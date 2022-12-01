Home / India News / LIVE: In Jharkhand, two maoists arrested in Latehar district
Live

LIVE: In Jharkhand, two maoists arrested in Latehar district

india news
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 05:48 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 01, 2022 05:48 AM IST

    Three of family killed in road accident in J&K's Kathua district

    Three members of a family were in a road accident when the car in which they were travelling skidded and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Wednesday night, as per officials.

  • Dec 01, 2022 05:23 AM IST

    Jharkhand: Two Maoists arrested in Latehar district

    Two Maoists of the outlawed Jharkhand Janmukti Parishad (JJMP) were arrested on Wednesday in Latehar district, police said.

breaking news

Approach Supreme Court on carbon dating plea, says HC in Gyanvapi case

india news
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 01:18 AM IST

The Allahabad high court on Wednesday asked Hindu and Muslim petitioners in the Gyanvapi mosque case to approach the Supreme Court to ascertain if it had barred any scientific investigation, including carbon dating, of a structure found inside the mosque premises on May 16.

There are seven cases related to the Gyanvapi mosque and its premises that are pending in various courts. (ANI)
There are seven cases related to the Gyanvapi mosque and its premises that are pending in various courts. (ANI)

HC rejects PIL against Kerala guv’s decision to withhold assent to bills

india news
Published on Dec 01, 2022 12:08 AM IST

A division bench of chief justice M Manikumar and justice Shaji P Chaly observed that the court cannot fix a timeline for the governor to sign the bills, and that it cannot interfere with the discretion of the governor.

Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

1 dead, 12 injured as supporters of BJP, CPI(M) clash in Tripura: Police

india news
Published on Dec 01, 2022 12:06 AM IST

One person was killed and 12 were injured during clashes between supporters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Tripura on Wednesday, officials said

HT Image
HT Image

Suicide case: Court orders to makeSNDP leader Vellapally, son accused

india news
Published on Dec 01, 2022 12:05 AM IST

The court directed the police to make both and their aide K L Ashokan accused and charge them under sections of the abetment to suicide.

The note also alleged that he was made a scapegoat in a microfinance cheating case and forced to appear before the police several times. (HT Photo)
The note also alleged that he was made a scapegoat in a microfinance cheating case and forced to appear before the police several times. (HT Photo)

Rajnath hits out at Kharge over ‘Ravan’ jibe at PM Modi

india news
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 01:22 AM IST

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday slammed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ‘Ravan’ and said the remarks reflected the “mentality” of the party leadership.

Vadodara: Union Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh addresses a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Vadodara, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_30_2022_000344B) (PTI)
Vadodara: Union Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh addresses a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Vadodara, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_30_2022_000344B) (PTI)

Delhi lost 2,873 crore due to excise policy loopholes: ED to city court

india news
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 12:22 AM IST

The agency made the claims during a remand application for to seek the custody of businessman Amit Arora, who was arrested on Tuesday.

New Delhi: Buddy Retail Pvt Limited Director Amit Arora being produced at the Rouse Avenue court in connection with the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_30_2022_000130A) (PTI)
New Delhi: Buddy Retail Pvt Limited Director Amit Arora being produced at the Rouse Avenue court in connection with the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_30_2022_000130A) (PTI)

Gujarat elections: Congress team meets Election Commission ahead of voting

india news
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 01:24 AM IST

A day before the first phase of assembly election in Gujarat, a Congress delegation on Wednesday approached the Election Commission (EC) and raised concerns over the “safety of ballot boxes”, alleging that a decision was taken by election authorities not to provide paramilitary cover to the ballot boxes during the polls

Gujarat elections: Congress team meets Election Commission ahead of voting
Gujarat elections: Congress team meets Election Commission ahead of voting

ACB alleges scam in relief given to Delhi construction workers

india news
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 12:50 AM IST

ACB sleuths randomly selected 800 forms (of those submitted by registered workers), and found fake addresses and profiles, and instances of dozens of beneficiaries listing the same address and phone number, and the names of some people who live in other states but have never visited Delhi, said ACB sleuths.

Registered workers in Delhi were paid between ₹5,000 and ₹15,000 by the government Delhi Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB) during the Covid pandemic for loss of wages. (AFP)
Registered workers in Delhi were paid between 5,000 and 15,000 by the government Delhi Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB) during the Covid pandemic for loss of wages. (AFP)

Parliament session: Private member’s bill to ban non-veg food at govt functions to be tabled

india news
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 12:00 AM IST

A bill to prohibit non-vegetarian food at all government programmes and another to prevent bribery in the private sector are among the list of private member’s bills that will be discussed in the upcoming winter session of Parliament.

The winter session of Parliament will begin on December 7.
The winter session of Parliament will begin on December 7.

Delay hits Sela tunnel project in Arunachal Pradesh

india news
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 01:26 AM IST

The Sela tunnel project in China-bordering Arunachal Pradesh, one of the key elements of India’s big infrastructure push in forward areas, has been hit by delay and is now expected to be completed only by April 2023, officials familiar with the development said on Wednesday, asking not to be named.

The Sela tunnel will allow faster deployment of weapons and soldiers to forward areas in the Tawang sector. (AFP)
The Sela tunnel will allow faster deployment of weapons and soldiers to forward areas in the Tawang sector. (AFP)

Refrain from making controversial remarks, Congress tells Rajasthan leaders

india news
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 01:17 AM IST

The Congress party has asked senior leaders in Rajasthan to refrain from infighting and making controversial public statements, said two leaders privy to the proceedings of a meeting attended by Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, senior leader Sachin Pilot and general secretary KC Venugopal.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot addresses a joint press conference with Congress leader Sachin Pilot in Jaipur on Tuesday. (ANI)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot addresses a joint press conference with Congress leader Sachin Pilot in Jaipur on Tuesday. (ANI)

EC report: At 615 crore, BJP got most contributions in 2021-2022

india news
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 01:20 AM IST

The BJP received ₹615.53 crore and the Congress received ₹95.46 crore as contributions during the fiscal year 2021-22, according to reports submitted by the two parties to the Election Commission of India.

The BJP received ₹615.53 crore and the Congress received ₹95.46 crore as contributions during the fiscal year 2021-22. (PTI)
The BJP received 615.53 crore and the Congress received 95.46 crore as contributions during the fiscal year 2021-22. (PTI)

Day after gang rape of passenger, Karnataka govt considers taking action against aggregator

india news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 11:48 PM IST

The transport department officials on Wednesday said they are looking at the legal options against Bike taxi aggregator Rapido, which they claim has been operating without a licence

Day after gang rape of passenger, Karnataka govt considers taking action against aggregator
Day after gang rape of passenger, Karnataka govt considers taking action against aggregator

Karnataka Congress leader Sachidananda, aides join BJP

india news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 11:44 PM IST

The move is being seen as a bid from the BJP to strengthen its footprint in the Old Mysuru region, which is a stronghold of Congress and Janata Dal (Secular)

Ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, several Congress leaders, including S Sachidananda and SL Lingaraju, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party's Malleswaram office in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
Ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, several Congress leaders, including S Sachidananda and SL Lingaraju, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party’s Malleswaram office in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
