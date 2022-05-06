Home / India News / Breaking: Kedarnath Temple opens to pilgrims; CM Pushkar Dhami present
Live

Breaking: Kedarnath Temple opens to pilgrims; CM Pushkar Dhami present

  • Breaking news updates May 6, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on May 06, 2022 07:40 AM IST
Copy Link
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 06, 2022 07:40 AM IST

    Biden names 1st Black woman, LGBT White House press secretary

    US president Joe Biden on Thursday named Karine Jean-Pierre to be the next White House press secretary - the first Black woman and openly LGBTQ person to serve in the role.

  • May 06, 2022 06:47 AM IST

    Kedarnath Temple opens to pilgrims with rituals, vedic chanting; CM Pushkar Dhami present

    The doors of Kedarnath Dham opened with rituals & vedic chanting. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also participated in this. The temple is decorated with 15 quintal flowers. More than 10,000 pilgrims were present in Kedarnath Dham during opening of the doors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
india news

Hyderabad dishonour killing sparks huge outrage, cops to move fast-track court

B Nagaraju murder case: #JusticeforBNagaraju remains one of the top trends on Twitter amid calls for strict action against those accused.
File photo of Nagaraju and his wife, Syed Sultana, in Hyderabad. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
File photo of Nagaraju and his wife, Syed Sultana, in Hyderabad. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
Published on May 06, 2022 07:15 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin
Close Story
india news

PM Modi bonds with Pres Macron over Indo-Pacific

In his 90 minute one to one meeting with French President Macron, PM Modi said the Ukraine war was now more about solutions and consequences rather than positions of respective countries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs French president Emmanuel Macron in Paris.(Twitter/Narendra Modi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs French president Emmanuel Macron in Paris.(Twitter/Narendra Modi)
Published on May 06, 2022 06:50 AM IST
Copy Link
ByShishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Breaking: Kedarnath Temple opens to pilgrims; CM Pushkar Dhami present

  • Breaking news updates May 6, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on May 06, 2022 07:40 AM IST
Copy Link
india news

SC to review Centre’s decision to blacklist foreign Jamaat visitors

The bench of justices AM Khanwilkar, AS Oka and CT Ravikumar said, “The government can deny visa if you have information that the person is suspected to be a spy. But if you grant visa, can you unilaterally cancel it without giving him an opportunity. And then can you blacklist anyone without giving notice to the individual?”
The petitioners were aggrieved by the April 2, 2020, decision of the ministry of home affairs (MHA) to blacklist 960 foreigners of 35 countries.(HT file photo)
The petitioners were aggrieved by the April 2, 2020, decision of the ministry of home affairs (MHA) to blacklist 960 foreigners of 35 countries.(HT file photo)
Published on May 06, 2022 06:30 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAbraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Pay remuneration to judge who chaired NSA Advisory Board: HC to Tripura govt

Justice Subhasish Talapatra’s April 25 ruling came on petition filed by the retired judge who complained of discrimination, pointing to a retired judge of the Gauhati high court who was paid a judge’s salary when he was chairman of the NSA Advisory Board.
Tripura high court told the government to pay judge’s salary to former chairperson of NSA Advisory Board (Triura HC)
Tripura high court told the government to pay judge’s salary to former chairperson of NSA Advisory Board (Triura HC)
Published on May 06, 2022 01:37 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Close Story
india news

4 gangsters with Khalistan links arrested in Haryana, explosives recovered: Cops

The four gangsters were reportedly on their way to Telangana to deliver the explosives and arms when they were arrested
Haryana Police recovered explosives, arms and ammunition from four terror suspects, in Karnal on Thursday. (ANI)
Haryana Police recovered explosives, arms and ammunition from four terror suspects, in Karnal on Thursday. (ANI)
Updated on May 06, 2022 01:43 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNeeraj Mohan
Close Story
india news

MP commission suggests 35% quota for OBCs in panchayat, local body polls

Acting on the Supreme Court’s directive, the Madhya Pradesh Backward Classes Welfare Commission on Thursday recommended 35% reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates in panchayat and local body elections.
Panchayat elections in Madhya Pradesh were scheduled to be held in three phases earlier this year on January 6, January 28 and February 16.
Panchayat elections in Madhya Pradesh were scheduled to be held in three phases earlier this year on January 6, January 28 and February 16.
Updated on May 06, 2022 12:40 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Bhopal
Close Story
india news

Bommai okays 532 cr to build forum started by Basavanna

The Lingayats have backed the BJP and particularly BS Yediyurappa who is considered the biggest political leader of the community.
Anubhava Mantapa is a forum set up by 12th century reformer Basavanna whose followers are called Lingayats. (HT Archives)
Anubhava Mantapa is a forum set up by 12th century reformer Basavanna whose followers are called Lingayats. (HT Archives)
Published on May 06, 2022 12:37 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Minister files complaint against BJP’s Kapil Mishra over Rahul video. He responds

Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra responded to Chhattisgarh minister TS Singhdeo tweet, wondering why the FIR was registered against him.
Chhattisgarh minister TS Singhdeo on Thursday filed a police complaint against three persons including Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra for their tweets on Rahul Gandhi’s private visit to Nepal (Twitter/TS_SinghDeo)
Chhattisgarh minister TS Singhdeo on Thursday filed a police complaint against three persons including Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra for their tweets on Rahul Gandhi’s private visit to Nepal (Twitter/TS_SinghDeo)
Published on May 06, 2022 12:34 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Supreme Court reserves order on extension of gangster Abu Salem’s jail term

Salem is currently serving life terms in two separate cases, including the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts. After his extradition, in February 2015, a special TADA court awarded Salem life imprisonment for murdering Mumbai-based builder Pradeep Jain in 1995, along with his driver Mehndi Hassan.
Salem has been handed down two life terms by the trial courts for his role in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts and the murder of businessman Pradeep Jain in 1995. (PTI)
Salem has been handed down two life terms by the trial courts for his role in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts and the murder of businessman Pradeep Jain in 1995. (PTI)
Updated on May 06, 2022 04:41 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAbraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Kerala filmmaker arrested for ‘blackmailing’ actor, say police

Sasidharan was taken into custody from Parasala, a small village along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.
Sanal Kumar Sasidharan (HT)
Sanal Kumar Sasidharan (HT)
Published on May 06, 2022 12:33 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story
india news

Denied ambulance, Andhra man carries son’s body on motorbike

Venkateshwarlu immediately took his son Sriram on a motorbike to Kanigiri government hospital, where he died undergoing treatment
On April 25, a similar incident took place at Sri Venkataramana Ramachandra Ruia government hospital in Tirupati town, when a man was forced to carry the body of his son on his shoulders (Representational photo)
On April 25, a similar incident took place at Sri Venkataramana Ramachandra Ruia government hospital in Tirupati town, when a man was forced to carry the body of his son on his shoulders (Representational photo)
Published on May 06, 2022 12:32 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story
india news

Gujarat HC judge, Gauhati chief justice recommended for Supreme Court

The decision of the collegium could also ensure the highest number of sitting judges in the top court since November 2019 when the Supreme Court worked with the full sanctioned strength of 34 judges.
Justice Pardiwala is in line to become the CJI in May 2028 and will have a tenure of two years and three months. Justice Dhulia will retire in 2025.(HT file photo)
Justice Pardiwala is in line to become the CJI in May 2028 and will have a tenure of two years and three months. Justice Dhulia will retire in 2025.(HT file photo)
Updated on May 06, 2022 04:49 AM IST
Copy Link
ByUtkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Ukraine crisis needs efforts from global community: Italian foreign minister

The Ukraine conflict requires the global community to focus on the humanitarian crisis and steps that lead to an immediate ceasefire, Italian foreign minister Luigi Di Maio has said ahead of his talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.
Italian foreign Mmnister Luigi Di Maio said the country will work with India to cope with the situation in Afghanistan, including the risk of a resurgence of terrorist threats. (AFP)
Italian foreign Mmnister Luigi Di Maio said the country will work with India to cope with the situation in Afghanistan, including the risk of a resurgence of terrorist threats. (AFP)
Updated on May 06, 2022 04:46 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Autopsy: TN man suffered 13 injuries in cops’ custody

After the post-mortem report began circulating on social media, several activists called for the arrest of the policemen involved.
Recently, the CCTV footage of the April 18 night had also come to light where police could be seen chasing Vignesh. (Representational image)
Recently, the CCTV footage of the April 18 night had also come to light where police could be seen chasing Vignesh. (Representational image)
Published on May 06, 2022 12:29 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out