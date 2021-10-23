Breaking| Senior al-Qaeda leader killed in US drone strike in Syria: Pentagon
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Oct 23, 2021 06:02 AM IST
AAP to celebrate ‘Valmiki Jayanti’ on grand scale at Thyagaraj Stadium today
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will celebrate ‘Valmiki Jayanti’ on a grand scale at Delhi's Thyagaraj stadium on Saturday. Read more
-
Oct 23, 2021 05:49 AM IST
Senior al-Qaeda leader killed in US drone strike in Syria: Pentagon
The Pentagon said that a senior leader of the terrorist group al-Qaeda was killed in a United States drone strike in Syria.
Get our daily newsletter
Second phase of local body elections in Alwar, Dholpur today
- The elections for Alwar and Dholpur Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members are being conducted in three phases.
Breaking| Senior al-Qaeda leader killed in US drone strike in Syria: Pentagon
PM to interact with beneficiaries of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa' today
- The major objective of the programme is to ensure that every village in the state becomes self-reliant (aatmanirbhar) by harnessing resources available within the area where it is located.
‘Free speech not at cost of communal harmony’: Imam’s bail plea dismissed
- The prosecution argued that Imam allegedly delivered provocative speeches on December 13 and 15 in 2019 and January 16, 2020, resulting in riots at several places.