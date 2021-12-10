Home / India News / Breaking news: K'taka to issue separate guidelines for hostels, Covid clusters
Breaking news: K'taka to issue separate guidelines for hostels, Covid clusters

Breaking news updates December 10, 2021:
Updated on Dec 10, 2021 06:02 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
  • Dec 10, 2021 05:59 AM IST

    Karnataka to issue separate guidelines for for hostels, Covid-19 clusters: CM Bommai

    The Karnataka government will issue separate guidelines for student hostels and Covid-19 clusters as a part of the pandemic management in the state, chief minister Bommai said on Thursday. 

    "Separate Guidelines would be issued for hostels which would include sanitisation, serving of food in staggered batches, maintaining distance, compulsory double dose vaccination for cooking personnel and setting up isolation rooms. Special standard operating procedures would also be released for managing Covid clusters in Bengaluru and other places," Bommai told reporters, according to news agency PTI. 

  • Dec 10, 2021 05:24 AM IST

    Mexico: 49 migrants dead, dozens injured in truck crash

    A cargo truck carrying Central American migrants rolled over on a highway in southern Mexico on Thursday, killing 49 people and injuring dozens more, news agency AP reported citing authorities. 

Topics
breaking news
india news

Updated on Dec 10, 2021 05:59 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Mullaperiyar issue: Kerala wants Tamil Nadu not to release water in wee hours

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar is scheduled to hear on Friday the pleas which have raised issues about the dam, built in 1895 on the Periyar river in Idukki district of Kerala.
In an application filed in the apex court, the Kerala government has sought a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to control the water level by releasing water from the dam throughout the day instead of releasing a huge quantity at the wee hours. (ANI)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 12:54 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
india news

Madras high court rejects cop’s plea to quash case filed by Dhoni

Any order at this stage would certainly affect the progress of the main case pending from 2014, Justice N Seshasayee said and dismissed the petition from Kumar.
MS Dhoni had filed a defamation suit claiming <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 crore towards damages from a TV media firm and others for allegedly telecasting malicious news that he was involved in betting, spot and match fixing of IPL matches, in 2014. (HT)
Updated on Dec 10, 2021 12:53 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
india news

Tamil Nadu: YouTuber arrested for his tweet on helicopter crash

Maridhas from his Twitter handle @maridhasanswers had tweeted in Tamil that Tamil Nadu under the DMK rule was becoming another Kashmir. The tweet has been deleted since.
Chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat was travelling with his wife and other senior officers when their aircraft crashed in a forest in Tamil Nadu, killing all but one soldier aboard. (ANI)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 12:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
india news

SpiceJet flight to Kolkata returns to Mumbai due to ‘technical issue’

SpiceJet resumed operating its Max planes for commercial flight operations last month.
SpiceJet said its 737 Max plane, which was heading from Mumbai to Kolkata, returned to Maharashtra’s capital city due to a ‘technical issue’. (Representational image)
Updated on Dec 10, 2021 12:52 AM IST
PTI | , Mumbai
india news

NCERT pulled up for taking down manual on transgender-inclusiveness

Justice N Anand Venkatesh was hearing the case on December 6 in pursuant of his landmark judgment passed on June 7 to ensure the transgender community was protected from various quarters including those in consensual relationships from police harassment
The court says it now expects the NCERT to come up with their recommendation based on the report submitted by a committee which had researched this material and file a status report before the next hearing posted for December 23. (PTI)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 12:52 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
india news

Telangana mines: Production hit as 75k workers go on strike against privatisation

The three-day strike is being spearheaded by Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS), a recognised trade union of the SCCL, affiliated to the ruling Telangana Rasthra Samithi
The unions are protesting against the NDA government’s move to privatise four coal blocks. (HT)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 12:52 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

High alert in Kerala after bird flu detection

Many ducks and local birds perished in the district last week, forcing authorities to rush samples to the Bhopal lab.
A total of 140 samples were sent for test and 26 samples tested positive for bird flu. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Dec 10, 2021 12:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Kerala high court sends notice to Malayalam movie director over abusive dialogues

A single bench of Justice N Nagaresh made the oral observation after a portion of the movie was played out in the courtroom. The court ordered to send notice to all respondents and observed that dialogues in the movie were “atrocious”.
When the language in the movie created a furore, the censor board said the copy released was not the one certified by it. (PTI)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 12:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Vegetable prices continue to soar across southern states after rains

According to the India Meteorological Department, the November rainfall in Tamil Nadu was the highest since 1901, when recording of rainfall started in India.
Local sellers cite damages to crops due to heavy rainfall in November as the reason for the sky-high prices. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 12:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chennai/thiruvananthapuram
india news

State has accounted for 10% samples sent for sequencing: Data

Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the state has sent 2,149 samples for sequencing to Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) laboratories across India.
According to the INSACOG data, around 21,669 samples were sent for genome sequencing from all states between July 1 and December 5 this year. (PTI)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 12:44 AM IST
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
india news

Technology helps in effective delivery of health services, Karnataka minister

Speaking at the inaugural session of ‘JIGNASA-2021’, an international conference on ‘Delivery of Public and Primary Health Services’, Narayana said that we need to find solutions to the challenges by making the best use of the available technology.
Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said primary health services for people can be effectively delivered through the Ayush system by using the appropriate technology, (Agencies file)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 12:44 AM IST
ByAgencies, Bengaluru
india news

Karnataka high court asks for plan on stray dogs in city’s Cubbon Park

Responding to the petition, a BBMP official said that dogs are allowed in the park only Sundays, however, the bench observed that hundreds of dogs are being fed inside Cubbon Park
The Karnataka high court bench also pointed out that “pet owners are not following the right etiquette while bringing their dogs to the park (Representative use)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 12:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Deaths due to manual scavengingcontinue despite government’s Parliament stance

Despite the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 (MS Act, 2013), which prohibits the practice of manual scavenging, it is prevalent across the country.
At least 45 people have died due to manual scavenging in 2021 alone, with Karnataka accounting for at least five deaths. (HT File)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 12:43 AM IST
BySharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
india news

Govt to wait for another week before issuing new norms: Karnataka CM

According to a statement, the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), headed by Dr MK Sudarshan, advised the government that there is no need for any panic and the Covid situation in the state is comparatively under control.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai further added that the government has no intention to implement a night curfew in the state in the wake of Omicron fears (Agencies)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 12:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
