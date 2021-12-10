Breaking news: K'taka to issue separate guidelines for hostels, Covid clusters

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Dec 10, 2021 05:59 AM IST
Karnataka to issue separate guidelines for for hostels, Covid-19 clusters: CM Bommai
The Karnataka government will issue separate guidelines for student hostels and Covid-19 clusters as a part of the pandemic management in the state, chief minister Bommai said on Thursday.
"Separate Guidelines would be issued for hostels which would include sanitisation, serving of food in staggered batches, maintaining distance, compulsory double dose vaccination for cooking personnel and setting up isolation rooms. Special standard operating procedures would also be released for managing Covid clusters in Bengaluru and other places," Bommai told reporters, according to news agency PTI.
Dec 10, 2021 05:24 AM IST
Mexico: 49 migrants dead, dozens injured in truck crash
A cargo truck carrying Central American migrants rolled over on a highway in southern Mexico on Thursday, killing 49 people and injuring dozens more, news agency AP reported citing authorities.
Justice N Anand Venkatesh was hearing the case on December 6 in pursuant of his landmark judgment passed on June 7 to ensure the transgender community was protected from various quarters including those in consensual relationships from police harassment
A single bench of Justice N Nagaresh made the oral observation after a portion of the movie was played out in the courtroom. The court ordered to send notice to all respondents and observed that dialogues in the movie were “atrocious”.
Speaking at the inaugural session of ‘JIGNASA-2021’, an international conference on ‘Delivery of Public and Primary Health Services’, Narayana said that we need to find solutions to the challenges by making the best use of the available technology.
According to a statement, the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), headed by Dr MK Sudarshan, advised the government that there is no need for any panic and the Covid situation in the state is comparatively under control.