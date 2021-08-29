Home / India News / Breaking news: Blinken, Jaishankar discuss US-India coordination on Afghanistan
Breaking news: Blinken, Jaishankar discuss US-India coordination on Afghanistan

  Breaking News Updates August 29, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 29, 2021 05:54 AM IST

  • AUG 29, 2021 05:54 AM IST

    Airtel board to meet today to consider fundraising options

    The board of Bharti Airtel will meet on Sunday to consider various fundraising plans, including equity and debt.

  • AUG 29, 2021 05:37 AM IST

    IRCTC's 'Bharat Darshan' special train to start today

    The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will operate a 'Bharat Darshan' special tourist train from Sunday.

  • AUG 29, 2021 05:14 AM IST

    US administers 367.9 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines: CDC

    The United States has administered 367,911,870 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 439,428,235 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

  • AUG 29, 2021 05:05 AM IST

    Blinken, Jaishankar discuss US-India coordination on Afghanistan, in United Nations

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday (local time) and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar discussed bilateral ties between the United States and India.

The special 11 nights/12 days package will cost ₹11,340 per adult.
The special 11 nights/12 days package will cost 11,340 per adult.(HT File/Representative image)
india news

IRCTC's 'Bharat Darshan' special train to start today: Check details here

Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 29, 2021 05:36 AM IST
  The IRCTC in a statement said that the Bharat Darshan package is one of the most affordable, all-inclusive tour packages and all the important tourist places in the country will be covered by the special train.
india news

Breaking news: Blinken, Jaishankar discuss US-India coordination on Afghanistan

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 29, 2021 05:37 AM IST
  Breaking News Updates August 29, 2021:
A number of major festivals, including Diwali and Chhath, will be celebrated in the coming months.
A number of major festivals, including Diwali and Chhath, will be celebrated in the coming months.(AP File Photo)
india news

Amid Covid-19 surge in some states, govt warns against large gatherings

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 29, 2021 04:39 AM IST
  India on Saturday reported 45,056 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking its total tally to 32,694,032.
READ FULL STORY
Police canecharging farmers at Karnal's Bastara toll plaza on Saturday.
Police canecharging farmers at Karnal's Bastara toll plaza on Saturday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Haryana cops lathicharge farmers, fresh row erupts

By Neeraj Mohan, Hindustan Times, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 04:31 AM IST
  The police said Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which bans the assembly of five or more people, was imposed in the area, which made the farmers' gathering "unlawful".
READ FULL STORY
Manoranjan Joshi who has been with OTV for more than a decade and is now its western Odisha bureau chief, said the moment when he heard the news of his mother's demise was the most tragic moment of his life.
Manoranjan Joshi who has been with OTV for more than a decade and is now its western Odisha bureau chief, said the moment when he heard the news of his mother’s demise was the most tragic moment of his life. (SOURCED.)
india news

Odisha TV journalist keeps recording for talk show despite mother’s demise, earns applause

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 12:37 AM IST
On social media, those who know Joshi are hailing his professionalism and sense of commitment with many on Twitter saying his act was a "tribute to his late mother".
READ FULL STORY
"The idea is, a sovereign government has the right to tax, but to apply it in retrospect has created a lot of discontentment," finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Rajya Sabha on August 9.
“The idea is, a sovereign government has the right to tax, but to apply it in retrospect has created a lot of discontentment,” finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Rajya Sabha on August 9. (PTI)
india news

Govt issues draft rules to end retrospective tax

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 29, 2021 05:00 AM IST
The controversial amendment was made about nine years ago. The amendment was made after the Supreme Court in 2012 ruled that gains arising from indirect transfer of Indian assets were not taxable under the extant provisions of the Income-Tax Act
READ FULL STORY
A health worker arranges swab samples for the Covid-19 testing in Mumbai on Saturday.
A health worker arranges swab samples for the Covid-19 testing in Mumbai on Saturday. (PTI)
india news

IISc researchers identify marker to determine Covid severity

By Anonna Dutt
UPDATED ON AUG 29, 2021 04:59 AM IST
The researchers zeroed in on genes from S100 family that can be picked up while doing an RT-PCR test for detecting infection and can tell how severe the disease is
READ FULL STORY
Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal at a press conference in New Delhi on August 12.
Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal at a press conference in New Delhi on August 12. (PTI)
india news

FDI inflow jumps by 90% in Q1 this year, says Goyal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 12:15 AM IST
The surge in FDI is "an endorsement of its status as a preferred investment destination" amongst global investors, a statement from the ministry of commerce and industry said
READ FULL STORY
HT Image
HT Image
india news

US strikes IS planners after Kabul attack

By Agencies, Kabul/washington
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Acting on President Joe Biden's promise to retaliate for the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport, the United States conducted a drone strike against an Islamic State target in Afghanistan on Saturday, as the airlift of those desperate to flee moved into its fraught final stages with fresh terror attack warnings
READ FULL STORY
Some relaxations due to the festive season, high density of population, large number of elderly population, high presence of lifestyle diseases and the highly contagious Delta variant triggered the surge in Kerala.
Some relaxations due to the festive season, high density of population, large number of elderly population, high presence of lifestyle diseases and the highly contagious Delta variant triggered the surge in Kerala. (PTI PHOTO.)
india news

Amid Covid-19 surge, Kerala to impose night curfew from next week

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 12:04 AM IST
For more than a week, Kerala has been contributing more than 60 per cent of the total cases of the country. In the last 24 hours, the country reported 46,759 new cases with a TPR of 3%.
READ FULL STORY
Education minister has instructed the vice-chancellor of all universities to strengthen the safety measures by installing more CCTV cameras and improving the patrolling within the campuses.
Education minister has instructed the vice-chancellor of all universities to strengthen the safety measures by installing more CCTV cameras and improving the patrolling within the campuses. (PTI)
india news

Education min directs Mysore varsity to recall curbs on women

By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON AUG 29, 2021 03:08 AM IST
On Friday, the University of Mysore decided to restrict the movement of students after dusk on the campus as well as in Kukkarahalli lake.
READ FULL STORY
HT Image
HT Image
india news

CBI arrests two over Bengal post-poll violence

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 12:02 AM IST
Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested two people, including a woman, in connection with the post-poll violence in West Bengal, officials of the central agency said
READ FULL STORY
Narendra Modi (PTI)
Narendra Modi (PTI)
india news

Jallianwala Bagh has inspired countless revolutionaries: PM

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Addressing the nation, the PM referring to the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, reiterated that "it's not right for a country to ignore such horrors of its past"
READ FULL STORY
Families scrambled to find hospital beds, life-saving drugs and medical oxygen during the second wave of infections.
Families scrambled to find hospital beds, life-saving drugs and medical oxygen during the second wave of infections. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
india news

27% reinfected during 4th wave in Delhi, says study

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 29, 2021 04:54 AM IST
Antibodies against Sars-CoV-2 — the virus that causes Covid-19 — were found in about 27% of the 91 participants at a time when the second wave was raging in the country, researchers at the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, National Centre for Disease Control and the Cambridge University, said.
READ FULL STORY
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel along with AICC incharge P.L Punia comes out after meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, outside his residence in New Delhi.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel along with AICC incharge P.L Punia comes out after meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, outside his residence in New Delhi.(Prateek Kumar)
india news

Baghel returns from Delhi, gets rousing welcome at airport

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times, Raipur
UPDATED ON AUG 29, 2021 02:53 AM IST
Baghel, along with 53 MLAs including six ministers, six mayors and other senior leaders of the party, reached Raipur airport at 3.10 pm, with supporters gathering from 1 pm.
READ FULL STORY
