Breaking news: Indian Coast Guard aids people in flood-hit Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka
JUL 26, 2021 05:29 AM IST
Indian Coast Guard carry out relief, rescue operations in floods-hit states
Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has deployed its resources to aid the civil authorities in relief and rescue operations in flood-hit areas of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka and have despatched Disaster Relief Teams (DRT) with inflatable Gemini boat and life-saving gear to the affected areas, the Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.
As per an official release, the DRTs reached areas rendered unapproachable due to water inundation especially in the Chiplun and Mahad districts of Maharashtra and Umlijoog, Khargejoog, Bodjug Island and Kinnar village in Uttar Kannada district of Karnataka. "The teams evacuated the stranded people and provided relief material," the Ministry said.