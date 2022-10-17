Home / India News / Live | Kerala ‘human sacrifice’ case: Kin of more missing women approach police
Live

Live | Kerala ‘human sacrifice’ case: Kin of more missing women approach police

india news
Updated on Oct 17, 2022 06:23 AM IST

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 17, 2022 06:23 AM IST

    NASA's Lucy spacecraft successfully passes at JUST 350 km above Earth's surface

    NASA had said this slingshotting wil help Lucy gain part of the orbital energy it needs to travel to the unexplored population of asteroids.

  • Oct 17, 2022 06:01 AM IST

    Kerala ‘human sacrifice’ case: Kin of more missing women reach out to police

    As probe into the alleged human sacrifice case in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district continued, relatives of more missing women have approached the police fearing main accused Mohammad Shafi alias Rasheed might have been behind their disappearances. 

  • Oct 17, 2022 05:42 AM IST

    Death toll rises to 600 in Nigeria's worst floods in a decade

    More than 600 people are now known to have perished in the worst floods in a decade in Nigeria, according to a new toll released Sunday. The disaster had also forced more than 1.3 million from their homes, said a statement by Nigeria's ministry of humanitarian affairs, released on Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

Cong Presidential Poll LIVE: Tharoor vs Kharge for 1st non-Gandhi role in 24 yrs

india news
Published on Oct 17, 2022 06:09 AM IST

Congress Presidential Elections LIVE updates: The results of the poll will be declared on October 19.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are the candidates for the grand old party's presidential elections on Monday, October 17, 2022.
Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are the candidates for the grand old party's presidential elections on Monday, October 17, 2022.

Live | Kerala ‘human sacrifice’ case: Kin of more missing women approach police

india news
Updated on Oct 17, 2022 06:23 AM IST

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Former Punjab minister arrested in bribery case

india news
Published on Oct 16, 2022 11:59 PM IST

Former Punjab industries and commerce minister, Sunder Sham Arora was arrested on Saturday night while attempting to bribe an assistant inspector general of the vigilance bureau in Zirakpur, a senior officer of the agency said on Sunday.

Former Punjab industries and commerce minister, Sunder Sham Arora was arrested on Saturday night while attempting to bribe an assistant inspector general of the vigilance bureau in Zirakpur.
Former Punjab industries and commerce minister, Sunder Sham Arora was arrested on Saturday night while attempting to bribe an assistant inspector general of the vigilance bureau in Zirakpur.

Centre may nudge states for support over inflation

india news
Updated on Oct 17, 2022 05:40 AM IST

“Only monetary policy and the interest rate management (done by the central bank) is not enough to keep inflationary pressures under check. The Centre is supplementing it with various fiscal measures such as adjustments of excise and customs duties,” one of them said. “But, states should also contribute in easing supply pressure.”

The Centre will continue to take measures to supplement the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary actions to tame inflation. (REUTERS)
The Centre will continue to take measures to supplement the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary actions to tame inflation. (REUTERS)

Tiger shifted to Sariska reserve in Rajasthan

india news
Published on Oct 16, 2022 11:56 PM IST

The much-awaited relocation of a tiger from the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve to the Sariska Tiger Reserve took place on Sunday aimed at increasing the tiger population in Sariska.

The shifting came at a time when the majority of the male and female tigers in Sariska have aged (HT file)
The shifting came at a time when the majority of the male and female tigers in Sariska have aged (HT file)

Labelled a refugee, she is now an Indian citizen

india news
Published on Oct 16, 2022 11:55 PM IST

In September, the Trichy regional passport office called K Nalini again in person, this time to take copies of her Aadhaar card

K Nalini received the Indian passport via post on September 29 (HT Photo)
K Nalini received the Indian passport via post on September 29 (HT Photo)

Jana Sena Party chief cancels public outreach event after police notice

india news
Published on Oct 16, 2022 11:55 PM IST

The development comes a day after some Jana Sena Party workers allegedly attacked the convoy of the ministers of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government near the Visakhapatnam airport, officials aware of the developments said.

Police officials hand over the notice to JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, in Visakhapatnam. (HT Photo)
Police officials hand over the notice to JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, in Visakhapatnam. (HT Photo)

Idukki:Tiger’s carcass found in lake

india news
Published on Oct 16, 2022 11:54 PM IST

Officials said they lost touch with the radio-collared animal since Saturday and had launched a search for it during which they found the animal’s carcass in Thekkady lake.

As per the initial investigation, the animal might have drowned but the exact cause can be ascertained only after post-mortem, an official familiar with the developments said. (Representational photo)
As per the initial investigation, the animal might have drowned but the exact cause can be ascertained only after post-mortem, an official familiar with the developments said. (Representational photo)

Parties go on a spending spree in bid to win the Munugode by-poll

india news
Published on Oct 16, 2022 11:54 PM IST

A defeat in the by-poll will turn all the plans of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to play a bigger role in the national politics.

The by-election, necessitated by the resignation of sitting MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who defected from the Congress to the BJP, has become a matter of prestige for all the three parties. (HT Photo)
The by-election, necessitated by the resignation of sitting MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who defected from the Congress to the BJP, has become a matter of prestige for all the three parties. (HT Photo)

TV actor Vaishali Thakkar kills self, search on for neighbour named in suicide note: Police

india news
Updated on Oct 17, 2022 12:06 AM IST

TV serial actor Vaishali Thakkar allegedly died by suicide in her residence in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

TV serial actor Vaishali Thakkar allegedly died by suicide in her residence in Indore city on Sunday.
TV serial actor Vaishali Thakkar allegedly died by suicide in her residence in Indore city on Sunday.

Two held in Madikeri for threatening to carry out blasts, say cops

india news
Published on Oct 16, 2022 11:50 PM IST

Police said Mustafa, a member of the Madikeri city corporation and Abdulla, a resident of Bettageri near Madikeri, were arrested on Saturday. The Madikeri JMFC court granted conditional bail to both accused on Sunday.

Police have arrested city municipal council member Mustafa and Abdulla for threatening to carry out bomb blasts in Madikeri city (HT Photo)
Police have arrested city municipal council member Mustafa and Abdulla for threatening to carry out bomb blasts in Madikeri city (HT Photo)

BSF shoots down drone along Pakistan border in Punjab

india news
Published on Oct 16, 2022 11:48 PM IST

The drone weighing 12 kg had four propellers, intercepted and shot around 9.15 pm near the Rania border post in Amritsar sector by the troops of the 22nd Battalion of the BSF, officials said

Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone along International Border, in Gurdaspur on the intervening night of October 13 and 14 . (ANI)
Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone along International Border, in Gurdaspur on the intervening night of October 13 and 14 . (ANI)

BJP leadership happy with Bommai as Karnataka CM: General secretary Arun Singh

india news
Published on Oct 16, 2022 11:48 PM IST

Singh was asked about the assessment of the BJP central leadership on the performance of the chief minister Bommai, the role of BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa, the party’s prospects in the Assembly elections, just a few months away, and whether it would project a Chief Ministerial candidate.

Arun Singh said the BJP will fight the polls under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai and guidance of BS Yediyurappa. (PTI)
Arun Singh said the BJP will fight the polls under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai and guidance of BS Yediyurappa. (PTI)

Will share anonymised data sets with Indian start-ups: Chandrasekhar

india news
Updated on Oct 17, 2022 12:07 AM IST

The Indian government will share anonymised data sets collected and harmonised under the upcoming National Data Governance Framework with Indian start-ups and researchers to innovate systems and create better policy solutions, minister of state for information technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, told Hindustan Times.

Minister of state for information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar. (ANI)
Minister of state for information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar. (ANI)

TN govt fully involved in corruption, alleges Goyal

india news
Updated on Oct 16, 2022 11:48 PM IST

The minister said the DMK was ‘so scared’ of the Centre that it was not even allowing to affix the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the central government schemes being implemented in the state.

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday trained guns on the DMK government in Tamil Nadu (ANI)
Union minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday trained guns on the DMK government in Tamil Nadu (ANI)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out