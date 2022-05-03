Home / India News / Breaking: Devotees throng Delhi's Jama Masjid to offer Namaaz on Eid
Breaking: Devotees throng Delhi's Jama Masjid to offer Namaaz on Eid

  Breaking news May 3, 2022:
Updated on May 03, 2022 07:32 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 03, 2022 07:32 AM IST

    Devotees throng Delhi's Jama Masjid to offer Namaaz on Eid after 2 years

    Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-fitr at Jama Masjid.&nbsp; (HT photo by RajkRaj)
    After almost two years, devotees in large numbers offer Namaz at Delhi's Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr on Tuesday.

    During the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr in the last two years, devotees were requested to offer Namaz in their homes as mosques in the national capital were closed due to Covid-19.

  • May 03, 2022 06:54 AM IST

    Muslims offer Namaaz on Eid at Mumbai's YMCA ground

    Muslims offer their Namaaz on occasion of Ramadan Eid at YMCA ground in Mumbai. (Ht photo by Anshuman Poyrekar)
  • May 03, 2022 06:36 AM IST

    Markets abuzz as Muslims in India mark Eid celebrations

    Markets across the country are witnessing a massive footfall of customers as people have gone on a shopping spree on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr. 

    Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims around the globe to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan – the ninth month of Islamic calendar, which involves rigorous fasting of 30 days to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad, according to Islamic belief.

     

