LIVE: Biden condemns 'utter brutality' of Russian missile strikes on Ukraine

Updated on Oct 11, 2022 06:11 AM IST

Breaking news October 11, 2022, live updates:

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 11, 2022 06:11 AM IST

    Biden condemns 'utter brutality' of Russian missile strikes on Ukraine

    US President Joe Biden condemned the “utter brutality” of Russia’s missile barrage at civilian targets in Ukraine - a significant escalation of a conflict now in its eighth month.

breaking news

‘Karnataka govt most corrupt in country’: Rahul Gandhi steps up attack on BJP

Updated on Oct 11, 2022 06:46 AM IST

Bharat Jodo Yatra: The Congress leader's attack comes as the party looks to revive its grip on Karnataka ahead of the polls next year.

Chitradurga, Oct 10 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi participates in the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Hiriyur, in Chitradurga on Monday. (ANI Photo)(Congress Twitter)
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi
Breaking news October 11, 2022, live updates:

ByHT News Desk

13 die as heavy rain lashes northern India

india news
Updated on Oct 11, 2022 05:03 AM IST

In Uttar Pradesh, where 12 people have died, schools were shut down in Lucknow, Aligarh, Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Ghaziabad, among others.

Residents look at vehicles buried under the debris after collapse of a building owing to rains at Colonelganj in Kanpur, Monday, October 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Dehradun/shimla/lucknow
Sharad Pawar to welcome Cong's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Maharashtra

india news
Updated on Oct 11, 2022 05:11 AM IST

Congress leaders in the know of the developments said Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor, the two contestants for the election on October 17, have not been invited.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar. (Photo by Kunal Patil/Hindustan Times)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Mulayam Singh Yadav: Reconciling contrary strands of his politics

india news
Published on Oct 11, 2022 03:44 AM IST

Many are likely to remember him as a backward caste leader who championed the politics of social justice and secularism. However, Yadav traversed a long distance – from being a firebrand socialist leader to presiding over one of the largest political dynasties in India.

Mulayam Singh Yadav.
ByRahul Verma
Wrestler to people’s leader: Man who wore many hats

india news
Published on Oct 11, 2022 03:37 AM IST

Mulayam Singh Yadav enjoyed close and warm relationships across parties – the Congress, of course, but also the BJP.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at the age of 82, on Monday, October 10, 2022. He was under treatment at Gurugram's Medanta hospital. (PTI)
ByPankaj Jaiswal, Haidar Naqvi, Manish Chandra Pandey, Lucknow/kanpur
Lost our voice, Muslims had immense faith in MSY, say Islamic scholars, leaders

india news
Published on Oct 11, 2022 12:58 AM IST

Mulayam Singh had never shied from taking up the cause of the Muslim community. With his demise, the Muslim community feels they have lost their most credible ‘voice’.

Mulayam Singh Yadav at a rally (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow/gorakhpur
Last leg of Nirav Modi hearing to start today

india news
Updated on Oct 11, 2022 05:04 AM IST

In February 2021, the Westminster Magistrates’ Court had found no bars to Nirav Modi’s extradition to India, but during the appeal application, his legal team managed to convince the high court to accept fresh evidence.

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi.
ByDanish Khan, London
SC divulges details of split over collegium procedure

india news
Updated on Oct 11, 2022 04:29 AM IST

In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court on Monday put out in public domain the details of a failed collegium meeting and the dissent of the collegium members that led to aborting the proposal to appoint four new judges.

Supreme Court. (PT)
ByUtkarsh Anand
Why late rainfall may lead to more intense farm fires

india news
Updated on Oct 11, 2022 06:57 AM IST

Farm fires: Burning stubble is the cheapest and quickest way to clear the fields, but this practice leads to a massive spike in pollution.

Punjab has already logged 545 farm fires till October 5 this season. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh/karnal
Ex-Fed chief Bernanke, economists Diamond, Dybvig win Nobel for work on financial crises

india news
Published on Oct 11, 2022 12:24 AM IST

Three American economists, Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig, who are currently associated with The Brookings Institution, University of Chicago and Washington University, respectively, have been awarded this year’s Nobel Prize in economic sciences in recognition of their work on the persisting challenge of how to regulate financial institutions.

HT Image
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Tributes pour in for Mulayam Singh Yadav from across political divide

india news
Updated on Oct 11, 2022 03:51 AM IST

The 82-year-old was in the hospital since August and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital on October 2. Yadav served as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and was also the defence minister in the United Front government in the 1990s.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath offers his condolences to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in Saifai, on Monday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
‘Gentle’ crocodile of Kerala temple dead

india news
Published on Oct 11, 2022 12:11 AM IST

The temple crocodile believed to be more than 75 years old was not eating properly for the past few days and its carcass was found on the banks of the temple pond. Later, a veterinary doctor confirmed its death, the temple officials said.

Crocodile “Babiya”, one of the main attractions at Sri Anandapadmanabha temple in Kasaragod in northern Kerala, died on Sunday, temple officials said, as many areas near the temple observed a shutdown on Monday as a mark of respect and thousands of devotees thronged the temple to pay their tributes. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Raja pleads innocence over Prophet remarks

india news
Published on Oct 11, 2022 12:10 AM IST

In his reply to the show-cause notice issued by BJP central disciplinary committee secretary Om Pathak while suspending him from the party, Singh said he would work within the ideology and principles of the party.

More than a month-and-a-half after being suspended from the Bharatiya Janata Party for making alleged blasphemous comments against Prophet Mohammad, party MLA from Hyderabad T Raja Singh on Monday assured that he would not do anything that brings disrespect to the party. (PTI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
CCI clubs news organizations’ complaints against Google

india news
Published on Oct 11, 2022 12:09 AM IST

“Competition Commission of India (CCI) found merit in the complaint filed by News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) against Alphabet Inc, Google LLC, Google India Pvt Ltd, Google Ireland Ltd and Google Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, which stated that Google was abusing its dominant position in violation of the Competition Act, 2002,” the news organisation said in a statement

The CCI has clubbed complaints made by several news organizations alleging abuse of dominant position by Google. (Representative use)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
