Breaking news: Blinken, Jaishankar discuss US-India coordination on Afghanistan
AUG 29, 2021 05:54 AM IST
Airtel board to meet today to consider fundraising options
The board of Bharti Airtel will meet on Sunday to consider various fundraising plans, including equity and debt.
AUG 29, 2021 05:37 AM IST
IRCTC's 'Bharat Darshan' special train to start today
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will operate a 'Bharat Darshan' special tourist train from Sunday.
AUG 29, 2021 05:14 AM IST
US administers 367.9 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines: CDC
The United States has administered 367,911,870 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 439,428,235 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
AUG 29, 2021 05:05 AM IST
Blinken, Jaishankar discuss US-India coordination on Afghanistan, in United Nations
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday (local time) and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar discussed bilateral ties between the United States and India.
IRCTC's 'Bharat Darshan' special train to start today: Check details here
- The IRCTC in a statement said that the Bharat Darshan package is one of the most affordable, all-inclusive tour packages and all the important tourist places in the country will be covered by the special train.
Amid Covid-19 surge in some states, govt warns against large gatherings
- India on Saturday reported 45,056 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking its total tally to 32,694,032.
Haryana cops lathicharge farmers, fresh row erupts
- The police said Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which bans the assembly of five or more people, was imposed in the area, which made the farmers’ gathering “unlawful”.