LIVE: Biden condemns 'utter brutality' of Russian missile strikes on Ukraine
Updated on Oct 11, 2022 06:11 AM IST
-
Oct 11, 2022 06:11 AM IST
Biden condemns 'utter brutality' of Russian missile strikes on Ukraine
US President Joe Biden condemned the “utter brutality” of Russia’s missile barrage at civilian targets in Ukraine - a significant escalation of a conflict now in its eighth month.
‘Karnataka govt most corrupt in country’: Rahul Gandhi steps up attack on BJP
Updated on Oct 11, 2022 06:46 AM IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra: The Congress leader's attack comes as the party looks to revive its grip on Karnataka ahead of the polls next year.
13 die as heavy rain lashes northern India
Updated on Oct 11, 2022 05:03 AM IST
In Uttar Pradesh, where 12 people have died, schools were shut down in Lucknow, Aligarh, Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Ghaziabad, among others.
Sharad Pawar to welcome Cong's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Maharashtra
Updated on Oct 11, 2022 05:11 AM IST
Congress leaders in the know of the developments said Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor, the two contestants for the election on October 17, have not been invited.
Mulayam Singh Yadav: Reconciling contrary strands of his politics
Published on Oct 11, 2022 03:44 AM IST
Many are likely to remember him as a backward caste leader who championed the politics of social justice and secularism. However, Yadav traversed a long distance – from being a firebrand socialist leader to presiding over one of the largest political dynasties in India.
Wrestler to people’s leader: Man who wore many hats
Published on Oct 11, 2022 03:37 AM IST
Mulayam Singh Yadav enjoyed close and warm relationships across parties – the Congress, of course, but also the BJP.
Lost our voice, Muslims had immense faith in MSY, say Islamic scholars, leaders
Published on Oct 11, 2022 12:58 AM IST
Mulayam Singh had never shied from taking up the cause of the Muslim community. With his demise, the Muslim community feels they have lost their most credible ‘voice’.
Last leg of Nirav Modi hearing to start today
Updated on Oct 11, 2022 05:04 AM IST
In February 2021, the Westminster Magistrates’ Court had found no bars to Nirav Modi’s extradition to India, but during the appeal application, his legal team managed to convince the high court to accept fresh evidence.
SC divulges details of split over collegium procedure
Updated on Oct 11, 2022 04:29 AM IST
In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court on Monday put out in public domain the details of a failed collegium meeting and the dissent of the collegium members that led to aborting the proposal to appoint four new judges.
Why late rainfall may lead to more intense farm fires
Updated on Oct 11, 2022 06:57 AM IST
Farm fires: Burning stubble is the cheapest and quickest way to clear the fields, but this practice leads to a massive spike in pollution.
Ex-Fed chief Bernanke, economists Diamond, Dybvig win Nobel for work on financial crises
Published on Oct 11, 2022 12:24 AM IST
Three American economists, Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig, who are currently associated with The Brookings Institution, University of Chicago and Washington University, respectively, have been awarded this year’s Nobel Prize in economic sciences in recognition of their work on the persisting challenge of how to regulate financial institutions.
Tributes pour in for Mulayam Singh Yadav from across political divide
Updated on Oct 11, 2022 03:51 AM IST
The 82-year-old was in the hospital since August and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital on October 2. Yadav served as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and was also the defence minister in the United Front government in the 1990s.
‘Gentle’ crocodile of Kerala temple dead
Published on Oct 11, 2022 12:11 AM IST
The temple crocodile believed to be more than 75 years old was not eating properly for the past few days and its carcass was found on the banks of the temple pond. Later, a veterinary doctor confirmed its death, the temple officials said.
Raja pleads innocence over Prophet remarks
Published on Oct 11, 2022 12:10 AM IST
In his reply to the show-cause notice issued by BJP central disciplinary committee secretary Om Pathak while suspending him from the party, Singh said he would work within the ideology and principles of the party.
CCI clubs news organizations’ complaints against Google
Published on Oct 11, 2022 12:09 AM IST