Breaking News: US imposes travel ban on African countries over Omicron outbreak

Nov 27, 2021 05:34 AM IST
Puducherry receives light showers; heavy rainfall likely today
Puducherry received light showers last night.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the union territory, along with Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area between November 25 and 29.
Puducherry has already declared a holiday in all schools and colleges for two days in the region for the same reason.
Nov 27, 2021 05:26 AM IST
US imposes travel ban on 8 African nations over Omicron outbreak
The United States will bar entry to most travelers from eight southern African countries from Monday onwards, due to the rise of a potentially more-contagious new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa, President Joe Biden said on Friday.
The travel restrictions, however, do not apply on flights carrying US citizens and lawful US permanent residents.
“Today our CCB have taken five illegal Bangladeshi immigrants into custody.... further investigations are on regarding how they came or were brought in. They were arrested in Bengaluru,” Jnanendra said.
Scattered rainfall was reported in parts of Chittoor, including the temple town of Tirupati for a couple of hours on Friday morning with Nagari town bordering Tamil Nadu recording a maximum of 2 mm rainfall. The Tirupati international airport at Renigunta also recorded scanty rainfall of 0.5 mm rainfall till Friday evening.
Justice Devan Ramachandran made this observation while hearing another petition filed by a youth in Kollam alleging police harassment and handcuffing at the station for seeking the receipt of a complaint he filed.
On Friday, the steel plant workers under the banner of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Samithi (Struggle committee for protection of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant), took up a novel programme, “Vanta-Vaarpu” – cooking on the roads, in protest against the steel plant privatisation move.
According to a communication from the IMD, a cyclonic circulation prevails over southwest Bay of Bengal off south Sri Lanka coast and there are strong north-easterly winds over Tamil Nadu coast and south coastal Andhra Pradesh.
A room in an under-construction house in a remote Odisha village comes to life every evening. This is where Odisha constable Debendra Samarath holds classes for scores of poor children in Nabarangpur, the district that reports the state’s lowest literacy rate
Talking to newsmen in the state capital, Anupama said the government is scared to take action against “guilty officials” and sought the release of the inquiry committee report conducted by the state women and child welfare director T V Anupama.