Breaking News: Charanjit Singh Channi to take oath as Punjab CM today
SEP 20, 2021 06:28 AM IST
Opposition parties' 11-day protest against Centre begins today
From Monday, nineteen opposition parties will hold protests and demonstrations across the country against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre. Read More
SEP 20, 2021 06:06 AM IST
Covid-19 vaccination drive scaled up in poll-bound states
Administering at least one Covid vaccine dose to the entire eligible population in election-bound states such as Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand is a priority for the government, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Read More
SEP 20, 2021 05:27 AM IST
Charanjit Singh Channi appointment doesn’t hurt Sidhu’s CM prospects in Punjab
The Congress’s Punjab plan went off smoothly with the removal of Captain Amarinder Singh as CM and finding a suitable replacement in Charanjit Singh Channi, 58, who was picked to lead the border state on Sunday, party insiders said.
Charanjit Singh Channi to take oath as Punjab chief minister today: 10 points
Govt announcement on international tourism likely in 10 days: Officials
- PM Modi too had spoken of the free-visa scheme on Saturday, saying that the central government was taking steps to “welcome foreign tourists back”.
Survey shows income of farmers has risen: Agriculture secretary
Don’t rely on Modi wave to win state elections: Yediyurappa
Kerala Police top list in tracking offenders using fingerprint analysis
Amarinder Singh expressed ‘personal anguish’ to Sonia Gandhi in letter before resignation
Women may lead BRO projects along border
200k volunteers, 400k workers drafted to fight Covid in rural areas
Karnataka: 3 held for remarks over Mahatma Gandhi
- Kumar said that one Lohit Kumar Suvarna registered a complaint that there were some people who were removed from the outfit and were misusing the name of the right wing outfit and have made controversial remarks against Gandhi Ji.
YSRCP sweeps Andhra Pradesh local body elections
‘Survey shows farm incomes have risen’
- The survey also showed that farmers’ incomes adjusted for inflation -- which economists call real income -- have risen by about 2%.