.

Kerala governor (HT Photo)
Kerala governor (HT Photo)

Voter data theft case: Police arrest NGO director Ravikumar

india news
Published on Nov 22, 2022 12:44 AM IST

Bengaluru police have arrested the main accused in the alleged voter data theft case, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (central) R Srinivas Gowda said on Monday.

Voter data theft case: Police arrest NGO director Ravikumar
Voter data theft case: Police arrest NGO director Ravikumar

Jagan lays stone for fisheries university; compares Naidu with a jilted lover

india news
Published on Nov 22, 2022 12:44 AM IST

Taking a dig at Telugu Desam Party president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu for saying that the 2024 assembly elections would be his last, if his party was not voted to power, Jagan said the opposition leader was speaking like a “jilted power lover who does emotional blackmailing”.

Andhra chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy during an event in Narasapuram. (HT Photo)
Andhra chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy during an event in Narasapuram. (HT Photo)

TN cops say no evidence to link Mangaluru with Coimbatore blast

india news
Published on Nov 22, 2022 12:42 AM IST

Tamil Nadu police are gathering details of Shariq’s associates as during the probe it was revealed that he had used the Aadhaar Card of a Coimbatore resident Surendran to obtain a SIM card

As of now we have not found any evidence to link them, said a top police official of Tamil Nadu. (PTI)
As of now we have not found any evidence to link them, said a top police official of Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

Pro-khalistan terrorist arrested at Delhi airport: NIA

india news
Updated on Nov 22, 2022 02:37 AM IST

Kulwinderjit Singh alias Khanpuria, who has been associated with terrorist outfits such as the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), was carrying a reward of ₹5 lakhs.

In a statement, the NIA said Khanpuria, a native of Amritsar, was arrested on his arrival from Bangkok.(Representative image)
In a statement, the NIA said Khanpuria, a native of Amritsar, was arrested on his arrival from Bangkok.(Representative image)

Kejriwal: Gujarat headed for ‘cyclone of change’

india news
Published on Nov 22, 2022 12:23 AM IST

Reiterating his party’s poll promises of providing 1 million government jobs to youth and 300 units of free electricity each month, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said there was a “cyclone of change” headed towards the state

Halol, Nov 20 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal waves to the crowd during the roadshow for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, in Halol on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (AAP Gujarat twitter)
Halol, Nov 20 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal waves to the crowd during the roadshow for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, in Halol on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (AAP Gujarat twitter)

Supreme Court notice to Centre on rule against women accepting court summons

india news
Updated on Nov 22, 2022 02:38 AM IST

A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, issued a notice to the Union government on a public interest litigation filed by Kush Kalra who complaining against the “discriminatory” language of Section 64 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Section 64 lays down the procedure for serving of summons when the person concerned cannot be found at his address.(ANI file photo)
Section 64 lays down the procedure for serving of summons when the person concerned cannot be found at his address.(ANI file photo)

PM, Shah mount attack on Congress for ‘ignoring growth and security’

india news
Published on Nov 22, 2022 12:20 AM IST

Elections to the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, respectively. The results will be announced on December 8.

PM Modi took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, and Shah attacked the opposition party for allegedly compromising with development and national security during their rule at the Centre. (ANI)
PM Modi took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, and Shah attacked the opposition party for allegedly compromising with development and national security during their rule at the Centre. (ANI)

Supreme Court seeks Centre’s reply on plea of army women officers seeking promotions

india news
Updated on Nov 22, 2022 12:18 AM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Centre’s response, within two weeks, on a plea by 34 Army women officers who alleged delay in promotions after being granted permanent commission on the directions of the top court in 2020.

The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Centre’s response, within two weeks, on a plea by 34 Army women officers who alleged delay in promotions after being granted permanent commission on the directions of the top court in 2020. (ANI)
The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Centre’s response, within two weeks, on a plea by 34 Army women officers who alleged delay in promotions after being granted permanent commission on the directions of the top court in 2020. (ANI)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out