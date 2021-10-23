Home / India News / Breaking| Senior al-Qaeda leader killed in US drone strike in Syria: Pentagon
Breaking| Senior al-Qaeda leader killed in US drone strike in Syria: Pentagon

Breaking News Updates October 23, 2021:
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Oct 23, 2021 06:02 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com
  • Oct 23, 2021 06:02 AM IST

    AAP to celebrate ‘Valmiki Jayanti’ on grand scale at Thyagaraj Stadium today

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will celebrate ‘Valmiki Jayanti’ on a grand scale at Delhi's Thyagaraj stadium on Saturday. Read more

  • Oct 23, 2021 05:49 AM IST

    Senior al-Qaeda leader killed in US drone strike in Syria: Pentagon

    The Pentagon said that a senior leader of the terrorist group al-Qaeda was killed in a United States drone strike in Syria. 

     

Second phase of local body elections in Alwar, Dholpur today

  • The elections for Alwar and Dholpur Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members are being conducted in three phases.
Counting of votes will be done at the district headquarters on October 29 after all three phases of polling.
Counting of votes will be done at the district headquarters on October 29 after all three phases of polling.
Published on Oct 23, 2021 05:51 AM IST
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Updated on Oct 23, 2021 05:53 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com
PM to interact with beneficiaries of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa' today

  • The major objective of the programme is to ensure that every village in the state becomes self-reliant (aatmanirbhar) by harnessing resources available within the area where it is located.
The initiative of Swayampurna Goa was launched on October 1, 2020. Under this programme, a state government officer is appointed as 'Swayampurna Mitra'.(ANI)
The initiative of Swayampurna Goa was launched on October 1, 2020. Under this programme, a state government officer is appointed as 'Swayampurna Mitra'.(ANI)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 05:26 AM IST
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
‘Free speech not at cost of communal harmony’: Imam’s bail plea dismissed

  • The prosecution argued that Imam allegedly delivered provocative speeches on December 13 and 15 in 2019 and January 16, 2020, resulting in riots at several places.
JNU student Sharjeel Imam.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
JNU student Sharjeel Imam.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 05:02 AM IST
By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
