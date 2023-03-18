Home / India News / LIVE: Encounter breaks out in J&K's Pulwama area, security forces on job
LIVE: Encounter breaks out in J&K's Pulwama area, security forces on job

india news
Updated on Mar 18, 2023 06:34 AM IST

Breaking news, March 18, 2023 updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 18, 2023 06:34 AM IST

    Nagpur to host Civil Society C-20 meeting of G20 summit

    Nagpur city decked up with decorative lights for the Civil Society C-20 meeting of the G-20 summit.

    About 250 representatives of civil society from G20 countries and other countries will participate in this conference to be held from March 20 to 22.

    The first meeting of the Development Working Group (DWG) under India's G20 Presidency was held in Mumbai on December 13. Members, guest countries and invited international organisations attended the meeting. (ANI)

  • Mar 18, 2023 06:19 AM IST

    India's envoy to UK visits Royal Military Academy

    Indian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Vikram Doraiswami met Commandant Major General Zack Stenning OBE at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst and discussed engagements in the Professional Military Education domain.

    Taking to Twitter, India's High Commission in London said, "HC @VDoraiswami visited the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst @BritishArmy on 17 Mar 2023 and had productive discussions with the Commandant Major General Zack Stenning OBE about engagements in the Professional Military Education domain." (ANI)

  • Mar 18, 2023 05:53 AM IST

    WHO slams China for hiding data on Coronavirus' origin

    The World Health Organisation rebuked Chinese officials for withholding scientific research that may reveal the origin of the coronavirus, The New York Times reported.

    The WHO, on Friday (Local time) also asked the Chinese official about the reasons behind not revealing the data three years ago and why, after it was published online in January, it could not be found now. (ANI)

  • Mar 18, 2023 05:18 AM IST

    Encounter between terrorist, security forces breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama area

    An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at the Mitrigam area of Pulwama, informed Jammu & Kashmir Police on Saturday.

    According to officials, Pulwama Police and security forces are on the job.

    Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police said, "#Encounter has started at Mitrigam area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice."

    Further details are awaited.

breaking news

'Blood is thicker than water': S Jaishankar on India-Sri Lanka relations

india news
Updated on Mar 18, 2023 05:52 AM IST

In the time of crisis, India has time and again stood by the countries surrounding it following its "Neighbourhood first policy".

External affairs minister S Jaishankar.(ANI)
ANI |
Six para forces may recruit 2,184 ex-Agniveers every year

india news
Published on Mar 18, 2023 12:42 AM IST

At least 2,185 ex-Agniveers could be recruited each year under the 10% quota announced by the government in six paramilitary forces according to an analysis of recruitments over the past five years to these units.

Agniveer women personnel undergo a training session at Corps of Military Police in Bengaluru. (PTI)
ByPrawesh Lama
Opposition parties put up impressive show in Telangana, Andhra MLC polls

india news
Updated on Mar 18, 2023 12:48 AM IST

In Andhra Pradesh, the TDP, which had been losing all the elections after its debacle in the 2019 general elections, made a comeback in the MLC elections in north coastal and East Rayalaseema districts, which are considered YSR Congress Party strongholds.

In Telangana, the BJP made a maiden entry into the legislative council, when its candidate A Venkat Narayana Reddy won the MLC election from Mahabunagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad teachers’ constituency after the elimination of other candidates. (HT Archives)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Voting a choice, cannot make it mandatory: Delhi High Court

india news
Updated on Mar 18, 2023 05:31 AM IST

Delhi high court refused a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the Election Commission of India (ECI) to make voting compulsory in the Parliament and State Assembly elections.

The petitioner said compulsory voting has been successfully implemented in countries like Australia, Belgium and Brazil and these countries have seen significant increase in voter turnout. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent
President Murmu lauds Kerala’s women empowerment

india news
Published on Mar 18, 2023 12:42 AM IST

Inaugurating the silver jubilee celebration of Kudumbhashree, a successful self-help group of women, in the state capital, the President praised the state’s sex ratio and high literacy rate. She said the measures taken for maternal health and preventing child mortality were best in the country

President Droupadi Murmu being presented with the memento by Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the programme celebrating the 25 years of Kudumbashree, a successful self-help group of women, in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent
Judiciary ordering land for lawyers’ chambers sends a very wrong message: SC

india news
Updated on Mar 18, 2023 04:30 AM IST

The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, also urged lawyers that, instead of pressing for a judicial solution, the Bar must trust that the top court will take up the issue with the government on the administrative side.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, who is also the president of SCBA, told the court that his only concern was that the issue should not take a back seat as the purpose of filing the petition was to start an engagement with the Centre. (PTI)
ByAbraham Thomas
House panel seeks database for e-payment frauds

india news
Published on Mar 18, 2023 12:32 AM IST

In a meeting held on Friday to adopt reports for the demands for grants of the government for the coming fiscal, the panel noted the need for a centralised repository to aid in the prevention of such frauds

The panel urged the government to consider creating a new nodal agency having all the stakeholders to increase coordination and create standard operating procedures in case of such frauds (ANI)
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj
Rajasthan creates new 19 districts

india news
Published on Mar 18, 2023 12:24 AM IST

Fulfilling a long-standing demand from Congress legislators, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced 19 new districts in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (ANI)
BySachin Saini, Jaipur
Plan to close all madrasas in Assam: Himanta

india news
Updated on Mar 18, 2023 12:22 AM IST

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that his government has so far shut down 600 madrasas and he intends to close all such institutions in the state.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (PTI)
ByUtpal Parashar, Guwahati
Antrix vs Devas deal: HC junks firm’s plea over 15k-cr arbitral award

india news
Updated on Mar 18, 2023 01:42 AM IST

The dispute relates to Devas’s suit against Antrix Corporation Limited, the commercial arm of India’s space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), which scrapped a deal for the former to offer multimedia services via two satellites to be deployed by the space agency.

The controversy relates to a 2005 contract between Devas and Antrix for satellite services.
ByRicha Banka, New Delhi
Punjab refusing to finish Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal, Supreme Court informed

india news
Updated on Mar 18, 2023 12:23 AM IST

The Punjab government has refused to construct the remaining portion of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal, saying it does not have additional river waters to share with Haryana, the Union government informed the Supreme Court on Friday in a progress report.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann with his Haryana counterpart, Manohar Lal Khattar, in New Delhi on January 4. (ANI)
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi
Goodbye Valley VIP, hello Gujarat con man

india news
Updated on Mar 18, 2023 02:18 AM IST

For his 1,595 followers on Twitter, Kiran Bhai Patel was as an important man; a resident of “34, Meena Baug, New Delhi”; a PhD from a college in Virginia, an MBA from IIM Trichy; “thinker, strategist, analyst, and campaign manager”, all rolled into one

An undated photo of Gujarat conman Kiran Patel with his security. Patel has been arrested for cheating, forgery and impersonation as an as an additional director (strategy and campaigns) in the PMO. (PTI)
ByMir Ehsan and Maulik Pathak, Srinagar/ahmedabad
BJP, Congress chiefs lock horns over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks

india news
Updated on Mar 18, 2023 04:01 AM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda and the Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge crossed swords on Friday, with the former, in a statement questioning Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s motives in raising questions about India’s democracy on foreign soil.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a session at the Chatham House think tank in London.(ANI)
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran and Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
Rajasthan gets 19 new districts; BJP says ‘personal, political interests’

india news
Updated on Mar 17, 2023 10:55 PM IST

Rajasthan new districts announced by Ashok Gehlot include Anupgarh, Balotara, Beawar, Deeg, Deedwana-Kuchaman, Dudu, Gangapur City, Jaipur North, Jaipur South, Jodhpur East, Jodhpur West, Kekri, Kotputli-Behror, Khairthal, Neem ka Thana, Phalodi, Salumber, Sanchore and Shahpura as districts

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)
ByPoulomi Ghosh
