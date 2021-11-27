Home / India News / Breaking News: US imposes travel ban on African countries over Omicron outbreak
Breaking News: US imposes travel ban on African countries over Omicron outbreak

  Breaking News Updates November 27, 2021:


Updated on Nov 27, 2021 05:34 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19?

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 27, 2021 05:34 AM IST

    Puducherry receives light showers; heavy rainfall likely today

    Puducherry received light showers last night.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the union territory, along with Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area between November 25 and 29.

    Puducherry has already declared a holiday in all schools and colleges for two days in the region for the same reason.

  • Nov 27, 2021 05:26 AM IST

    US imposes travel ban on 8 African nations over Omicron outbreak

    The United States will bar entry to most travelers from eight southern African countries from Monday onwards, due to the rise of a potentially more-contagious new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa, President Joe Biden said on Friday.

    The travel restrictions, however, do not apply on flights carrying US citizens and lawful US permanent residents.

Search for new world order prompted by global clutter

  • The idea of a world governed on the strength of predetermined order goes back to antiquity.
Medical personnel and world leaders pose for a group photo at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit in Rome in October. AP
Updated on Nov 27, 2021 05:15 AM IST
BySwapan Dasgupta
india news

Karnataka: 91 candidates in the fray for MLC polls after 20 withdraw names

Among the 20 candidates who withdrew their candidature, other than JD(S)’ Isaq from Kodagu, rest all were independents.
The biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council from 20 Local Authorities’ Constituencies for 25 seats, due to retirement of sitting members, will be held on December 10. (Representative use)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 12:57 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
india news

Five illegal Bangladeshi immigrants held in Bengaluru: Karnataka minister

“Today our CCB have taken five illegal Bangladeshi immigrants into custody.... further investigations are on regarding how they came or were brought in. They were arrested in Bengaluru,” Jnanendra said.
Five illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were nabbed in Bengaluru on Friday.
Published on Nov 27, 2021 12:55 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India
india news

More rain predicted for southern Andhra Pradesh

Scattered rainfall was reported in parts of Chittoor, including the temple town of Tirupati for a couple of hours on Friday morning with Nagari town bordering Tamil Nadu recording a maximum of 2 mm rainfall. The Tirupati international airport at Renigunta also recorded scanty rainfall of 0.5 mm rainfall till Friday evening.
Weather forecast bulletin from the MeT office in Amaravati said heavy to very heavy rainfall may be witnessed in parts of Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra, particularly Chittoor and Nellore in the next three to four days. (File)
Updated on Nov 27, 2021 05:02 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Direct flight to Morocco will boost bilateral trade: Karnataka Minister

“Direct flight connectivity between the state of Karnataka and Morocco will boost trade relations and transactions will be benefitting both,” Narayan said on Friday.
Karnataka Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Friday said that direct flight connectivity between the state and Morocco will boost trade relations. (Kumargau via Wikimedia Commons)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 12:52 AM IST
ByAgencies
india news

Army kills Pakistani terrorist, foils infiltration bid in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir

Intelligence officials said the slain terrorist would help terrorists from Pakistan cross the border and enter Kashmir
Security personnel stand guard at Bhimber Gali area of Poonch on Friday. Security forces killed one infiltrator near the Line of Control in Poonch district on Thursday night. (PTI)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 12:51 AM IST
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu:
india news

Police are protectors, not persecutors, observes Kerala high court

Justice Devan Ramachandran made this observation while hearing another petition filed by a youth in Kollam alleging police harassment and handcuffing at the station for seeking the receipt of a complaint he filed.
The Kerala high court expressed serious concern over growing number of complaints regarding police harassment and observed “God, help our state”. (File/Representative use)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 12:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Farm laws’ repeal raises hopes of steel plant workers in Vizag

On Friday, the steel plant workers under the banner of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Samithi (Struggle committee for protection of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant), took up a novel programme, “Vanta-Vaarpu” – cooking on the roads, in protest against the steel plant privatisation move.
Thousands of workers of the RINL, a corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, have been agitating for the past 10 months against the Modi government’s decision to privatise the steel plant. (Agencies)
Updated on Nov 27, 2021 05:12 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Karnataka may get light rain for 5 days: IMD

According to a communication from the IMD, a cyclonic circulation prevails over southwest Bay of Bengal off south Sri Lanka coast and there are strong north-easterly winds over Tamil Nadu coast and south coastal Andhra Pradesh.
IMD has predicted light rainfall in Bengaluru and several areas in the south interior and coastal regions of Karnataka from Friday to Wednesday. (Samuel Rajkumar/HT photo)
Updated on Nov 27, 2021 05:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Odisha constable tracks liquor dens by day. At night, he teaches poor children

A room in an under-construction house in a remote Odisha village comes to life every evening. This is where Odisha constable Debendra Samarath holds classes for scores of poor children in Nabarangpur, the district that reports the state’s lowest literacy rate
Odisha constable Debendra Samarath teaches poor children in Nabarangpur district, his effort to ensure that the children in Karchamala village have a fair chance at a good life (Sourced)
Updated on Nov 27, 2021 02:41 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty
india news

Madhya Pradesh heritage building Minto hall renamed after BJP icon

Minto Hall was constructed in 1909 by Nawab Sultan Jahan Begum. The fourth and the last begum of Bhopal named the heritage building as ‘Minto Hall’ to felicitate Lord Minto, the then Viceroy of India
Minto Hall in Bhopal was used as the state legislative assembly hall after India gained independence. (HT archive)
Updated on Nov 27, 2021 01:59 AM IST
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal:
india news

New Covid variant: Karnataka tightens screening of international flyers

In view of the discovery of the new variant of Covid-19, the Karnataka government has mandated rigorous screening and testing of international arrivals from South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong.
Karnataka has issued a circular for screening and testing of international travellers and their contacts in view of the discovery of new variant of Covid. (Archives)
Updated on Nov 27, 2021 05:26 AM IST
ByArun Dev
india news

After reuniting with child, Anupama says will start fresh stir

Talking to newsmen in the state capital, Anupama said the government is scared to take action against “guilty officials” and sought the release of the inquiry committee report conducted by the state women and child welfare director T V Anupama.
Anupama Chandran reiterated that her father C S Jayachandran, child welfare committee chairperson N Sunanda, Shiju Khan and other officials were part of a conspiracy to give away her child. (HT File)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 12:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Allegations on tender nexus stir political slugfest in Karnataka

The Congress on Thursday night had met Karnataka governor Thawarchand Gehlot and asked for immediate removal of the BJP government over corruption allegations.
Relatives and kin are known to benefit from some of these tenders, which range from smallest contracts to big-ticket projects that are often referred to as “kickbacks”. (Representational)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 12:43 AM IST
BySharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
