LIVE: Maternal mortality ratio dips to 97 per lakh live births in 2018-20

india news
Updated on Nov 30, 2022 08:36 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 30, 2022 08:36 AM IST

    UN publishes first report on climate change effect on water resources 

    The report highlights that 3.6 billion people face inadequate access to water at least one month per year. This is expected to increase to more than 5 billion by 2050, says UN.

  • Nov 30, 2022 08:16 AM IST

    China sends three astronauts to newly built space station for 6-month long mission

    Three Chinese astronauts arrived on Wednesday at China's space station for the first in-orbit crew rotation in Chinese space history.

  • Nov 30, 2022 08:01 AM IST

    Odisha: 18-year-old woman whose disfigured body was found on Puri beach cremated

    The 18-year-old woman, whose disfigured body was found on Puri beach, was on Tuesday cremated at Swargadwar burning ghat.

  • Nov 30, 2022 07:30 AM IST

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor vice chairperson Vikram S Kirloskar passes away

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice Chairperson Vikram S Kirloskar has passed away aged 64, the company said.

  • Nov 30, 2022 07:09 AM IST

    At least 448 killed by Iranian forces in crackdown on anti-hijab protests: Report

    At least 448 people have been killed in the crackdown on protests held in Iran over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. The figure includes 60 minors under the age of 18, a report said.

  • Nov 30, 2022 05:57 AM IST

    Maternal Mortality Ratio dips to 97 in 2018-20 from 130 in 2014-16

    Maternal Mortality Ratio has declined from 130 per lakh live births in 2014-16 to 97 per lakh live births in 2018-20, an official data said.

  • Nov 30, 2022 05:29 AM IST

    5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Alberta, Canada region

    A 5.9 magnitude earthquake has hits Alberta, Canada region, Reuters reported.

Mahindra recalls XUV700 & Scorpio-N SUVs units to check this potential fault

india news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 08:38 AM IST

The recall affects 12,566 units of the Mahindra XUV700 and 6,618 units of the Mahindra Scorpio-N, which were manufactured between July 1 and November 11, 2022.

Mahindra XUV700 manages to mix best of all worlds in a rather compelling package.
Mahindra XUV700 manages to mix best of all worlds in a rather compelling package.

In video in Hindi, Maldives minister hails ties with India: ‘…Dosti gehri hai’

india news
Updated on Nov 30, 2022 08:39 AM IST

Jaishankar said the special partnership between the two countries "is marked by genuine concern for each other's welfare and interests delivers every single time".

The High Commissioner of India Munu Mahawar is seen handing over a symbolic cheque to Abdulla Shahid. His Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar had joined via video conference.(@abdulla_shahid)
The High Commissioner of India Munu Mahawar is seen handing over a symbolic cheque to Abdulla Shahid. His Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar had joined via video conference.(@abdulla_shahid)

‘Inhuman…’: YSRTP's YS Sharmila's mother slams TRS govt on her detention

india news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 07:55 AM IST

Earlier on Tuesday, Sharmila - who is Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister - was detained by the Hyderabad Police when she was approaching Pragati Bhavan to gherao the official residence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila on her way to the residence of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Hyderabad on Monday, (PTI)
YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila on her way to the residence of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Hyderabad on Monday, (PTI)

On Kharge's Ravan jibe, Renuka Chowdhury says, ‘Modi compared me to Surpanakha’

india news
Updated on Nov 30, 2022 08:43 AM IST

As Renuka Chowdhury recalled the ‘Surpanakha’ episode amid row over Mallikarjun Kharge comparing PM Modi to Ravana, the 2018 video surfaced and many social media users told Renuka Chowdhury that PM Modi had not mentioned ‘Surpanakha’.

Renuka Chowdhury on Tuesday recalled the 2018 incident in the Rajya Sabha and asked where the media was when PM Modi had compared her to Surpanakha. (PTI File Photo)
Renuka Chowdhury on Tuesday recalled the 2018 incident in the Rajya Sabha and asked where the media was when PM Modi had compared her to Surpanakha. (PTI File Photo)

LIVE: Three former AAP MLAs join BJP ahead of Delhi MCD polls

india news
Updated on Nov 30, 2022 07:02 AM IST

Elections 2022 latest news: The first phase of polling for Gujarat Assembly election will be held on Thursday, while the second has been scheduled for December 5 (Monday).

A polling officer applies indelible ink on a voter’s finger. (HT File Photo)
A polling officer applies indelible ink on a voter’s finger. (HT File Photo)

Maternal mortality ratio reduces to 97 in 2018-20 from 130 in 2014-16

india news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 06:16 AM IST

According to the Special Bulletin on Maternal Mortality in India 2018-20, Assam, which has the highest MMR, is followed by Madhya Pradesh with MMR of 173 per lakh live births and Uttar Pradesh 167.

Maternal mortality in a region is a measure of the reproductive health of women in the area.(HT photo)
Maternal mortality in a region is a measure of the reproductive health of women in the area.(HT photo)

Amit Malviya vs Cong leader over 'list of journalists'; ‘Wow! the plot worked’

india news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 06:13 AM IST

The BJP on Tuesday claimed that the Congress was compiling a list of journalists who called out Smriti Irani or Amit Malviya for their social media posts on Rahul Gandhi performing aarti at Omkareshwar.

The latest face-off between the social media departments of the BJP and the Congress is again with Rahul Gandhi's aarti at Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh.
The latest face-off between the social media departments of the BJP and the Congress is again with Rahul Gandhi's aarti at Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh.

Scindia inaugurates multiple flights to boost northeast connectivity. Details

india news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 06:12 AM IST

Scindia appreciated the Arunachal Pradesh government for reducing the VAT on aviation turbine fuel and credited the move for the rapid increase in air connectivity.

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia, along with MoS civil aviation General (Dr) V. K. Singh(Retd.) at the inaugural ceremony.(PIB)
Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia, along with MoS civil aviation General (Dr) V. K. Singh(Retd.) at the inaugural ceremony.(PIB)

NDTV founders Prannoy, Radhika Roy resign as directors of promoter group

india news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 01:18 AM IST

NDTV had said on Monday an entity backed by the founders had issued shares of the company to a unit of Adani Group, taking the billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate a step closer to control of the media firm.

NDTV founders Prannoy, Radhika Roy resign as directors of promoter group
NDTV founders Prannoy, Radhika Roy resign as directors of promoter group

Bandi Sanjay slams T’gana govt over restrictions on his meetings

india news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 12:38 AM IST

He pointed out that there were no such restrictions on the travel and meetings of AIMIM leaders anywhere in the state and on the public shows conducted by stand-up comedian Munwar Farooqui who denigrated the Hindu gods.

Addressing a rally on the outskirts of Bhainsa town before commencing his fifth phase of his padayatra — Praja Sangrama Yatra — Bani Sanjay said he had all the respect for the courts and would abide by the law. (Agencies)
Addressing a rally on the outskirts of Bhainsa town before commencing his fifth phase of his padayatra — Praja Sangrama Yatra — Bani Sanjay said he had all the respect for the courts and would abide by the law. (Agencies)

BJP supports online gambling ban but backs TN guv over ordinance expiry row

india news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 12:38 AM IST

“The Tamil Nadu government has not even issued a government order based on the ordinance. They are only stating that it has lapsed. A governor has to consider multiple factors because the Supreme Court and the Madras high court have weighed in on this,” he said.

“We cannot have people getting addicted to online gambling and losing their lives,” Annamalai said. However, he added that a “badly-enacted law is as good as no law.” (Agencies)
“We cannot have people getting addicted to online gambling and losing their lives,” Annamalai said. However, he added that a “badly-enacted law is as good as no law.” (Agencies)

Kerala HC dismisses govt plea questioning KTU acting V-C’s appointment by guv

india news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 12:38 AM IST

After the Supreme Court quashed the appointment of V-C M S Rajashree on October 22 for flouting the University Grants Commission guidelines the governor had sought names from the state.

The single bench of justice Devan Ramachandran after hearing both sides allowed Ciza Thomas to continue as the acting V-C till a new V-C was appointed. (Agencies)
The single bench of justice Devan Ramachandran after hearing both sides allowed Ciza Thomas to continue as the acting V-C till a new V-C was appointed. (Agencies)

BJP mounts attack on Congress after Kharge’s ‘Ravan’ remark on PM Modi

india news
Updated on Nov 30, 2022 12:31 AM IST

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday triggered a political controversy after he likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “Ravan” during a rally in poll-bound Gujarat.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday triggered a political controversy after he likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ‘Ravan’ during a rally in poll-bound Gujarat. (PTI)
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday triggered a political controversy after he likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ‘Ravan’ during a rally in poll-bound Gujarat. (PTI)

‘Govt won’t allow anyone to sabotage Vizhinjam project’

india news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 12:31 AM IST

Fisheries minister V Abdurahiman indicated the government’s position when he lashed out at Sunday’s violence in which at least 36 policemen and 30 fishermen were injured as protesters laid siege to the Vizhinjam police station for more than three hours.

Supply trucks carrying construction materials for the proposed Vizhinjam Port are parked near the port in Kerala. (REUTERS)
Supply trucks carrying construction materials for the proposed Vizhinjam Port are parked near the port in Kerala. (REUTERS)
