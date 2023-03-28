LIVE: Govt cancels licenses of 18 pharma companies over spurious medicines
Breaking news, March 28, 2023 highlights: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mar 28, 2023 08:37 PM IST
CBI files fresh chargesheet against Choksi for pledging 'over-valued' lab-grown diamonds to get ₹25-crore loan
Months after Interpol removed a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, the CBI has filed a fresh chargesheet against him for allegedly pledging lab-grown diamonds valued at 98 per cent less than what was projected for getting a loan of ₹25 crore from the IFCI in 2016, officials said, reported ANI.
-
Mar 28, 2023 07:03 PM IST
Two dead in knife attack at Islamic centre in Lisbon
A knife-armed attacker killed two women on Tuesday at an Islamic centre in the Portuguese capital Lisbon before being shot and wounded by police, authorities said.
Prime Minister Antonio Costa said it was "premature to make any interpretation of this criminal act."
"Everything points to this being an isolated incident," he told reporters.
Armed police wearing bullet-proof vests stood outside the entrance to the Ismaili Muslim centre located in a landscaped park in northern Lisbon, reported AFP.
-
Mar 28, 2023 06:13 PM IST
France sees new pension protests, police brace for violence
Protests and strikes against unpopular pension reforms kicked off again Tuesday across France, with police security ramped up amid government warnings that radical demonstrators intended “to destroy, to injure and to kill."
Concerns that violence could mar the demonstrations prompted what Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin described as an unprecedented deployment of 13,000 officers, nearly half of them concentrated in the French capital, reported PTI.
-
Mar 28, 2023 05:23 PM IST
UK raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to 'severe'
The UK government Tuesday raised the terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland to "severe", ahead of an expected visit by US President Joe Biden to mark the 25th anniversary of a landmark peace accord. Read full story
-
Mar 28, 2023 04:39 PM IST
At least 39 dead in fire at migrant facility in Mexico's Ciudad Juarez
At least 39 migrants died after a fire broke out at a migrant facility in the Mexican northern border city of Ciudad Juarez, the government's National Migration Institute (INM) said on Tuesday.
In a statement, the INM said there were 68 adult men from Central and South America staying at the facility.
Twenty-nine migrants were also injured in the blaze and were taken to four hospitals in the area, the institute said, reported Reuters.
-
Mar 28, 2023 03:56 PM IST
PAN, Aadhaar card linking deadline extended by three months to June 30
To give taxpayers more time, Centre has prolonged the deadline for linking Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Aadhaar by three months to June 30. Previously, the ministry of finance's department of revenue issued a notification requiring people to link their Aadhaar card to their PAN online for a fee of Rs. 1000 by March 31, or their PAN will become inoperative. Read full story
-
Mar 28, 2023 02:26 PM IST
Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into attack on Nishith Pramanik's convoy
Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into the attack on the convoy of Union MoS Home Nishith Pramanik in Cooch Behar in February.
-
Mar 28, 2023 02:11 PM IST
Atiq Ahmad gets life term in 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and two others including Dinesh Pasi and Khan Saulat Haneef given rigorous life imprisonment and to pay ₹1 lakh compensation to Umesh Pal's family. ₹5000 as fine on each of the three also imposed.
-
Mar 28, 2023 01:54 PM IST
Twitter blocks BBC's Punjabi handle amid Amritpal Singh manhunt
British broadcaster BBC News' Punjabi language Twitter account was blocked Tuesday as the state's security forces enter the 10th day of the hunt for Khalistani separatist and 'Punjab Waris De' chief Amritpal Singh.
-
Mar 28, 2023 12:57 PM IST
Delhi HC issues summons to Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut and Aditya Thackeray on a defamation suit filed by Rahul Ramesh Shivalaya
Delhi HC issues summons to Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut and Aditya Thackeray on a defamation suit filed by Rahul Ramesh Shivalaya.
-
Mar 28, 2023 12:49 PM IST
Atiq Ahmed found guilty in 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case
Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed found has been found guilty in 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case, ANI reported.
-
Mar 28, 2023 12:37 PM IST
Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf deboards police van to enter Prayagraj
-
Mar 28, 2023 12:06 PM IST
'Thank you for your letter. I will abide...': Rahul Gandhi on bungalow eviction
'Thank you for your letter... I will abide...': Rahul Gandhi responds to bungalow eviction notice.
-
Mar 28, 2023 11:56 AM IST
Delhi HC sets aside order discharging Sharjeel Imam, Asif Iqbal Tanha and 7 others in 2019 Jamia Nagar violence case
Delhi HC partially overturned trial court order and charged 9 out of 11 accused including Safoora Zargar, Sharjeel Imam under sections related to rioting, unlawful assembly, obstructing public servants and other sections.
-
Mar 28, 2023 11:54 AM IST
In BJP parliamentary party meet, PM Modi asks leaders to be ready for a "strong fight"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi who attended the BJP parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday asked the leaders to be ready for a "strong fight" stating that the more the party rises and succeeds, the more will be attacks from the opposition.
-
Mar 28, 2023 11:43 AM IST
Madras HC rejects OPS plea, verdict paves way for Palaniswami as AIADMK boss
The Madras high court on Tuesday rejected interim applications by expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader O Paneerselvam (OPS) and others against the party's general secretary election.
-
Mar 28, 2023 11:40 AM IST
Both Houses adjourned till 2pm
Both the houses of Parliament were adjourned to meet at 2pm.
-
Mar 28, 2023 11:07 AM IST
EPFO fixes 8.15% interest rate on employees' provident fund for 2022-23
The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the retirement fund manager to India’s nearly 70-million-strong salaried class, has fixed an 8.15% interest rate on employees’ provident fund for 2022-23, a member of its Central Board of Trustee told HT.
-
Mar 28, 2023 10:46 AM IST
'Can live with his mother or come to me...": Cong chief on Rahul Gandhi bungalow row
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge hit back at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party Tuesday over demands Rahul Gandhi - disqualified from the Lok Sabha after a conviction in the 'Modi surname' criminal defamation case - vacate the Delhi bungalow allotted to him as a Member of Parliament. "They will make all attempts to weaken him (Rahul Gandhi) but, if he vacates the bungalow, he will go live with his mother or he can come to me... I'll vacate one." Read more
-
Mar 28, 2023 09:47 AM IST
PM Modi arrives at the Parliament Library Building, for the BJP parliamentary party meeting
-
Mar 28, 2023 09:39 AM IST
Budget session may end today
The tumultuous budget session of Parliament might end on Tuesday or Wednesday as there’s no end in sight for daily protests and disruption. After the budget session resumed on March 13 following a month-long recess, the government has been able to pass only the finance bill and the demand for grants and introduce the Inter-Services Organisations bill.
-
Mar 28, 2023 08:57 AM IST
Aitq can do anything from jail, should be sentenced to death: Umesh Pal's mother
-
Mar 28, 2023 08:54 AM IST
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi.
-
Mar 28, 2023 08:22 AM IST
Congress calls out meeting of its MPs at 10:30am
Congress has called a meeting of its Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs today at Congress Parliamentary Party office in Parliament at 10:30 am to chalk out the strategy for the Floor of the House, ANI reported.
-
Mar 28, 2023 08:08 AM IST
Biden orders US flags to be flown at half-staff to honour victims of Nashville shooting
US President Joe Biden has ordered that the flags at the White House and all federal buildings will be flown at half-staff to honour the victims of the school shooting in Nashville, ANI reported.
-
Mar 28, 2023 07:18 AM IST
Security deployed outside Umesh Pal’s residence ahead of hearing
Security deployed outside Umesh Pal’s residence ahead of the hearing on his abduction case in MP-MLA court of Prayagraj, later today.
-
Mar 28, 2023 07:04 AM IST
Six killed in IS-claimed suicide blast in Afghan capital
A suicide attack claimed by the Islamic State group near Afghanistan's foreign ministry killed six civilians and wounded several others, AFP reported.
-
Mar 28, 2023 06:39 AM IST
North Korea's Kim orders more production of weapons-grade nuclear materials
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for scaling up the production of weapons-grade nuclear material to grow the country's arsenal, saying it should be ready to use the weapons at any time, state media KCNA said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.
-
Mar 28, 2023 06:04 AM IST
Mask must be part of our culture, says expert
“Covid positivity rate has gone up to 9.1%. We need to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Mask must be part of our culture. Reason behind spike in cases is that we’re being careless. Safdarjung hospital is prepared, we have above 200 beds for Covid category”: DR. NK Gupta, Pulmonologist, Safdarjung Hospital.
-
Mar 28, 2023 05:44 AM IST
CM Yogi welcomes SC order on holding UP local body polls with OBC quota
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court allowing the State Election Commission to issue a notification regarding the urban local body polls in the state.
-
Mar 28, 2023 05:33 AM IST
SC gives green signal to UP civic elections with OBC reservation
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court decision of accepting the report of the OBC Commission constituted by the state Government which paved the way for holding the urban local body (ULB) polls in the state, ANI reported.