Breaking: Five dead as car hits truck in Maharashtra's Nagpur district

Updated on May 07, 2022 06:32 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
  • May 07, 2022 06:28 AM IST

    Five dead as car hits truck in Nagpur district

    Five persons were killed while a two-year-old girl had a miraculous escape when a speeding multi-utility vehicle (MUV) rammed into a truck from behind in Nagpur district late Friday night, a police official told PTI. Another person was critically injured, he added. 

    The accident occurred around 11 pm near Vihirgaon when the Tavera vehicle was heading towards Nagpur from Umred, he said. "Five occupants of Tavera were killed on the spot. Their identity is yet to be established," said Zone IV DCP Nurool Hasan.

breaking news
india news

Hizbul commander among 3 terrorists killed in J&K

Molvi (50), who was on the list of top 10 most-wanted terrorists, was among the oldest surviving terrorists in Kashmir and has been active in south Kashmir since 2013, said an official.
According to the police, a cordon and search operation was launched in the Srichand Top forest area in Pahalgam, on Friday morning following specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.(AP file photo. Representative image)
Published on May 07, 2022 06:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Srinagar
india news

BJP marks Tajinder Bagga 'Ghar Wapsi' as Delhi, Haryana cops thwart Punjab move

Tajinder Bagga arrest: The arrest and the release hours later pitted Delhi and Haryana cops versus those from Punjab. 
New Delhi: Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and his supporters flash the victory sign upon his arrival, at his residence after being produced before the Duty Metropolitan Magistrate, in New Delhi, Friday night,&nbsp;(PTI)
Published on May 07, 2022 06:12 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin
india news

AAP, BJP in war of words over Tajinder Bagga's arrest

Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police on Friday morning in a case of promoting enmity and criminal intimidation registered against him on April 1 at Mohali.
BJP supporters protest against the arrest of party leader Tajinder Bagga, at Janakpuri Police station, in New Delhi on May 7, 2022.&nbsp;(ANI Photo)
Published on May 07, 2022 06:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Yogi Adityanath visits Ayodhya, reviews on-going development works

On his second visit to Ayodhya since being elected as UP CM a second time, Adityanath had a meal at the house of one Maniram, a Dalit, a government spokesman said.
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya (HT photo)(HT_PRINT)
Published on May 07, 2022 05:45 AM IST
PTI |
india news

2 Myanmar journalists in Delhi for refugee status rebut ‘untraceable claim’ in SC

The seven approached the Manipur high court through human rights activist and lawyer Nandita Haksar and were granted protection to come to Delhi to apply to UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, in May 2021
N (HT File Photo)
Published on May 07, 2022 01:21 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas
india news

‘Has he vanished into thin air’: SC rebukes UP govt on missing Covid patient

The UP government told the Supreme Court that while there is Covid compensation for those who died after being infected but it would not cover the 82-year-old retired engineer since there is no authentication that he is dead
The Supreme Court stayed the Allahabad high court direction ordering eight senior UP officials to be present in the court in the habeas corpus petition (HT File Photo)
Published on May 07, 2022 12:48 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas
india news

Kerala high court sets aside order on diesel supply at retail price to KSRTC

A single bench of the Kerala High Court had on April 13 said the the price of diesel charged by OMCs from the KSRTC was prima facie “highly exorbitant” and asked them to provide the fuel at retail rates to the latter.
A division bench of Kerala High Court on Friday allowed an appeal filed by the state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) and set aside its earlier order asking them to provide fuel at retail rates to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). (HT Archives)
Published on May 07, 2022 12:33 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Kochi
india news

‘I saw injuries... scared of asking anything,’ says Chennai custodial death victim’s brother

While Vinod never studied due to their poverty, he managed to send two of his younger brothers to corporation-run schools while Vignesh has been working in the Marina beach since he was 12 renting horses for joy rides.
V Vignesh, the 25-year-old man who died in police custody, was an orphan raised by his older brother V Vinod. (HT Archives)
Published on May 07, 2022 12:32 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
india news

Kerala government bus strike over pay delay hits commuters

Meanwhile, minister for transport Antony Raju criticised KSRTC employees for taking commuters for a ride with the protest.
Commuters across the state were left stranded on Friday following the day-long strike called by a section of the employees of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), who were protesting the delay in their salary disbursement. (HT Photo)
Published on May 07, 2022 12:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Congress leader Rahul rules out tie up with TRS, hits out at KCR

Asserting that the Congress will not join hands with Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at any level, senior Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday sent a strong warning to the leaders who go against the party policy
Asserting that the Congress will not join hands with Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at any level, senior Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday sent a strong warning to the leaders who go against the party policy. (PTI)
Published on May 07, 2022 12:29 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

‘E-Manas’ can be implemented across country, says Sudhakar

Sudhakar told Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya that Karnataka will be integrating ‘E-Manas’ with other platforms currently in use including Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka, Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Directories and NIC’s (National Informatics Centre) E-Hospital framework.
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday said the state’s ‘E-Manas’ platform can be implemented nationwide for streamlining mental healthcare. (ANI)
Published on May 07, 2022 12:22 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
india news

BJP eyeing Mandya district to expand Vokkaliga vote base

The Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP is trying hard to get the backing of Vokkaliga, a land-owning and dominant political community, who have in the recent past stood firmly behind former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S).
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said a decision will be taken within the BJP to hold its convention in Mandya district adding to the ruling party’s efforts to reach out to the Vokkaliga community to expand its support base. (PTI)
Published on May 07, 2022 12:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Woman abducted, gang-raped in MP, 2 minors among accused: Police

The two accused were also nabbed from the spot, said Gurjar, adding that the woman has been sent for a medical examination.
Police have announced a cash reward of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 20,000 for sharing information regarding the accused. (Representational photo)
Published on May 07, 2022 12:17 AM IST
ByShruti Tomar
india news

Gyanvapi mosque survey takes place amid protests

The survey, which involves videography and inspection, was conducted by court-appointed advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar and team. The process, which was ordered by a local Varanasi court on April 26, will take another 2-3 days, said Madan Mohan Yadav, who represented the Hindu petitioners in court.
Police personnel deployed outside Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi on Friday. (ANI)
Updated on May 07, 2022 04:34 AM IST
BySudhir Kumar, Varanasi
india news

Custodial death: Cops to be charged with murder, says CM Stalin

The post-mortem had confirmed that he had suffered thirteen injuries,including several contusions on his head, eyebrows, cheeks, limbs, and a fracture in his right leg.
Chief minister M K Stalin told the assembly that based on the post-mortem report, the custodial death case has been converted into a murder case. (ANI)
Updated on May 07, 2022 12:14 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
