Live
Breaking: Assam Police rescue 31 stray dogs tied in sacks on roadside in Golaghat district
Updated on Sep 17, 2022 05:59 AM IST
Sep 17, 2022 05:54 AM IST
Assam Police rescue 31 stray dogs tied in sacks on roadside in Golaghat district
Police officials in Assam rescued 31 stray dogs left tied in sacks on roadside in Bokakhat in Golaghat dist. Local police officer said to ANI that animal traffickers might have dumped these dogs near a drain due to a glitch in their vehicle & fled from the area and further probe is underway.
On Vedanta-Foxconn row, Fadnavis says Gujarat is not Pakistan; ‘We are together'
Published on Sep 17, 2022 05:59 AM IST
Devendra Fadnavis said when he met Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal with a tailor-made deal soon after he became the deputy chief minister, he was told that the decision to set up the project in Gujarat was almost final.
Cheetahs in India LIVE: PM to release the mammals in their new home in Kuno
Published on Sep 17, 2022 05:52 AM IST
Project Cheetahs LIVE: Efforts to bring the animal — the smallest of the big cats and the fastest land mammal — have been decades in the making, beginning with Indira Gandhi in the 1970s but have always run into international diplomatic or legal hurdles, until now.
Monsoon may not withdraw till September-end in northwest
Published on Sep 17, 2022 04:58 AM IST
Normally, monsoon withdraws from the region by September 17. Uttar Pradesh, which had 47% rain deficiency during the beginning of this week, received an intense spell of monsoon rain on Friday.
CUET-UG results: Ball set rolling for DU admission process
Published on Sep 17, 2022 04:09 AM IST
Admissions to all undergraduate programmes in colleges under DU will take place through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) in three phases, the first of which began on Monday.
CUET: UGC opts to use normalised scores for college entries, not percentile
Published on Sep 17, 2022 12:01 AM IST
Normalised marks are individual subject scores that are calculated in a way that marks of a student who appeared in one session is comparable to that of another from a different session -- since no two session is likely to have the same level of difficulty.
How CUET will impact DU admissions
Published on Sep 16, 2022 11:58 PM IST
Admissions to all undergraduate programs in colleges under DU will take place through the CSAS in three phases. Phase, which kicked off on Monday and will continue till October 10, requires students to submit their personal details, class 12 marks, category preference, and documents on the admission portal
How Hyd merger with Union unfolded
Published on Sep 16, 2022 11:52 PM IST
Hyderabad got “independence” only a year and a month later, following a “police action” by the Indian military forces on the then autocratic and adamant ruler, Mir Osman Ali Khan, the 7th Nizam-ul-Mulk
SCO Summit: No bilateral, but Modi shares dais with Xi first time since LAC row
Published on Sep 16, 2022 11:41 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping found themselves face-to-face for the first time since the start of the standoff in Ladakh at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on Friday, but there was no sign of a thaw that could lead to a breakthrough in the troubled ties between the two sides.
CUET-UG results: 12 get 100 percentile in 5 subjects, 104 in 4
Published on Sep 16, 2022 11:39 PM IST
As these 12 students (including seven girls) were in the hundredth percentile in five subjects, they can be considered the key toppers for the exam.
HC upholds life term for tobacco tycoon who killed guard in Kerala
Published on Sep 16, 2022 11:38 PM IST
In 2021, the high court had constituted a medical team to examine Nisham’s mental health after he complained of uneasiness. Nisham has been in jail for last six years.
Modi at SCO Summit: Reliable supply chains will help boost economic recovery
Published on Sep 16, 2022 11:37 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) should create trusted and resilient supply chains to bolster economic recovery and overcome impediments created by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine crisis.
Govt to soon launch online logistics portal
Updated on Sep 16, 2022 11:36 PM IST
NLP is a necessity if we want to make India a developed economy by 2047, a second official said. Even as India is the fastest growing economy of the world, its logistics costs are quite high.
IAF to induct light combat helicopter on October 3
Published on Sep 16, 2022 11:33 PM IST
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to formally induct the indigenous light combat helicopter (LCH) at the Jodhpur air force station on October 3, with the new platform capable of targeting enemy air defences.
In a first, women pilots to run Chinook supply sorties
Updated on Sep 17, 2022 04:43 AM IST