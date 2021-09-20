Home / India News / Breaking News: Charanjit Singh Channi to take oath as Punjab CM today
Live

Breaking News: Charanjit Singh Channi to take oath as Punjab CM today

  Breaking News Updates September 20, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 06:28 AM IST

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 20, 2021 06:28 AM IST

    Opposition parties' 11-day protest against Centre begins today

    From Monday, nineteen opposition parties will hold protests and demonstrations across the country against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre. Read More

  • SEP 20, 2021 06:06 AM IST

    Covid-19 vaccination drive scaled up in poll-bound states

    Administering at least one Covid vaccine dose to the entire eligible population in election-bound states such as Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand is a priority for the government, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Read More

  • SEP 20, 2021 05:27 AM IST

    Charanjit Singh Channi appointment doesn’t hurt Sidhu’s CM prospects in Punjab

    The Congress’s Punjab plan went off smoothly with the removal of Captain Amarinder Singh as CM and finding a suitable replacement in Charanjit Singh Channi, 58, who was picked to lead the border state on Sunday, party insiders said.

The opposition leaders blamed the Centre for an abrupt end of the monsoon session of Parliament.&nbsp;(PTI file photo)
india news

Opposition parties' 11-day protest against Centre begins today

Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 06:07 AM IST
At a virtual meeting in August, the opposition parties stressed on unitedly moving forward to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The leaders of these parties also issued an 11-point charter of demands before the Centre.
Charanjit Singh Channi will be Punjab's first Dalit chief minister.(HT File Photo)
india news

Charanjit Singh Channi to take oath as Punjab chief minister today: 10 points

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 05:54 AM IST
The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for 11am. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to attend it. Charanjit Singh Channi was chosen as Congress' legislature party leader on Saturday, moments after Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab chief minister.
india news

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 06:28 AM IST
Visas for foreign tourists have not been issued for the last one-and-a-half years, since the first outbreak of the infectious disease in the country.(Unsplash)
india news

Govt announcement on international tourism likely in 10 days: Officials

PTI | By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 01:14 AM IST
  • PM Modi too had spoken of the free-visa scheme on Saturday, saying that the central government was taking steps to “welcome foreign tourists back”.
Indian farmers collect paddy saplings for transplantation in a field at Haripurwa Village, in Shravasti District, in the northern Indian state of Utter Pradesh, Saturday, July 17, 2021. A daily wage farm laborer in this area earns 7 kilograms of wheat or approximately US$1.5 per day. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) (AP)
india news

Survey shows income of farmers has risen: Agriculture secretary

By Zia Haq
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 01:07 AM IST
Amid continuous protests against the contentious farm laws, a Situation Assessment Survey (SAS) of Agricultural Households, Land and Livestock Holdings of Households of Rural India, 2019, conducted from January to December 2019 revealed a 59% surge in farmers’ incomes that are not adjusted for inflation, on a nominal basis
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
india news

Don’t rely on Modi wave to win state elections: Yediyurappa

By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 12:46 AM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka has seen significant changes in leadership with Yediyurappa forced to step down and Bommai replacing him as the chief minister, much to the discontent of several senior leaders in the party overlooked for the top job.
Kerala police (PTI)
india news

Kerala Police top list in tracking offenders using fingerprint analysis

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 12:37 AM IST
According to the CFPB report, the Kerala fingerprint bureau cracked 675 criminal cases followed by Karnataka with 517 and Andhra Pradesh came third with 412 cases. The report carried a special mention about the work carried out by the state fingerprint bureau and police in cracking the sensational snakebite murder in Kollam in south Kerala last year.
Captain Amarinder Singh wrote to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday, hours before he stepped down from the post of Punjab chief minister. (Ht photo)
india news

Amarinder Singh expressed ‘personal anguish’ to Sonia Gandhi in letter before resignation

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 12:28 AM IST
Listing out the achievements of his government over the last few years, notwithstanding “numerous challenges”, Singh said: “My government fulfilled 89.2% of the promises, while work is in progress on the remaining commitments.”
Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu (PTI)
india news

Charanjit Singh Channi appointment doesn’t hurt Sidhu’s CM prospects in Punjab

By Saubhadra Chatterji
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 05:51 AM IST
Two senior leaders told HT that while the high command took the final call that the Congress government in Punjab required an urgent reshuffle at the top, the leadership was also clear that it should preferably be someone other than state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.
The announcement comes weeks after BRO appointed a woman officer, Major Aaina Rana, as the commanding officer of the 75 RCC at Pipalkoti in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli.(PTI)
india news

Women may lead BRO projects along border

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 05:53 AM IST
The development came 18 months after the Supreme Court ruled that women officers, who joined the Indian Army through short service commission (SSC), were entitled to permanent commission and command roles.
On September 15, India registered 30,570 Covid-19 cases in the rural areas, mostly in the southern states with Kerala topping the list. (PTI file photo)
india news

200k volunteers, 400k workers drafted to fight Covid in rural areas

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 12:24 AM IST
Called the Covid-19 dashboard and managed by the Panchayati Raj ministry, the portal has data of the over 2.5 lakh panchayats that India has and shows that 45% of them have set up health and sanitation committees.
Goa and Himachal Pradesh have already administered at least one dose of the vaccine to their entire eligible population.
india news

Covid-19 vaccination drive scaled up in poll-bound states

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 06:04 AM IST
Also, the target of a landmark one billion Covid vaccine doses is likely to be achieved by the second week of October, officials from the central government said.
Kumar said that cases were filed under relevant Indian Penal Code sections.(Getty Images)
india news

Karnataka: 3 held for remarks over Mahatma Gandhi

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 12:09 AM IST
  • Kumar said that one Lohit Kumar Suvarna registered a complaint that there were some people who were removed from the outfit and were misusing the name of the right wing outfit and have made controversial remarks against Gandhi Ji.
YSRCP Andhra Pradesh (PTI)
india news

YSRCP sweeps Andhra Pradesh local body elections

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 12:16 AM IST
The YSRCP won 547 out 553 Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) seats and 7,284 out of 8,063 Mandal Parishads Territorial Constituencies (MPTC), results for which were declared till 7.30 pm.
This survey is a departure from previous situational assessment surveys in that it accounts for earnings from land holdings and livestock, not just crops.(Praful Gangurde/ HT file photo)
india news

‘Survey shows farm incomes have risen’

By Zia Haq, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 12:03 AM IST
  • The survey also showed that farmers’ incomes adjusted for inflation -- which economists call real income -- have risen by about 2%.
