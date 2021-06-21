Home / India News / Breaking news: India's daily Covid-19 tally further declines to 53,256
Live

Breaking news: India's daily Covid-19 tally further declines to 53,256

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 09:20 AM IST

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 21, 2021 09:20 AM IST

    India's daily Covid-19 tally further declines to 53,256

  • JUN 21, 2021 09:01 AM IST

    9 districts account for 50% of fresh Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra

    Even as the number of Maharashtra’s daily Covid-19 cases has reduced comparatively, a major chunk of the fresh infections is being recorded from the rural areas of nine districts. Read more

  • JUN 21, 2021 07:48 AM IST

    Free Covid-19 vaccination drive in India begins today

    With a view to inoculate more citizens against the Covid-19 disease, the Centre on Monday launched its campaign to administer vaccine doses to all beneficiaries above 18 years free of cost. The announcement for the same was made by Prime Minister Modi earlier where he said the Centre would take over the nationwide vaccination drive, procure 75 per cent of vaccines and give them to states and UTs for free. The Centre is also taking over the 25 per cent vaccination which was with states and UTs till now. Read more

  • JUN 21, 2021 07:25 AM IST

    'Yoga a ray of hope amid Covid-19': PM Modi in International Yoga Day address

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the importance of practising yoga during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, as he addressed the lead event of International Yoga Day 2021. He also prayed for health and well-being of people around the world. Read more

  • JUN 21, 2021 06:47 AM IST

    India keen to resume vaccine exports to Bangladesh, says envoy

    India's Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami said on Sunday that the country is keen to resume the exports of vaccine doses against the Covid-19 disease to Bangladesh as soon as possible, but there is no clarification on when the exports will resume. "The corona situation in India is still at a dangerous stage. So we are not yet able to say the exact time of giving vaccines to Bangladesh," Doraiswami said.

  • JUN 21, 2021 06:43 AM IST

    Earthquake of 3.0 magnitude jolts Arunachal Pradesh's capital Itanagar

    The National Center for Seismology said on Monday that an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit West-Southwest of Itanagar city in Arunachal Pradesh.

