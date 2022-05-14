Home / India News / BREAKING: North Korea confirms 21 new deaths due to ‘fever’ since Covid outbreak
BREAKING: North Korea confirms 21 new deaths due to ‘fever’ since Covid outbreak

  Breaking news updates May 14, 2022:
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on May 14, 2022 06:14 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 14, 2022 06:14 AM IST

    UN Security Council condemns killing of Al Jazeera journalist

    UN Security Council condemns killing of Al Jazeera journalist, reports AFP.

  • May 14, 2022 05:46 AM IST

    New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern tests positive for Covid-19

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tested positive for COVID-19 with moderate symptoms.

  • May 14, 2022 05:35 AM IST

    North Korea confirms 21 new deaths due to ‘fever’

    North Korea says 21 people died and 174,440 people were newly found with ‘fever symptoms’ on Friday alone.

Topics
top news breaking news
india news

Updated on May 14, 2022 05:46 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

‘Ek Moko Kejriwal Ne’: AAP parivartan yatra in Gujarat to begin on May 15

AAP party leaders will also meet women and farmers and discuss their issues and find out solutions and address all the basic needs that are not fulfilled.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal with Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) founder Chhotubhai Vasava holds a bow and an arrow during the 'Adivasi Sankalp Mahasammelan', at Chanderiya, in Bharuch on May 1. (AAP Gujarat. Mission2022 Twitter)
Updated on May 14, 2022 06:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Puri court notice to Odisha, ASI on violations near Jagannath temple

The Puri court, which issued notice to the state government and ASI on Friday, will hear the case next on June 26
Friday’s court notice on alleged violations was issued on a complaint by the Puri Lawyers Association
Published on May 14, 2022 02:28 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty
india news

‘Mindset getting spoiled’: Congress leader demands ‘alcohol-free’ Telangana

The Congress leader alleged that after consuming alcohol, people in Telangana are committing crimes at a higher rate.
Image for representation (Arun Mondhe/HT photo)
Published on May 14, 2022 01:03 AM IST
ANI | , Hyderabad
india news

J&K Pandits in govt jobs threaten to resign over employee’s death

Terrorists barged into the Tehsildar’s office at Chadoora village in Budgam district on Thursday and shot Bhat, who worked as a revenue officer. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.
Kashmiri Pandits raise slogans as they block the road at Sheikhpora during a protest against the recent killing of a Kashmiri Pandit, Rahul Bhat.(ANI)
Published on May 14, 2022 12:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Srinagar/jammu
india news

NIA arrests two men over links with Dawood

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two persons for their alleged links with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his close associate Shakeel Shaikh, officials said.
. On February 3, the NIA had registered the case against Dawood Ibrahim and others for their alleged involvement in various illegal activities.
Published on May 14, 2022 12:30 AM IST
ByManish Pathak and Charul Shah, Mumbai
india news

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi: Police

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by five men in a car in Ranchi, police said on Friday.
The girl, who was allegedly kidnapped and raped in a car, was sent home after a medical examination, police said.
Updated on May 14, 2022 12:24 AM IST
ByAgencies, Ranchi
india news

Stalin unveils longest unidirectional flyover in Chennai

The second arm of the three-lane flyover at Medavakkam facilitates hassle-free flow of vehicular traffic in Chennai. Motorists could avoid three arterial junctions -- Medavakkam-Sholinganallur road, Mount-Medavakkam main road and Medavakkam-Mambakkam road.
Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Friday inaugurated the unidirectional Medavakkam flyover, the longest in Chennai, running for a distance of 2.03 kilometres, connecting Tambaram and Velachery. (PTI)
Published on May 14, 2022 12:15 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
india news

PFI and SDPI extremist outfits, but are not banned: Kerala high court

The SDPI is a political party founded in 2009. It is the political offshoot of the Islamist outfit PFI.
The Kerala High Court has observed that Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were “extremist organisations” but not banned. (HT Archives)
Updated on May 14, 2022 12:15 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Kochi
india news

KTR sends legal notice to Telangana BJP president

KTR, as the minster is called, was reacting to a video posted by Sanjay on the Twitter account @BJP4Telangana on Wednesday which read: “27 Intermediate (Class 12) students died by suicide due to irresponsible behaviour of minister @KTRTRS and it was atrocious on the part of the chief minister not to respond to the tragedy.”
TRS working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday served a legal notice on Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay seeking to file defamation case against the latter for making disparaging and malicious allegations against him. (HT Archives)
Updated on May 14, 2022 12:15 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Tamil Nadu SC/ST Panel pulls up collector over removal of beef from biryani fest menu

The commission’s notice was not before the three-day ‘Ambur Biryani Festival’, scheduled to be held between May 12 and 15 was cancelled by the Tirupattur district administration citing heavy rain forecast.
The Tamil Nadu State Commission for the Scheduled Caste & Scheduled Tribe has sought an explanation from the Tirupattur district collector for taking beef off the menu for a biryani festival in the district. (HT Archives)
Published on May 14, 2022 12:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
india news

JD(S) launches campaign for 2023 assembly elections

Former chief minister Kumaraswamy sought an opportunity for JD(S) to independently form a government in Karnataka, for a full five-year term.
Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy sought an opportunity for JD(S) to independently form a government in the state, for a full five-year term. (ANI File)
Published on May 14, 2022 12:09 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
india news

Govt exploring legal options to delay local polls: Karnataka CM Bommai

“We are hopeful of getting time... We have to go for polls with OBC (other backward classes) reservation, either to go by reservation that existed so far or give time for new reservation,” Karnataka CM Bommai said on Friday in Bengaluru.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the state government will explore legal options to seek more time to conduct local body polls, further adding uncertainty over the election pending for at least a year. (ANI)
Published on May 14, 2022 12:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

SC refuses to halt survey for idols at Gyanvapi mosque

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to stop at once the survey of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, saying the matter would have to be considered in due course
Supreme Court  (File Photo)
Updated on May 14, 2022 02:29 AM IST
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi
india news

Scientists identify biomarkers behind sudden infant death

The study found that blood taken from infants who died from SIDS showed significantly less amount of BChE than those that survived.
An infant in NICU.(Twitter/ASHAWeb)
Updated on May 14, 2022 03:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
