Breaking: Devotees throng Delhi's Jama Masjid to offer Namaaz on Eid

May 03, 2022 07:32 AM IST
Devotees throng Delhi's Jama Masjid to offer Namaaz on Eid after 2 years
After almost two years, devotees in large numbers offer Namaz at Delhi's Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr on Tuesday.
During the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr in the last two years, devotees were requested to offer Namaz in their homes as mosques in the national capital were closed due to Covid-19.
May 03, 2022 06:54 AM IST
Muslims offer Namaaz on Eid at Mumbai's YMCA ground
May 03, 2022 06:36 AM IST
Markets abuzz as Muslims in India mark Eid celebrations
Markets across the country are witnessing a massive footfall of customers as people have gone on a shopping spree on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr.
Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims around the globe to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan – the ninth month of Islamic calendar, which involves rigorous fasting of 30 days to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad, according to Islamic belief.
The festival is marked by feasting, praying, and engaging in humanitarian activities. In many parts of the world, Eid - one of the most important Islamic festivals - was celebrated on Monday. Here are 5 things to know about Eid-al-Fitr.
According to a report by Official Airline Guide (OAG), the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport was behind the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta in the United States, but ahead of Dubai Airport.
Yariswamy said that the executive engineer and junior engineer, among others, have demanded the commission to release payments, making life hard for small-time contractors who sometimes borrow money to complete works.
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has entrusted deputy speaker Asish Banerjee to administer the oath of office to Babul Supriyo. Asish Banerjee has refused to carry out the responsibility, saying it is inappropriate for him to perform the duty when the speaker is in office.
Following Osmania University’s denial to allow Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the university campus to interact with students on May 7, the party activists on Monday protested against the varsity decision in Telangana
The Centre has appointed former petroleum secretary Tarun Kapoor as an adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even as it transferred a few other IAS officers in a bureaucratic reshuffle announced on Monday.