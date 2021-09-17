Home / India News / Breaking News LIVE: Portion of an under-construction flyover collapses in Mumbai
Live

Breaking News LIVE: Portion of an under-construction flyover collapses in Mumbai

  • Breaking News Updates September 17, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 17, 2021 06:10 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 17, 2021 06:10 AM IST

    Portion of an under-construction flyover collapses in Mumbai

    A portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Bandra Kurla Complex in the Mumbai city, Maharashtra, news agency ANI reported on Friday. The mishap that occurred in the early hours has led to several injuries among labourers who were working at the site.

  • SEP 17, 2021 06:09 AM IST

    IAF to bolster fighter fleet with 24 second-hand Mirages

    The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to acquire 24 second-hand Mirage 2000 fighters, made by Dassault Aviation, in an attempt to strengthen its ageing fleet of the fourth-generation fighters and also secure parts for its two existing squadrons of the aircraft, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

breaking news
india news

Breaking news September 17 2021

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 06:09 AM IST
  • Breaking News Updates September 17, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Out of the 24 Mirage fighters, 13 are in complete condition with engine and airframe intact with eight of them ready to fly after servicing.&nbsp;(File Photo)
Out of the 24 Mirage fighters, 13 are in complete condition with engine and airframe intact with eight of them ready to fly after servicing. (File Photo)
india news

IAF to bolster fighter fleet with 24 second-hand Mirages

By Shishir Gupta, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 05:32 AM IST
IAF’s 35-year old Mirage fleet, which performed exceptionally during the 2019 Balakot operation, is undergoing a mid-life upgrade, the people said – with the trigger for the acquisition of the second-hand aircraft being the immediate need for 300 critical spares.
People get vaccinated against Covid-19 in Mumbai .&nbsp;(HT PHOTO)
People get vaccinated against Covid-19 in Mumbai . (HT PHOTO)
india news

Booster dose not the focus of vaccination drive: Govt

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 02:08 AM IST
  • A “booster dose” refers to an additional dose of the vaccine that is given to someone who has already built enough protection after being fully vaccinated.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that strict action will be taken against those who try to disrupt communal harmony in the state. (ANI PHOTO.)
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that strict action will be taken against those who try to disrupt communal harmony in the state. (ANI PHOTO.)
india news

In veiled hint, Kerala CM says nobody will be allowed to dent communal harmony

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 12:57 AM IST
Bishop Mar Joseph Kallaranghatt while addressing a religious congregation in one of the churches in Pala (Kottayam) on September 9 had said Catholic girls and youth were becoming victims of “narcotic jihad” and called out authorities for turning a blind eye towards the matter.
A senior Maoist leader managed to escape during an encounter with the police near the Malkangiri-Koraput border on Thursday. (Image used for representation). (PTI PHOTO.)
A senior Maoist leader managed to escape during an encounter with the police near the Malkangiri-Koraput border on Thursday. (Image used for representation). (PTI PHOTO.)
india news

Maoist from Andhra escapes during police encounter at Odisha’s Malkangiri

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 12:37 AM IST
On Monday, Maoist leader Dubashi Shankar who was involved in at least 66 recorded incidents of Maoist violence in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including an attack on an explosives’ warehouse of Nalco at Koraput’s Damanjodi in 2009, was arrested from Boipariguda in Koraput district.
BJP state president K Surendran alleged that the case against him was politically motivated (ht photo)
BJP state president K Surendran alleged that the case against him was politically motivated (ht photo)
india news

BJP leader Surendran quizzed over bribery case in Kerala

By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 12:32 AM IST
Kasaragod The Crime Branch wing of the Kerala police on Thursday questioned BJP state president K Surendran in a case registered against him on the allegations that he had “bribed” a rival candidate with a similar name to withdraw his nomination from the Manjeshwaram constituency in the last state Assembly elections
HT Image
HT Image
india news

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit Jammu on October 1

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 12:30 AM IST
New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be in Jammu on October 1 to attend organisational meetings and address a select group of people, said a functionary aware of the details
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (HT Photo)
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (HT Photo)
india news

Amit Shah to attend BJP’s ‘Telangana Liberation Day’ public meeting on Friday

By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 12:28 AM IST
The meeting is being held to commemorate the sacrifices of freedom fighters who fought against the Nizam and Razakars, BJP said
Devotees visit the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams temple on the occasion of 'Ugadi' festival in Chennai (AFP)
Devotees visit the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams temple on the occasion of 'Ugadi' festival in Chennai (AFP)
india news

TTD gets a jumbo Board; 52 ‘special invitees’ included

By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 12:28 AM IST
The government issued three separate orders to this effect around midnight on Wednesday claiming that the jumbo Board was constituted to “preserve the social, economic, religious and environmental character” of the TTD and to abide by the principles of welfare for pilgrims, devotees and the public at large
Authorities at Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank (UBGB) on Thursday sprang into action a day after accounts of two Class VI students were allegedly credited with a total of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>962 crore in Bihar’s Katihar district. (Representative image)
Authorities at Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank (UBGB) on Thursday sprang into action a day after accounts of two Class VI students were allegedly credited with a total of 962 crore in Bihar’s Katihar district. (Representative image)
india news

Bihar: Rs962 crore credited to two Class VI students’ bank accounts, probe ordered

By Aditya Nath Jha
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 12:26 AM IST
The bank accounts of two students, identified as Ashish Kumar and Guruchand Vishwas, both with Belagunj branch of Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank, showed 62,00,11,100 ( 62 crore) and 9,00,52,21,233 ( 900 crore) as balance, respectively, Vishwas said.
Extracts of VD Savarkar’s “Who is Hindu” were included in the syllabus among 30 other books (Hindustan Times)
Extracts of VD Savarkar’s “Who is Hindu” were included in the syllabus among 30 other books (Hindustan Times)
india news

After row, Kannur University removes extracts from books of RSS ideologues Savarkar, Golwalkar

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 12:24 AM IST
The VC said the syllabus of last year will be continued this year and a decision on lessons of another ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya will be taken soon. He said changes were made after the two-member committee appointed by the government submitted its report.
An idol of Ganesh is immersed in Hyderabad’s Hussain Sagar Lake (AP)
An idol of Ganesh is immersed in Hyderabad’s Hussain Sagar Lake (AP)
india news

Supreme Court allows immersion of Ganesh idols in Hyderabad lake

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 12:23 AM IST
A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana passed the order on a petition filed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation
In her statement to Karnataka Police, the woman said she delivered the baby in the district hospital on August 19.
In her statement to Karnataka Police, the woman said she delivered the baby in the district hospital on August 19.
india news

Karnataka woman moves police to get back child she sold earlier for 5,000

By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 12:18 AM IST
The woman told Karnataka Police that a nurse in the district hospital had convinced her to sell her child for 5,000.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan says strict action will be taken against those who try to disrupt the secular fabric of the state. (HT Photo)
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan says strict action will be taken against those who try to disrupt the secular fabric of the state. (HT Photo)
india news

Nobody will be allowed to dent communal harmony: Kerala CM

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Last week, the CM came down heavily against the Bishop’s statement saying social evils have no religion and it is not proper to put everything into the account of a particular community. He also made it clear that the government will not book the senior religious leader
K P A Majeed says the Muslim League will first raise this in the next UDF meeting and later take it up with the government (HT Photo)
K P A Majeed says the Muslim League will first raise this in the next UDF meeting and later take it up with the government (HT Photo)
india news

Congress ally Muslim League calls for caste-based census in Kerala

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Muslim League, a partner in the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), on Thursday sought a caste-based census in Kerala and asked the state government to formulate a consensus on this regard
