LIVE: Encounter breaks out in J&K's Pulwama area, security forces on job
Breaking news, March 18, 2023 updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mar 18, 2023 06:34 AM IST
Nagpur to host Civil Society C-20 meeting of G20 summit
Nagpur city decked up with decorative lights for the Civil Society C-20 meeting of the G-20 summit.
About 250 representatives of civil society from G20 countries and other countries will participate in this conference to be held from March 20 to 22.
The first meeting of the Development Working Group (DWG) under India's G20 Presidency was held in Mumbai on December 13. Members, guest countries and invited international organisations attended the meeting. (ANI)
-
Mar 18, 2023 06:19 AM IST
India's envoy to UK visits Royal Military Academy
Indian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Vikram Doraiswami met Commandant Major General Zack Stenning OBE at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst and discussed engagements in the Professional Military Education domain.
Taking to Twitter, India's High Commission in London said, "HC @VDoraiswami visited the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst @BritishArmy on 17 Mar 2023 and had productive discussions with the Commandant Major General Zack Stenning OBE about engagements in the Professional Military Education domain." (ANI)
-
Mar 18, 2023 05:53 AM IST
WHO slams China for hiding data on Coronavirus' origin
The World Health Organisation rebuked Chinese officials for withholding scientific research that may reveal the origin of the coronavirus, The New York Times reported.
The WHO, on Friday (Local time) also asked the Chinese official about the reasons behind not revealing the data three years ago and why, after it was published online in January, it could not be found now. (ANI)
-
Mar 18, 2023 05:18 AM IST
Encounter between terrorist, security forces breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama area
An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at the Mitrigam area of Pulwama, informed Jammu & Kashmir Police on Saturday.
According to officials, Pulwama Police and security forces are on the job.
Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police said, "#Encounter has started at Mitrigam area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice."
Further details are awaited.