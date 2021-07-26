Home / India News / Breaking news: Indian Coast Guard aids people in flood-hit Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Live

Breaking news: Indian Coast Guard aids people in flood-hit Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka

Breaking News Updates July 26, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 26, 2021 05:33 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUL 26, 2021 05:29 AM IST

    Indian Coast Guard carry out relief, rescue operations in floods-hit states

    Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has deployed its resources to aid the civil authorities in relief and rescue operations in flood-hit areas of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka and have despatched Disaster Relief Teams (DRT) with inflatable Gemini boat and life-saving gear to the affected areas, the Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.

    As per an official release, the DRTs reached areas rendered unapproachable due to water inundation especially in the Chiplun and Mahad districts of Maharashtra and Umlijoog, Khargejoog, Bodjug Island and Kinnar village in Uttar Kannada district of Karnataka. "The teams evacuated the stranded people and provided relief material," the Ministry said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
india news

Breaking news updates 26 July 2021

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 05:30 AM IST
Breaking News Updates July 26, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
READ FULL STORY
35-year-old Isak Munda with his children. (HT photo)
35-year-old Isak Munda with his children. (HT photo)
india news

From jobless construction worker to YouTube sensation, Odia man gets a mention in Mann ki Baat

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 01:17 AM IST
Isak Munda, a tribal construction worker, lost his job amid the Covid-19 pandemic last year and thought of earning money by uploading videos on YouTube.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
india news

BSY govt completes 2 years today, decision on his future as CM likely

By Arun Dev
UPDATED ON JUL 26, 2021 04:54 AM IST
Bengaluru Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said on Sunday a decision on whether he will remain in office was likely to be known by Monday, the day his government completes two years in office
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kakatiya Rudreshwara Ramappa Temple in Warangal, Telangana(PM Narendra Modi/Twitter)
Kakatiya Rudreshwara Ramappa Temple in Warangal, Telangana(PM Narendra Modi/Twitter)
india news

Telangana temple conferred UNESCO heritage tag

By HTC and Agencies
UPDATED ON JUL 26, 2021 12:58 AM IST
Ramappa temple, a 13th century engineering marvel named after its architect, Ramappa, was proposed by the government as its only nomination for the UNESCO World Heritage site tag for the year 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.