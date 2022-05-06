Breaking: Kedarnath Temple opens to pilgrims; CM Pushkar Dhami present

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
May 06, 2022 07:40 AM IST
Biden names 1st Black woman, LGBT White House press secretary
US president Joe Biden on Thursday named Karine Jean-Pierre to be the next White House press secretary - the first Black woman and openly LGBTQ person to serve in the role.
May 06, 2022 06:47 AM IST
Kedarnath Temple opens to pilgrims with rituals, vedic chanting; CM Pushkar Dhami present
The doors of Kedarnath Dham opened with rituals & vedic chanting. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also participated in this. The temple is decorated with 15 quintal flowers. More than 10,000 pilgrims were present in Kedarnath Dham during opening of the doors.
The bench of justices AM Khanwilkar, AS Oka and CT Ravikumar said, “The government can deny visa if you have information that the person is suspected to be a spy. But if you grant visa, can you unilaterally cancel it without giving him an opportunity. And then can you blacklist anyone without giving notice to the individual?”
Justice Subhasish Talapatra’s April 25 ruling came on petition filed by the retired judge who complained of discrimination, pointing to a retired judge of the Gauhati high court who was paid a judge’s salary when he was chairman of the NSA Advisory Board.
Acting on the Supreme Court’s directive, the Madhya Pradesh Backward Classes Welfare Commission on Thursday recommended 35% reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates in panchayat and local body elections.
Salem is currently serving life terms in two separate cases, including the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts. After his extradition, in February 2015, a special TADA court awarded Salem life imprisonment for murdering Mumbai-based builder Pradeep Jain in 1995, along with his driver Mehndi Hassan.
The Ukraine conflict requires the global community to focus on the humanitarian crisis and steps that lead to an immediate ceasefire, Italian foreign minister Luigi Di Maio has said ahead of his talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.