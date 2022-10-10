Home / India News / LIVE: North Korea says recent missile tests were 'tactical nuclear' drills
LIVE: North Korea says recent missile tests were 'tactical nuclear' drills

india news
Updated on Oct 10, 2022 07:07 AM IST

Breaking news October 10, 2022, live updates:



ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 10, 2022 07:07 AM IST

    2 more rescued after building collapses in Delhi's Lahori Gate

    Two more persons were taken out of the debris after a two-storey building which was in a "dilapidated condition" collapsed near Delhi's Lahori Gate on Sunday evening.

  • Oct 10, 2022 06:36 AM IST

    North Korea says recent missile tests were 'tactical nuclear' drills

    North Korea's recent missile tests were "tactical nuclear" drills personally overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, state media said Monday, adding the launches were a response to US-led joint military exercises in the region.

BJP leadership gets in a huddle to counter anti-incumbency in MP

india news
Published on Oct 10, 2022 05:58 AM IST

A section of leaders in the party is also wary of a hardline narrative playing out in the state, which has the potential to upset its outreach among these communities, said a party functionary aware of the details.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Hindustan Times via Getty Images)
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Hindustan Times via Getty Images)
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
Need change in mindset to help uplift backward communities: Bhagwat

india news
Updated on Oct 10, 2022 05:04 AM IST

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that while giving the country the Constitution, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar had remarked that those considered backwards would no longer be called as such as they were equal by law and would sit with others.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (HT PHOTO)
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Shashi Tharoor hints at ‘uneven playing field’ in Congress presidential poll

india news
Updated on Oct 10, 2022 05:04 AM IST

“The Gandhi family has made it very clear, also through the chief election authority Mr [Madhusudan] Mistry, that there’s no official candidate. The Gandhi family is neutral in this race...” Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor said.

Congress veteran and party's presidential election candidate Shashi Tharoor.(PTI)
Congress veteran and party's presidential election candidate Shashi Tharoor.(PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Stalin re-elected as DMK president, sets his eyes on 2024 LS polls

india news
Updated on Oct 10, 2022 04:02 AM IST

In his address following the election, Stalin asked office-bearers to take a vow to work towards securing a landslide victory for the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha (LS) polls and emerge in national politics as an unassailable force.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin addresses the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) 15th General Council Meeting, in Chennai on Sunday. (Agencies)
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin addresses the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) 15th General Council Meeting, in Chennai on Sunday. (Agencies)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Road rage turns violent in Belagavi

india news
Published on Oct 10, 2022 12:07 AM IST

Amin Jangushaikh and four others who were roaming on two-wheelers after Eid prayers in the afternoon had picked up a quarrel with the right-wing activists after the latter allegedly did not give way for their vehicles to pass, leading to an argument which later turned violent, the police said

Belagavi superintendent of police Sanjeev Patil said that the incident was purely on personal enmity and appealed to the people not to disrupt peace and harmony in the region. (HT Archives)
Belagavi superintendent of police Sanjeev Patil said that the incident was purely on personal enmity and appealed to the people not to disrupt peace and harmony in the region. (HT Archives)
ByHT Correspondent
Cong to hold yatras in K’taka ahead of polls

india news
Published on Oct 10, 2022 12:04 AM IST

Congress general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala, who is participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, said the party would organise three yatras in the next few months covering every assembly constituency in the state.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Tumakuru, Karnataka. (PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Tumakuru, Karnataka. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India, Tumkur
Activist held for circulating caricature of Cheetah, later granted bail

india news
Published on Oct 10, 2022 12:01 AM IST

His picture was a reference to the cheetahs which were reintroduced in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi almost six decades after the wild cat went extinct due to excessive hunting

According to police officials, Mangaluru-based social activist, Sunil Bajilakeri ,was booked and produced before a magistrate and later granted bail. (HT Archives)
According to police officials, Mangaluru-based social activist, Sunil Bajilakeri ,was booked and produced before a magistrate and later granted bail. (HT Archives)
ByHT Correspondent
Mismatch of DNA samples won’t absolve accused: HC

india news
Published on Oct 10, 2022 12:00 AM IST

The court rejected the petition of a 43-year-old bus conductor who is accused of raping and impregnating a 12-year-old relative.

The accused is a resident of Mysuru. He has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The accused is a resident of Mysuru. He has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByPress Trust of India
Cop suspended for post against Siddaramaiah

india news
Published on Oct 09, 2022 11:58 PM IST

The constable, in a social media post, dared the former chief minister to go home without police escort in reaction to Siddaramaiah’s statements on law enforcement authorities.

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah. (PTI)
Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent
Moosewala murder: Accused who escaped custody may have left country, say police

india news
Updated on Oct 10, 2022 06:35 AM IST

The accused has been identified as Jatinder Kaur, 28, a resident of Ludhiana district. A team of the Anti-Gangster Task Force arrested Kaur after tracking her through her digital footprint. She was apprehended from the house of her friend, but Tinu was not found, police said.

Sidhu Moosewala murder case accused Deepak Tinu escaped the custody of the in-charge of Mansa police. (Agencies)
Sidhu Moosewala murder case accused Deepak Tinu escaped the custody of the in-charge of Mansa police. (Agencies)
ByParteek Singh Mahal, Faridkot
Many BJP workers supporting us: Kejriwal in Gujarat

india news
Updated on Oct 10, 2022 05:02 AM IST

Delhi CM and AAP boss Arvind Kejriwal, along with his Punjab counterpart and party leader Bhagwant Mann, was on a two-day visit to western state where assembly elections are scheduled for later this year.

Surat, Oct 09 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann speaks to the media at Surat airport, on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
Surat, Oct 09 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann speaks to the media at Surat airport, on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent
PM Modi, K’taka leaders pay tributes to Puneeth as trailer of his last film comes out

india news
Published on Oct 09, 2022 11:53 PM IST

Puneeth’s father and Kannada matinee idol, (late) Dr Rajkumar, had a movie by the same in 1972, which among others, made him one of the most loved stars in the state.

Puneeth, fondly known as ‘Appu’ was the youngest of five children of Kannada cinema’s biggest star, Dr Rajkumar and his producer wife, Parvathamma. (Ht Photo)
Puneeth, fondly known as ‘Appu’ was the youngest of five children of Kannada cinema’s biggest star, Dr Rajkumar and his producer wife, Parvathamma. (Ht Photo)
ByHT Correspondent
Prashant Kishor says age is catching up with CM Nitish, JD (U) hits back

india news
Published on Oct 09, 2022 11:52 PM IST

Reacting to the chief minister Nitish Kumar’s allegations that he suggested a merger of the Janata Dal (United) and the Congress four years ago, Kishor, who is on a state-level padayatra, told reporters in West Champaran district that Kumar spoke differently about what he wished to say.

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday said “age was catching up” with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI)
Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday said “age was catching up” with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI)
BySubhash Pathak, Patna
Midday meal cooking cost hiked after finance ministry nod

india news
Updated on Oct 10, 2022 04:30 AM IST

The cost has been revised following recommendations by a review committee constituted last year that included representatives from the ministries of education, finance and labour, besides independent experts.

Under the PM POSHAN scheme, the cost of cooking gets the largest allocation among all components, including the prices of ingredients such as cereals, pulses, vegetables, cooking oil and other condiments. (PTI Photo)
Under the PM POSHAN scheme, the cost of cooking gets the largest allocation among all components, including the prices of ingredients such as cereals, pulses, vegetables, cooking oil and other condiments. (PTI Photo)
ByFareeha Iftikhar
