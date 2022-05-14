Live
BREAKING: North Korea confirms 21 new deaths due to ‘fever’ since Covid outbreak
May 14, 2022 06:14 AM IST
May 14, 2022 06:14 AM IST
UN Security Council condemns killing of Al Jazeera journalist
UN Security Council condemns killing of Al Jazeera journalist, reports AFP.
May 14, 2022 05:46 AM IST
New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern tests positive for Covid-19
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tested positive for COVID-19 with moderate symptoms.
May 14, 2022 05:35 AM IST
North Korea confirms 21 new deaths due to ‘fever’
North Korea says 21 people died and 174,440 people were newly found with ‘fever symptoms’ on Friday alone.
May 14, 2022 05:46 AM IST
‘Ek Moko Kejriwal Ne’: AAP parivartan yatra in Gujarat to begin on May 15
AAP party leaders will also meet women and farmers and discuss their issues and find out solutions and address all the basic needs that are not fulfilled.
Updated on May 14, 2022 06:00 AM IST
Puri court notice to Odisha, ASI on violations near Jagannath temple
The Puri court, which issued notice to the state government and ASI on Friday, will hear the case next on June 26
Published on May 14, 2022 02:28 AM IST
‘Mindset getting spoiled’: Congress leader demands ‘alcohol-free’ Telangana
The Congress leader alleged that after consuming alcohol, people in Telangana are committing crimes at a higher rate.
Published on May 14, 2022 01:03 AM IST
Hyderabad
J&K Pandits in govt jobs threaten to resign over employee’s death
Terrorists barged into the Tehsildar’s office at Chadoora village in Budgam district on Thursday and shot Bhat, who worked as a revenue officer. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.
Published on May 14, 2022 12:57 AM IST
NIA arrests two men over links with Dawood
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two persons for their alleged links with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his close associate Shakeel Shaikh, officials said.
Published on May 14, 2022 12:30 AM IST
Mumbai
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi: Police
A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by five men in a car in Ranchi, police said on Friday.
Updated on May 14, 2022 12:24 AM IST
Ranchi
Stalin unveils longest unidirectional flyover in Chennai
The second arm of the three-lane flyover at Medavakkam facilitates hassle-free flow of vehicular traffic in Chennai. Motorists could avoid three arterial junctions -- Medavakkam-Sholinganallur road, Mount-Medavakkam main road and Medavakkam-Mambakkam road.
Published on May 14, 2022 12:15 AM IST
Chennai
PFI and SDPI extremist outfits, but are not banned: Kerala high court
The SDPI is a political party founded in 2009. It is the political offshoot of the Islamist outfit PFI.
Updated on May 14, 2022 12:15 AM IST
Kochi
KTR sends legal notice to Telangana BJP president
KTR, as the minster is called, was reacting to a video posted by Sanjay on the Twitter account @BJP4Telangana on Wednesday which read: “27 Intermediate (Class 12) students died by suicide due to irresponsible behaviour of minister @KTRTRS and it was atrocious on the part of the chief minister not to respond to the tragedy.”
Updated on May 14, 2022 12:15 AM IST
Tamil Nadu SC/ST Panel pulls up collector over removal of beef from biryani fest menu
The commission’s notice was not before the three-day ‘Ambur Biryani Festival’, scheduled to be held between May 12 and 15 was cancelled by the Tirupattur district administration citing heavy rain forecast.
Published on May 14, 2022 12:10 AM IST
JD(S) launches campaign for 2023 assembly elections
Former chief minister Kumaraswamy sought an opportunity for JD(S) to independently form a government in Karnataka, for a full five-year term.
Published on May 14, 2022 12:09 AM IST
Bengaluru
Govt exploring legal options to delay local polls: Karnataka CM Bommai
“We are hopeful of getting time... We have to go for polls with OBC (other backward classes) reservation, either to go by reservation that existed so far or give time for new reservation,” Karnataka CM Bommai said on Friday in Bengaluru.
Published on May 14, 2022 12:09 AM IST
SC refuses to halt survey for idols at Gyanvapi mosque
The Supreme Court on Friday declined to stop at once the survey of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, saying the matter would have to be considered in due course
Updated on May 14, 2022 02:29 AM IST
Scientists identify biomarkers behind sudden infant death
The study found that blood taken from infants who died from SIDS showed significantly less amount of BChE than those that survived.
Updated on May 14, 2022 03:06 AM IST