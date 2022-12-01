Live
LIVE: In Jharkhand, two maoists arrested in Latehar district
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 05:48 AM IST
Breaking news December 1, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Dec 01, 2022 05:48 AM IST
Three of family killed in road accident in J&K's Kathua district
Three members of a family were in a road accident when the car in which they were travelling skidded and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Wednesday night, as per officials.
-
Dec 01, 2022 05:23 AM IST
Jharkhand: Two Maoists arrested in Latehar district
Two Maoists of the outlawed Jharkhand Janmukti Parishad (JJMP) were arrested on Wednesday in Latehar district, police said.
Topics
LIVE: In Jharkhand, two maoists arrested in Latehar district
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 05:48 AM IST
Breaking news December 1, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Approach Supreme Court on carbon dating plea, says HC in Gyanvapi case
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 01:18 AM IST
The Allahabad high court on Wednesday asked Hindu and Muslim petitioners in the Gyanvapi mosque case to approach the Supreme Court to ascertain if it had barred any scientific investigation, including carbon dating, of a structure found inside the mosque premises on May 16.
HC rejects PIL against Kerala guv’s decision to withhold assent to bills
Published on Dec 01, 2022 12:08 AM IST
A division bench of chief justice M Manikumar and justice Shaji P Chaly observed that the court cannot fix a timeline for the governor to sign the bills, and that it cannot interfere with the discretion of the governor.
1 dead, 12 injured as supporters of BJP, CPI(M) clash in Tripura: Police
Published on Dec 01, 2022 12:06 AM IST
One person was killed and 12 were injured during clashes between supporters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Tripura on Wednesday, officials said
Suicide case: Court orders to makeSNDP leader Vellapally, son accused
Published on Dec 01, 2022 12:05 AM IST
The court directed the police to make both and their aide K L Ashokan accused and charge them under sections of the abetment to suicide.
Rajnath hits out at Kharge over ‘Ravan’ jibe at PM Modi
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 01:22 AM IST
Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday slammed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ‘Ravan’ and said the remarks reflected the “mentality” of the party leadership.
Delhi lost ₹2,873 crore due to excise policy loopholes: ED to city court
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 12:22 AM IST
The agency made the claims during a remand application for to seek the custody of businessman Amit Arora, who was arrested on Tuesday.
Gujarat elections: Congress team meets Election Commission ahead of voting
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 01:24 AM IST
A day before the first phase of assembly election in Gujarat, a Congress delegation on Wednesday approached the Election Commission (EC) and raised concerns over the “safety of ballot boxes”, alleging that a decision was taken by election authorities not to provide paramilitary cover to the ballot boxes during the polls
ACB alleges scam in relief given to Delhi construction workers
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 12:50 AM IST
ACB sleuths randomly selected 800 forms (of those submitted by registered workers), and found fake addresses and profiles, and instances of dozens of beneficiaries listing the same address and phone number, and the names of some people who live in other states but have never visited Delhi, said ACB sleuths.
Parliament session: Private member’s bill to ban non-veg food at govt functions to be tabled
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 12:00 AM IST
A bill to prohibit non-vegetarian food at all government programmes and another to prevent bribery in the private sector are among the list of private member’s bills that will be discussed in the upcoming winter session of Parliament.
Delay hits Sela tunnel project in Arunachal Pradesh
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 01:26 AM IST
The Sela tunnel project in China-bordering Arunachal Pradesh, one of the key elements of India’s big infrastructure push in forward areas, has been hit by delay and is now expected to be completed only by April 2023, officials familiar with the development said on Wednesday, asking not to be named.
Refrain from making controversial remarks, Congress tells Rajasthan leaders
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 01:17 AM IST
The Congress party has asked senior leaders in Rajasthan to refrain from infighting and making controversial public statements, said two leaders privy to the proceedings of a meeting attended by Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, senior leader Sachin Pilot and general secretary KC Venugopal.
EC report: At ₹615 crore, BJP got most contributions in 2021-2022
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 01:20 AM IST
The BJP received ₹615.53 crore and the Congress received ₹95.46 crore as contributions during the fiscal year 2021-22, according to reports submitted by the two parties to the Election Commission of India.
Day after gang rape of passenger, Karnataka govt considers taking action against aggregator
Published on Nov 30, 2022 11:48 PM IST
The transport department officials on Wednesday said they are looking at the legal options against Bike taxi aggregator Rapido, which they claim has been operating without a licence
Karnataka Congress leader Sachidananda, aides join BJP
Published on Nov 30, 2022 11:44 PM IST