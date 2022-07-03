Live
BREAKING: Fire broke out in a train in Bihar, all passengers safe, reports ANI
Updated on Jul 03, 2022 12:08 PM IST
Jul 03, 2022 12:08 PM IST
BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar takes charge as Maharashtra Assembly speaker
BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar takes charge as the Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly amid chants of "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji", "Jai Sri Ram", "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram".
Jul 03, 2022 10:47 AM IST
Mild tremors felt in Sullia taluk in Karnataka
Mild tremors were felt in some parts of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.
Jul 03, 2022 10:14 AM IST
BJP MLAs arrive at the State Assembly in Mumbai
BJP MLAs arrive at the State Assembly in Mumbai ahead of the election for the post of Assembly Speaker.
Jul 03, 2022 09:41 AM IST
Fire broke out in a train in Bihar this morning, all passengers safe
Fire broke out in a train in Bihar this morning, all passengers safe, reports ANI.
Jul 03, 2022 08:55 AM IST
16,103 new Covid cases in India, about 1,000 fewer than yesterday
16,103 new Covid cases in India, about 1,000 fewer than yesterday; 31 deaths in 24 hours.
Jul 03, 2022 08:27 AM IST
Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 hits Myanmar
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 on the Richter Scale, hit 260km SW of Ywangan, Myanmar at 7:56 am today, reported ANI citing National Center for Seismology.
Jul 03, 2022 08:03 AM IST
Navneet Rana slams police amid outrage over chemist's killing
Amravati MP Navneet Rana has raised allegations against the city police commissioner regarding the case concerning the killing of a chemist.
Jul 03, 2022 07:11 AM IST
PM Modi to address public meeting in Hyderabad today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad today.
Jul 03, 2022 06:05 AM IST
Two-day Maharashtra Assembly session begins today
The crucial two-day Maharashtra Assembly session begins on Sunday, days after the Eknath Shinde government came into power.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that the amount has been treated as ‘proceeds of crime’ by Serajuddin & Co from the illegal mining of manganese and iron ores in Odisha
ED earlier attached movable properties of
₹622 crore of Serajuddin & Co under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (File Photo)
Updated on Jul 03, 2022 11:54 AM IST
As commotion spread after the Sena office in the Maharashtra Assembly was found sealed off, Aaditya Thackeray said some Uddhav camp MLAs were locked up in the office following which the Uddhav camp decided to lock the office.
The Sena's office in the Vishan Bhavan was sealed which created commotion ahead of Sunday's voting for the Speaker post.
Published on Jul 03, 2022 11:43 AM IST
Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Taliban Hussain is a mastermind of the recent IED blasts in the Reasi district. The J&K Police had announced reward to anyone who would inform the authorities of his whereabouts.
Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists in custody of Jammu and Kashmir Police.(Twitter/Police Media Centre, Jammu)
Published on Jul 03, 2022 11:39 AM IST
First-time BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar has been elected as the assembly speaker days after Eknath Shinde took over as the new chief minister and the BJP returned to power in the state.
Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis on day 1 of Maharashtra assembly session. (ANI )
Updated on Jul 03, 2022 12:18 PM IST
The alleged suicide of the girl student comes about three months after a first-year MBBS student in Bolangir district died by suicide after he was allegedly tortured by his seniors.
The girl, in a suicide note, said she was depressed after being constantly ragged and tortured by three of her seniors. (Representative Image)
Published on Jul 03, 2022 11:23 AM IST
ByDebabrata MohantyDebabrata Mohanty
In April this year, IAS officer Tina Dabi married IAS officer Dr Pradeep Gawande in a private ceremony in Jaipur where both of them are posted. Tina and Athar got divorced in 2021.
IAS officer Athar Amir Khan has got engaged to Dr Mehreen Qazi, a year after his divorce with IAS officer Tina Dabi.
Published on Jul 03, 2022 11:14 AM IST
The Maharashtra assembly is holding a special two-day session after days of political tumult.
Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis on day 1 of Maharashtra assembly session. (ANI )
Published on Jul 03, 2022 10:48 AM IST
After days of massive political drama, the Maharashtra assembly is set to elect the Assembly speaker on Sunday.
BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar. (HT File)
Updated on Jul 03, 2022 10:49 AM IST
A faction of the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), an alliance partner of the ruling BJP, switched over to royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma’s party, TIPRA Motha on Saturday
The rebel IPFT faction has accused the party of playing as a B team of the BJP and abandoning its demand for the separate statehood of Tipraland. (File Photo/PTI)
Published on Jul 03, 2022 10:40 AM IST
The annual pilgrimage - to a 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva located in the Himalayas - began on June 30.
A video shared by the Indian Army showed the military taking part in the reconstruction exercise on a rocky terrain. (ANI video screengrab)
Published on Jul 03, 2022 10:28 AM IST
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray said the decision of the new government on Aarey is shocking for him and to all environment activists and animal lovers.
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray has requested the new Maharashtra government to reconsider its decision of construction the metro car shed in Aarey.
Published on Jul 03, 2022 09:48 AM IST
India's active caseload currently stands at 1,11,711 - accounting for 0.25% of the total cases.
A medical professional shows COVID-19 test results conducted at Gandhi Nagar in New Delhi. (Sonu Mehta / HT Photo)
Published on Jul 03, 2022 09:32 AM IST
The BJP is also expected to make a statement on the situation in Telangana, where it is fighting to wrest power from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BJP's National Executive meeting, in Hyderabad on Saturday.(PTI)
Updated on Jul 03, 2022 10:35 AM IST
Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis took oath earlier this week after the fall of MVA government and Uddhav Thackeray resignation.
Mumbai: Newly elected Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde being presented a bouquet by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari during his oath-taking ceremony, at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, (PTI)
Published on Jul 03, 2022 08:47 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
A Bharatiya Janta Party worker erecting BJP flags. (File image)(Nitin Kanotra / Hindustan Times)
Updated on Jul 03, 2022 08:44 AM IST