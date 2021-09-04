Home / India News / Breaking news: 1 arrest after clash over Arizona school's Covid mandates
Live

Breaking news: 1 arrest after clash over Arizona school's Covid mandates

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 04, 2021 05:38 AM IST

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 04, 2021 05:38 AM IST

    Centre to sign 'Karbi Peace Accord' today, Amit Shah, Assam CM expected to attend

    The Centre is set to sign a tripartite "Karbi Peace Accord" on Saturday and the agreement is expected to be signed in presence of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the representatives of Karbi outfits here in the national capital, sources said, reports ANI.

  • SEP 04, 2021 05:25 AM IST

    Virus pushes some California hospitals near ICU capacity

    Hospitals in the heart of California’s Central Valley are running out of beds in their intensive care units, state officials announced Friday, as a more contagious version of the coronavirus continues to spread primarily among the unvaccinated population.

  • SEP 04, 2021 05:06 AM IST

    1 arrest after clash over Arizona school's Covid mandates

    The father of an Arizona elementary school student was arrested after he and two other men showed up to the campus with zip ties, threatening to make a “citizen's arrest” on the school principal over a Covid-19 quarantine, school officials said Friday.

Vultures are under severe threat in recent years, particularly due to poisoning. Globally, 75% of all vultures are threatened with extinction, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list.(HT File Photo)
india news

International Vultures Awareness Day: Know its history and aim

Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 05:38 AM IST
  • The aim of International Vulture Awareness Day is for each participating organisation to carry out their own activities that highlight vulture conservation and awareness.
india news

Breaking news: 1 arrest after clash over Arizona school's Covid mandates

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 04, 2021 05:25 AM IST
In May, the Delhi high court had cancelled Singh’s bail, noting that his detention was necessary to unearth the “conspiracy hatched by him” and trace the alleged siphoned off money.(Representational image)
india news

It cannot be unending story: SC to police over delays in Religare probe

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 05:00 AM IST
“How much time should it take to complete the investigation? It cannot be an unending story,” observed a bench headed by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana as it took a petition by Singh against cancellation of his bail in May.
In their complaint, the woman’s family said the accused had been harassing the deceased. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

19-yr-old drinks acid over harassment, dies in Uttar Pradesh

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Agra
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 03:20 AM IST
“Her family members first got her admitted to a local hospital but as her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to the emergency ward of SN Medical College and Hospital,” Malpura police station in-charge Arun Baliyan said.
HT Image
india news

Bidar school sedition case: Take action against errant cops, formulate norms, says HC

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 01:44 AM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court (HC) on Friday directed the state home department to initiate disciplinary action against errant police officers linked with case involving a school in Bidar and also asked that guidelines be formulated to avoid a repeat of such incidents
HT Image
india news

Memorial will be built in honour of Ayothidasa Pandithar: Stalin

By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 01:25 AM IST
Chennai A memorial will be built in honour of social reformer Ayothidasa Pandithar (1845-1914), chief minister M K Stalin announced on Friday in the Tamil Nadu assembly
National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team visits to investigate the post-poll violence, in Jadavpur. (ANI)
india news

CBI files second charge sheet in Bengal post-poll violence case, arrests one

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 01:11 AM IST
The Calcutta high court on Friday said a parallel probe into offences other than murder and rape will be supervised by former chief justice of the high courts of Calcutta and Bombay, Justice (retired) Manjula Chellur
Students of various universities participate in a rally to protest against Vice Chancellor of Visva-Bharati University.(PTI)
india news

Visva-Bharati students move protest away from VC residence after HC order

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
UPDATED ON SEP 04, 2021 03:24 AM IST
By late afternoon, the students moved the stage of their agitation 50 metres away from their previous location and started a fresh protest sans loudspeakers.
HT Image
india news

TDP seeks NHRC intervention into arrests of protesting party workers

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 12:41 AM IST
Hyderabad: Days after police action against some of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers protesting against rising fuel prices, the party on Friday wrote to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), urging it to order a probe into alleged human rights violations of peaceful protesters in Andhra Pradesh
A medic administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary in the presence of Kerala health minister Veena George in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI)
india news

Kerala facing vaccine shortage, asked Centre for more doses: Health minister

By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 12:40 AM IST
The districts -- Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur -- are facing the shortage of Covishield and only 140,000 doses are remaining in the state’s reserve but all districts have limited stock of Covaxin, she said.
The case was registered in January last year in Bengaluru against Mehboob Pasha, a resident of Bengaluru’s Gurappanapalya, and 16 others.
india news

NIA files charge sheet against ‘IS member’

By Press Trust Of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Shihabudeen has been charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala addresses media during a press conference in Kochi on Saturday. (ANI)
india news

Chennithala bats for Chandy amid row over new leadership of KPCC

By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 12:38 AM IST
Chennithala described himself as “just a four annas (25 paise)” member of the party but said Chandy was a senior leader
Congress leader Siddaramaiah.
india news

Siddaramaiah urges Karnataka government not to implement NEP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Siddaramaiah asked the government to withdraw the implementation of the policy, adding that NEP infringes upon the autonomy of states over education and universities.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. (PTI)
india news

Bommai faces quota, caste census challenges from dominant groups

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 12:34 AM IST
“We (Lingayats and Vokkaligas) have always been number one and two (in terms of percentage of population) and they (Siddaramaiah) have made it into fourth and fifth,” BS Nataraj, the convener of the forum said.
Leader of Opposition Edapaddi Palaniswami leaves after attending the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly session on Friday. (PTI)
india news

Madras HC asks police to quiz EPS, Sasikala in Kodanad case

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 12:34 AM IST
After the AIADMK’s defeat in the assembly elections, the four-month-old DMK government closing in on Palaniswami on cases related to his regime and the 2017 Kodanad Estate heist-cum-murder case is the latest among them.
