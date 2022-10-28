Home / India News / LIVE: Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, fires executives, says US media
LIVE: Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, fires executives, says US media

india news
Published on Oct 28, 2022 06:37 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 28, 2022 06:37 AM IST

    Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, fires executives: US media

    Elon Musk took control of Twitter and fired its top executives, US media said on Thursday, hours before the deadline for the billionaire to seal his deal, reported AP.

breaking news

Putin praises PM Modi for independent foreign policy, calls him true patriot

india news
Updated on Oct 28, 2022 06:03 AM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin called PM Modi an ice-breaker, a true patriot, and one of those leaders in the world who is able to pursue independent foreign policy.

PMLA case: Chhattisgarh IAS officer remanded in judicial custody

india news
Published on Oct 28, 2022 01:01 AM IST

A special court on Thursday sent an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and two others to 14-day judicial custody in a money laundering case linked to alleged extortion of money from coal and mining transporters in Chhattisgarh.

UP man killed during fight over rasgullas at wedding: Police

india news
Updated on Oct 28, 2022 05:02 AM IST

A 22-year-old man was killed and five others injured after a fight erupted at a wedding ceremony at Etmadpur here due to a shortage of rasgullas, police said on Thursday.

Foreign tourist arrivals in January-August this year close to 50% of pre-pandemic level

india news
Published on Oct 28, 2022 12:58 AM IST

According to data sourced from the ministry of tourism, a total of 3,263,219 foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) have been recorded this year till August, which is 47.2% of the 6,914,987 foreign travelers who visited the country in the corresponding period in 2019

Odisha woman beaten to death, 33 arrested

india news
Published on Oct 28, 2022 12:56 AM IST

A 55-year-old woman in Odisha’s Ganjam district was allegedly beaten to death by villagers after she approached police over an attack on her husband on suspicion of practicing witchcraft, police officials said on Thursday.

US expresses support for India against China’s coercive tactics at border

india news
Updated on Oct 28, 2022 05:03 AM IST

Washington Terming China as the most consequential strategic competitor to the United States for the coming decades, the US national defence strategy (NDS) has committed to deepening America’s major defence partnership with India to enhance its ability to deter China both at land and sea

No possibility of national alternative to BJP without Congress: Jairam

india news
Published on Oct 28, 2022 12:44 AM IST

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Bharat Jodo Yatra being undertaken by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Telangana from Makthal in Narayanpet district, Ramesh said the Congress cannot be ignored while building up an alternative to the BJP at the national level.

Azam Khan convicted in 2019 hate speech case, may lose assembly membership

india news
Published on Oct 28, 2022 12:43 AM IST

Due to the conviction, Khan – a 10-time lawmaker from Rampur – faces a loss of his assembly membership if a higher court doesn’t temporarily suspend his sentence or acquit him.

India, China crucial for Sri Lanka’s efforts to host creditors’ meeting to restructure debt

india news
Published on Oct 28, 2022 12:42 AM IST

India and China will have a crucial role in the success of Sri Lanka’s efforts to convene a meeting of creditors to restructure debt to cope with an unprecedented economic crisis, people familiar with the matter said

Antique idols seized in Tamil Nadu: Police

india news
Published on Oct 28, 2022 12:41 AM IST

The executive officer of the temple was unaware of the presence of the idols. He told the special team that there was no likelihood of the idols belonging to the temple as they were never worshipped at the shrine

TRS govt failed to fulfil promises in 8 yrs: BJP ahead of Munugode bypoll

india news
Published on Oct 28, 2022 12:40 AM IST

The Telangana unit of Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday accused the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi government of betraying the faith of the people of the state in general and Munugode assembly constituency in particular, by failing to implement its promises in the last eight years

After avian flu outbreak, over 20k birds to be culled in Kerala

india news
Published on Oct 28, 2022 12:39 AM IST

With the outbreak of avian influenza being confirmed among ducks in Kerala’s Alappuzha district, authorities on Thursday began operations to cull over 20,000 birds in Vazhuthanam ward in Haripad municipality to check spread of the disease

Coimbatore blast: NIA takes over probe, 6th accused arrested

india news
Published on Oct 28, 2022 12:39 AM IST

The NIA on Thursday took over the probe into the October 23 Coimbatore blast, in which one person was killed, as Tamil Nadu police made its sixth arrest in the case.

14 states sign pact for upgradation to PM-Shri schools

india news
Updated on Oct 28, 2022 12:38 AM IST

On September 7, the Union Cabinet approved the ₹ ₹27,360 crore scheme for upgradation of 14,500 schools across the country over the next five years

India accounts for 28% of 10.6 million TB cases in 2021: WHO report

india news
Updated on Oct 28, 2022 05:09 AM IST

This is the first time in several years that an upward trend has been reported in the number of people developing both TB and DR-TB, something that experts attribute to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

