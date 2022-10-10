Live
LIVE: North Korea says recent missile tests were 'tactical nuclear' drills
Updated on Oct 10, 2022 07:07 AM IST
Oct 10, 2022 07:07 AM IST
2 more rescued after building collapses in Delhi's Lahori Gate
Two more persons were taken out of the debris after a two-storey building which was in a "dilapidated condition" collapsed near Delhi's Lahori Gate on Sunday evening.
Oct 10, 2022 06:36 AM IST
North Korea says recent missile tests were 'tactical nuclear' drills
North Korea's recent missile tests were "tactical nuclear" drills personally overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, state media said Monday, adding the launches were a response to US-led joint military exercises in the region.
BJP leadership gets in a huddle to counter anti-incumbency in MP
Published on Oct 10, 2022 05:58 AM IST
A section of leaders in the party is also wary of a hardline narrative playing out in the state, which has the potential to upset its outreach among these communities, said a party functionary aware of the details.
Need change in mindset to help uplift backward communities: Bhagwat
Updated on Oct 10, 2022 05:04 AM IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that while giving the country the Constitution, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar had remarked that those considered backwards would no longer be called as such as they were equal by law and would sit with others.
Shashi Tharoor hints at ‘uneven playing field’ in Congress presidential poll
Updated on Oct 10, 2022 05:04 AM IST
“The Gandhi family has made it very clear, also through the chief election authority Mr [Madhusudan] Mistry, that there’s no official candidate. The Gandhi family is neutral in this race...” Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor said.
Stalin re-elected as DMK president, sets his eyes on 2024 LS polls
Updated on Oct 10, 2022 04:02 AM IST
In his address following the election, Stalin asked office-bearers to take a vow to work towards securing a landslide victory for the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha (LS) polls and emerge in national politics as an unassailable force.
Road rage turns violent in Belagavi
Published on Oct 10, 2022 12:07 AM IST
Amin Jangushaikh and four others who were roaming on two-wheelers after Eid prayers in the afternoon had picked up a quarrel with the right-wing activists after the latter allegedly did not give way for their vehicles to pass, leading to an argument which later turned violent, the police said
Cong to hold yatras in K’taka ahead of polls
Published on Oct 10, 2022 12:04 AM IST
Congress general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala, who is participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, said the party would organise three yatras in the next few months covering every assembly constituency in the state.
Activist held for circulating caricature of Cheetah, later granted bail
Published on Oct 10, 2022 12:01 AM IST
His picture was a reference to the cheetahs which were reintroduced in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi almost six decades after the wild cat went extinct due to excessive hunting
Mismatch of DNA samples won’t absolve accused: HC
Published on Oct 10, 2022 12:00 AM IST
The court rejected the petition of a 43-year-old bus conductor who is accused of raping and impregnating a 12-year-old relative.
Cop suspended for post against Siddaramaiah
Published on Oct 09, 2022 11:58 PM IST
The constable, in a social media post, dared the former chief minister to go home without police escort in reaction to Siddaramaiah’s statements on law enforcement authorities.
Moosewala murder: Accused who escaped custody may have left country, say police
Updated on Oct 10, 2022 06:35 AM IST
The accused has been identified as Jatinder Kaur, 28, a resident of Ludhiana district. A team of the Anti-Gangster Task Force arrested Kaur after tracking her through her digital footprint. She was apprehended from the house of her friend, but Tinu was not found, police said.
Many BJP workers supporting us: Kejriwal in Gujarat
Updated on Oct 10, 2022 05:02 AM IST
Delhi CM and AAP boss Arvind Kejriwal, along with his Punjab counterpart and party leader Bhagwant Mann, was on a two-day visit to western state where assembly elections are scheduled for later this year.
PM Modi, K’taka leaders pay tributes to Puneeth as trailer of his last film comes out
Published on Oct 09, 2022 11:53 PM IST
Puneeth’s father and Kannada matinee idol, (late) Dr Rajkumar, had a movie by the same in 1972, which among others, made him one of the most loved stars in the state.
Prashant Kishor says age is catching up with CM Nitish, JD (U) hits back
Published on Oct 09, 2022 11:52 PM IST
Reacting to the chief minister Nitish Kumar’s allegations that he suggested a merger of the Janata Dal (United) and the Congress four years ago, Kishor, who is on a state-level padayatra, told reporters in West Champaran district that Kumar spoke differently about what he wished to say.
Midday meal cooking cost hiked after finance ministry nod
Updated on Oct 10, 2022 04:30 AM IST