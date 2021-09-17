Breaking News LIVE: Portion of an under-construction flyover collapses in Mumbai
- Breaking News Updates September 17, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
SEP 17, 2021 06:10 AM IST
Portion of an under-construction flyover collapses in Mumbai
A portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Bandra Kurla Complex in the Mumbai city, Maharashtra, news agency ANI reported on Friday. The mishap that occurred in the early hours has led to several injuries among labourers who were working at the site.
SEP 17, 2021 06:09 AM IST
IAF to bolster fighter fleet with 24 second-hand Mirages
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to acquire 24 second-hand Mirage 2000 fighters, made by Dassault Aviation, in an attempt to strengthen its ageing fleet of the fourth-generation fighters and also secure parts for its two existing squadrons of the aircraft, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.
