Breaking: Assam Police rescue 31 stray dogs tied in sacks on roadside in Golaghat district

india news
Updated on Sep 17, 2022 05:59 AM IST

  • Sep 17, 2022 05:54 AM IST

    Assam Police rescue 31 stray dogs tied in sacks on roadside in Golaghat district

    Police officials in Assam rescued 31 stray dogs left tied in sacks on roadside in Bokakhat in Golaghat dist. Local police officer said to ANI that animal traffickers might have dumped these dogs near a drain due to a glitch in their vehicle & fled from the area and further probe is underway.

breaking news

On Vedanta-Foxconn row, Fadnavis says Gujarat is not Pakistan; ‘We are together'

india news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 05:59 AM IST

Devendra Fadnavis said when he met Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal with a tailor-made deal soon after he became the deputy chief minister, he was told that the decision to set up the project in Gujarat was almost final.

Fadnavis on Friday said there is a healthy competition among Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka over such projects.
Fadnavis on Friday said there is a healthy competition among Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka over such projects.
ByPoulomi Ghosh
Breaking: Assam Police rescue 31 stray dogs tied in sacks on roadside

india news
Updated on Sep 17, 2022 05:59 AM IST

Cheetahs in India LIVE: PM to release the mammals in their new home in Kuno

india news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 05:52 AM IST

Project Cheetahs LIVE: Efforts to bring the animal — the smallest of the big cats and the fastest land mammal — have been decades in the making, beginning with Indira Gandhi in the 1970s but have always run into international diplomatic or legal hurdles, until now.

A cheetah lies inside a transport cage at the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday.(AP)
A cheetah lies inside a transport cage at the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday.(AP)
ByHT News Desk

Monsoon may not withdraw till September-end in northwest

india news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 04:58 AM IST

Normally, monsoon withdraws from the region by September 17. Uttar Pradesh, which had 47% rain deficiency during the beginning of this week, received an intense spell of monsoon rain on Friday.

Apart from Gorakhpur and many other districts of UP, Lucknow too received heavy rain on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta/ht)
Apart from Gorakhpur and many other districts of UP, Lucknow too received heavy rain on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta/ht)
ByHT Correspondent
CUET-UG results: Ball set rolling for DU admission process

india news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 04:09 AM IST

Admissions to all undergraduate programmes in colleges under DU will take place through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) in three phases, the first of which began on Monday.

The Delhi University. (HT Photo/File)
The Delhi University. (HT Photo/File)
BySadia Akhtar
CUET: UGC opts to use normalised scores for college entries, not percentile

india news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 12:01 AM IST

Normalised marks are individual subject scores that are calculated in a way that marks of a student who appeared in one session is comparable to that of another from a different session -- since no two session is likely to have the same level of difficulty.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the first university entrance test for UG admissions on Friday. (HT Photo)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the first university entrance test for UG admissions on Friday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
How CUET will impact DU admissions

india news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 11:58 PM IST

Admissions to all undergraduate programs in colleges under DU will take place through the CSAS in three phases. Phase, which kicked off on Monday and will continue till October 10, requires students to submit their personal details, class 12 marks, category preference, and documents on the admission portal

As per the procedure outlined by DU on Friday, the varsity will create a merit list based on a summation of the normalised marks of the papers that make up the eligibility criteria of a given programme) (PTI)
As per the procedure outlined by DU on Friday, the varsity will create a merit list based on a summation of the normalised marks of the papers that make up the eligibility criteria of a given programme) (PTI)
BySadia Akhtar, New Delhi
How Hyd merger with Union unfolded

india news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 11:52 PM IST

Hyderabad got “independence” only a year and a month later, following a “police action” by the Indian military forces on the then autocratic and adamant ruler, Mir Osman Ali Khan, the 7th Nizam-ul-Mulk

On September 17, 1948, the Nizam (right) surrendered to the Indian government (HT Archives)
On September 17, 1948, the Nizam (right) surrendered to the Indian government (HT Archives)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
SCO Summit: No bilateral, but Modi shares dais with Xi first time since LAC row

india news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 11:41 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping found themselves face-to-face for the first time since the start of the standoff in Ladakh at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on Friday, but there was no sign of a thaw that could lead to a breakthrough in the troubled ties between the two sides.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping poses for a group picture with other world leaders during the SCO Summit in Samarkand on Friday. (ANI/ PIB)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping poses for a group picture with other world leaders during the SCO Summit in Samarkand on Friday. (ANI/ PIB)
ByRezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
CUET-UG results: 12 get 100 percentile in 5 subjects, 104 in 4

india news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 11:39 PM IST

As these 12 students (including seven girls) were in the hundredth percentile in five subjects, they can be considered the key toppers for the exam.

Representative Image
Representative Image
ByFareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
HC upholds life term for tobacco tycoon who killed guard in Kerala

india news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 11:38 PM IST

In 2021, the high court had constituted a medical team to examine Nisham’s mental health after he complained of uneasiness. Nisham has been in jail for last six years.

In 2016, Nisham was awarded the punishment by Thrissur district additional sessions court and slapped a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>70 lakh fine, out of which <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 lakh would be given to Bose’s widow. (Representational photo)
In 2016, Nisham was awarded the punishment by Thrissur district additional sessions court and slapped a 70 lakh fine, out of which 50 lakh would be given to Bose’s widow. (Representational photo)
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
Modi at SCO Summit: Reliable supply chains will help boost economic recovery

india news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 11:37 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) should create trusted and resilient supply chains to bolster economic recovery and overcome impediments created by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Friday. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Friday. (PTI)
ByRezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
Govt to soon launch online logistics portal

india news
Updated on Sep 16, 2022 11:36 PM IST

NLP is a necessity if we want to make India a developed economy by 2047, a second official said. Even as India is the fastest growing economy of the world, its logistics costs are quite high.

The National Logistics Policy will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (ANI)
The National Logistics Policy will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (ANI)
ByRajeev Jayaswal
IAF to induct light combat helicopter on October 3

india news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 11:33 PM IST

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to formally induct the indigenous light combat helicopter (LCH) at the Jodhpur air force station on October 3, with the new platform capable of targeting enemy air defences.

LCH has an indigenous content of 45% by value and it will progressively increase to more than 55% for the series production version, according to the defence ministry. (PTI file)
LCH has an indigenous content of 45% by value and it will progressively increase to more than 55% for the series production version, according to the defence ministry. (PTI file)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
In a first, women pilots to run Chinook supply sorties

india news
Updated on Sep 17, 2022 04:43 AM IST

Squadron Leaders Parul Bhardwaj and Swati Rathore were flying the Russian-origin Mi-17V5 helicopters before they were moved to CH-47F Chinook units based in Chandigarh and Mohanbari in Assam, respectively.

Soldiers hook up an M777 howitzer to a Chinook. (Army photo)
Soldiers hook up an M777 howitzer to a Chinook. (Army photo)
ByRahul Singh, New Delhi
