Breaking news: CBSE Class 10 results declared
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Follow all the updates here:
-
AUG 03, 2021 12:04 PM IST
Army chopper crashes near Ranjit Sagar Dam in J-K's Kathua
A helicopter of the Indian Army crashed near the Ranjit Sagar Dam in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathwa, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. The news agency added that rescue teams are reaching the crash site in Kathua.
More details are awaited.
-
AUG 03, 2021 11:32 AM IST
Ex-US envoy says India may lead the world by 2030, lists areas
Former US ambassador to India Richard Verma has said India may lead the world in every category and with the youngest workforce in the region, the South Asian country will hold that advantage until 2050. Read more
-
AUG 03, 2021 10:45 AM IST
CBSE Class 10 results to be announced at 12pm today
The Central Board of Secondary Education said on Tuesday that the results of Class 10 examinations will be announced at 12pm today.
-
AUG 03, 2021 09:35 AM IST
India's daily Covid tally falls with 30,549 new cases; 422 deaths recorded
India’s daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) climbed to 31,726,507 after 30,549 fresh cases were registered in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. As many as 422 patients succumbed to the viral disease and 38,887 recovered in the same period, taking the cumulative count of deaths and recoveries to 425,195 and 30,896,354 respectively. Read more
-
AUG 03, 2021 09:19 AM IST
China to test all residents of Wuhan after first Covid-19 cases in more than a year
Authorities in Wuhan told news agency AFP on Tuesday that they will test all the residents of the city for Covid-19 after the first local infections were reported in more than a year.
The city of 11 million is "swiftly launching comprehensive nucleic acid testing of all residents", senior Wuhan official Li Tao said at a press conference.
-
AUG 03, 2021 08:37 AM IST
Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora
An encounter started between terrorists and security forces in Chandaji area of Bandipora, the Kashmir Zone Police said on Tuesday.
"Encounter has started at Chandaji area of Bandipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the police tweeted.
-
AUG 03, 2021 08:03 AM IST
Covid in Maharashtra: Cong demands resuming local trains for vaccinated people
As the Maharashtra government on Monday announced ease in the ongoing Covid restrictions in 22 districts of the state, Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap demanded that the local train service should at least restart for those inoculated with both doses of Covid-19 vaccine. Read more
-
AUG 03, 2021 07:13 AM IST
PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of PMGKAY in Gujarat today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday interact with the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in Gujarat through video conferencing. Read more
-
AUG 03, 2021 07:06 AM IST
US reaches goal of administering one vaccine dose to 70% adults
The United States on Monday reached President Joe Biden’s goal of getting at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine into 70% of American adults - a month late and amid a massive surge in cases by the delta variant that is swamping hospitals and leading to new mask rules and mandatory vaccinations around the country.