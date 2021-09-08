Home / India News / Breaking news: Farmers continue sit-in protest at mini-secretariat in Karnal
Live

Breaking news: Farmers continue sit-in protest at mini-secretariat in Karnal

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 05:42 AM IST

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 08, 2021 05:42 AM IST

    Mexico: 17 patients dead after floods hit hospital

    At least 17 patients lost their lives after floods swept through a hospital in central Mexico, disrupting the power supply and oxygen therapy, authorities said Tuesday.

  • SEP 08, 2021 05:15 AM IST

    Farmers' sit-in at Karnal mini-secretariat continues

    Farmers continue their indefinite sit-in at Karnal mini-secretariat demanding, among other things, suspension of then SDM Ayush Sinha for August 28 lathi-charge.

india news

Breaking news: Farmers continue sit-in protest at mini-secretariat in Karnal

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 05:15 AM IST
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.
india news

C’garh CM’s father in 15-day judicial custody for remarks on Brahmins

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 01:58 AM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party, however, alleged that the CM got the case registered to “pacify the community in Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh”.
A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, however, accepted the contention of M Sudheendra Rao that the Karnataka government be asked to consider his representation against acceptance of resignation on May 2.
india news

SC dismisses plea of ex-KSPCB official over alleged forged resignation

By Press Trust Of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 01:51 AM IST
M Sudheendra Rao, a qualified engineer, referred to his version saying that his resignation letter was forged and sent to the chief minister’s office where it was accepted in haste and the Karnataka High Court refused to entertain his plea against this acceptance
Women rest in an ambulance stationed for emergency cases in Mathura’s Koh on Tuesday.(HT Photo)
india news

‘Our family’s future is gone’: Kin of Koh victims in shock

By Ashni Dhaor, Hindustan Times, Koh (mathura)
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 01:48 AM IST
In Koh, the primary health centre is 10 km away and is poorly staffed. Villagers said they didn’t “trust” the government facilities.
Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh claimed in a letter to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray that former home minister Anil Deshmukh used to ask police officers to collect money from restaurant and bar owners in Mumbai. (File)
india news

Probe panel issues bailable warrant against Param Bir Singh for failing to appear before it

By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 01:43 AM IST
The inquiry commission had issued summons to former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh multiple times to appear before it, but he failed to do so
The Congress committee’s next meeting will be held after all suggestions are collated and submitted to former PM Manmohan Singh. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Congress panel plans to start year-long events from Gandhi Jayanti

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 03:22 AM IST
A high-powered committee of the Congress led by former PM Manmohan Singh decided to ask part workers to organise special events at key places associated with the freedom struggle, like Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar and Champaran in Bihar where Mahatma Gandhi led the first Satyagrah movement
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee waves during a meeting with different Puja Committees, ahead of 'Durga Puja' festival, in Kolkata on Tuesday. (PTI)
india news

BJP shortlists 6 candidates to fight Mamata Banerjee in Bengal by-election; Cong to sit out

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 01:21 AM IST
West Bengal unit of the BJP on Tuesday proposed six names, including Priyanka Tibrewal and Biswajit Sarkar, to the party leadership in Delhi to pick a candidate to be fielded against Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur where the bypoll is scheduled on September 30
"The court has so far not taken any interest in the report. It should be made public,” said Anil Jaysing Ghanwat, one of the experts on the panel. In picture - Farmers protest.(HT Photo)
india news

Expert on farm-law panel asks SC to make report public, settle matter

By Zia Haq, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 02:19 AM IST
The panel, which was set up by the Supreme Court in January this year, submitted its report in March.
The delta variant quickly swept through the country, overwhelming testing as well as treatment capacities
india news

Study: Antibodies less effective against Delta variant of coronavirus

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 02:10 AM IST
In comparison to the Delta variant, which was first found in India, the Alpha variant (first found in the UK) triggered only a 2.3-fold drop in potency of antibodies drawn from recovered Covid-19 patients
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen(AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi addresses a press conference during his three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, in Lucknow on Tuesday. (ANI)
india news

AIMIM begins UP poll campaign: Owaisi slams BJP, says ‘Muslims harassed in UP’

By Rajesh Kumar Singh, Hindustan Times, Lucknow
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 02:12 AM IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi attacked successive governments led by the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress for the poor plight of Muslims in Uttar Pradesh
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant ordered his government to withdraw the standard operating procedures issued for Ganesh Chaturthi, saying he did not agree with some of the guidelines. (Twitter/@DrPramodPSawant)
india news

‘I don’t agree’: Goa withdraws Ganesh Chaturthi SOPs after CM tweets disapproval

By Gerard de Souza, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 01:12 AM IST
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said the Ganesh Chaturthi must be celebrated with full fervour “while taking all the necessary precautions, given the pandemic”.
Separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani’s close aide Masarat Alam Bhat. (HT File)
india news

Incarcerated Masarat Alam is new Hurriyat chairman

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Srinagar
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 01:54 AM IST
Six days after the death of separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani, his close aide Masarat Alam Bhat, who is in jail, has been appointed as the chairman of hard-line All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), according to a press release apparently issued by the party
Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati during the 'Vichhar Sangosthi' of Prabudh Sammelan at party office in Lucknow on Tuesday. (PTI)
india news

If BSP voted to power, we will ensure security of Brahmins, says Mayawati

By Rajesh Kumar Singh, Hindustan Times, Lucknow
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 02:20 AM IST
Giving a clarion call for a ‘Dalit-Brahmin’ unity to bring her party back to power in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati said both the BJP and the Samajwadi Party have indulged in empty talks to win the votes of Dalits and Brahmins, but neither safeguarded their interests when in power
Panacea Biotec was the first company to locally manufacture the Russian Covid-19 vaccine in May this year. (Reuters file)
india news

Covid-19: Panacea Biotech supplies 1 million Sputnik V doses

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 02:08 AM IST
The batch comprises one million doses of the second component of the two-dose vaccine, and with that the possibility of more doses of the Russian-made vaccine to be administered as part of the national Covid-19 immunisation programme would increase
Currently, Udupi (83.77%), Kodagu (80.93%), and Bengaluru (80.54%) have the highest rate of vaccine coverage. (PTI)
india news

Karnataka logs 851 fresh Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths

By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 01:52 AM IST
Karnataka health and medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar said BBMP has administered over 10 million doses in Bengaluru so far.
