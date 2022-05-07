Breaking: Five dead as car hits truck in Maharashtra's Nagpur district

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
May 07, 2022 06:28 AM IST
Five dead as car hits truck in Nagpur district
Five persons were killed while a two-year-old girl had a miraculous escape when a speeding multi-utility vehicle (MUV) rammed into a truck from behind in Nagpur district late Friday night, a police official told PTI. Another person was critically injured, he added.
The accident occurred around 11 pm near Vihirgaon when the Tavera vehicle was heading towards Nagpur from Umred, he said. "Five occupants of Tavera were killed on the spot. Their identity is yet to be established," said Zone IV DCP Nurool Hasan.
The UP government told the Supreme Court that while there is Covid compensation for those who died after being infected but it would not cover the 82-year-old retired engineer since there is no authentication that he is dead
A single bench of the Kerala High Court had on April 13 said the the price of diesel charged by OMCs from the KSRTC was prima facie “highly exorbitant” and asked them to provide the fuel at retail rates to the latter.
While Vinod never studied due to their poverty, he managed to send two of his younger brothers to corporation-run schools while Vignesh has been working in the Marina beach since he was 12 renting horses for joy rides.
Asserting that the Congress will not join hands with Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at any level, senior Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday sent a strong warning to the leaders who go against the party policy
Sudhakar told Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya that Karnataka will be integrating ‘E-Manas’ with other platforms currently in use including Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka, Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Directories and NIC’s (National Informatics Centre) E-Hospital framework.
The Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP is trying hard to get the backing of Vokkaliga, a land-owning and dominant political community, who have in the recent past stood firmly behind former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S).
The survey, which involves videography and inspection, was conducted by court-appointed advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar and team. The process, which was ordered by a local Varanasi court on April 26, will take another 2-3 days, said Madan Mohan Yadav, who represented the Hindu petitioners in court.