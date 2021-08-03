Home / India News / Breaking news: CBSE Class 10 results declared
Live

Breaking news: CBSE Class 10 results declared

Breaking News Updates August 3, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 03, 2021 12:07 PM IST

Follow all the updates here:

  • AUG 03, 2021 12:04 PM IST

    Army chopper crashes near Ranjit Sagar Dam in J-K's Kathua

    A helicopter of the Indian Army crashed near the Ranjit Sagar Dam in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathwa, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. The news agency added that rescue teams are reaching the crash site in Kathua.


    More details are awaited.

  • AUG 03, 2021 11:32 AM IST

    Ex-US envoy says India may lead the world by 2030, lists areas

    Former US ambassador to India Richard Verma has said India may lead the world in every category and with the youngest workforce in the region, the South Asian country will hold that advantage until 2050. Read more

  • AUG 03, 2021 10:45 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 results to be announced at 12pm today

    The Central Board of Secondary Education said on Tuesday that the results of Class 10 examinations will be announced at 12pm today.

  • AUG 03, 2021 09:35 AM IST

    India's daily Covid tally falls with 30,549 new cases; 422 deaths recorded

    India’s daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) climbed to 31,726,507 after 30,549 fresh cases were registered in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. As many as 422 patients succumbed to the viral disease and 38,887 recovered in the same period, taking the cumulative count of deaths and recoveries to 425,195 and 30,896,354 respectively. Read more

  • AUG 03, 2021 09:19 AM IST

    China to test all residents of Wuhan after first Covid-19 cases in more than a year

    Authorities in Wuhan told news agency AFP on Tuesday that they will test all the residents of the city for Covid-19 after the first local infections were reported in more than a year.


    The city of 11 million is "swiftly launching comprehensive nucleic acid testing of all residents", senior Wuhan official Li Tao said at a press conference.

  • AUG 03, 2021 08:37 AM IST

    Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora

    An encounter started between terrorists and security forces in Chandaji area of Bandipora, the Kashmir Zone Police said on Tuesday.

    "Encounter has started at Chandaji area of Bandipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the police tweeted.

  • AUG 03, 2021 08:03 AM IST

    Covid in Maharashtra: Cong demands resuming local trains for vaccinated people

    As the Maharashtra government on Monday announced ease in the ongoing Covid restrictions in 22 districts of the state, Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap demanded that the local train service should at least restart for those inoculated with both doses of Covid-19 vaccine. Read more

  • AUG 03, 2021 07:13 AM IST

    PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of PMGKAY in Gujarat today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday interact with the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in Gujarat through video conferencing. Read more

  • AUG 03, 2021 07:06 AM IST

    US reaches goal of administering one vaccine dose to 70% adults

    The United States on Monday reached President Joe Biden’s goal of getting at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine into 70% of American adults - a month late and amid a massive surge in cases by the delta variant that is swamping hospitals and leading to new mask rules and mandatory vaccinations around the country.

breaking news
The breakfast meeting went on for over an hour, and Rahul Gandhi, in his short speech, pointed out that Opposition parties represent 60% of India and will continue to fight unitedly. (Sourced)
india news

Leaders from Cong, 14 other parties meet as Oppn launches offensive

By Saubhadra Chatterji
UPDATED ON AUG 03, 2021 12:06 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi invited Opposition leaders for a breakfast meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss a joint strategy for the Pegasus and other issues such as the contentious farm laws and spiraling fuel prices
india news

Indian Army chopper crashes near Ranjit Sagar Dam in J-K's Kathua

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 12:02 PM IST
A helicopter of the Indian Army crashed near the Ranjit Sagar Dam in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathwa, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. The news agency added that rescue teams are reaching the crash site in Kathua. More details are awaited.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the leaders of opposition parties at Tuesday's meeting.(Twitter/@RahulGandhi)
india news

Rahul Gandhi hosts breakfast meet with opposition party leaders, calls for unity

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 11:39 AM IST
The leaders of 15 parties, including the Trinamool Congress, were present at today's meeting. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), however, skipped it. After the meeting, Gandhi and other opposition leaders cycled to Parliament to highlight the issue of high fuel prices.
The former US ambassador also said that it was now time for the relationship between India and the United States to deliver. (File Photo)
The former US ambassador also said that it was now time for the relationship between India and the United States to deliver. (File Photo)
india news

Ex-US envoy says India may lead the world by 2030, lists areas

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 11:13 AM IST
Former US ambassador to India Richard Verma, who served from 2014 to 2017, said the ties between the two countries is the "most consequential relationship of this century.
