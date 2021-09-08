Home / World News / Pakistan wants Taliban-led Afghanistan to be invited to future regional gatherin
Qureshi also told his counterparts present in the meeting that it is important to take steps to prevent an economic meltdown in Afghanistan.(AFP)
Qureshi also told his counterparts present in the meeting that it is important to take steps to prevent an economic meltdown in Afghanistan.(AFP)
world news

Pakistan wants Taliban-led Afghanistan to be invited to future regional gatherin

  • Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi chaired the meeting of foreign ministers of China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan all of whom are neighbouring countries of Afghanistan.
READ FULL STORY
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 06:42 PM IST

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mohammed Qureshi on Wednesday proposed the idea of inviting Taliban leaders in future regional meetings during a virtual gathering of foreign ministers of nations which are neighbours of Afghanistan, news agency Reuters reported.

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi chaired the meeting of foreign ministers of China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan all of whom are neighbouring countries of Afghanistan.

“I also suggest that we may give consideration to the idea of inviting Afghanistan in future. Participation of Afghanistan will augment this forum's effectiveness in pursuing our shared objectives for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan,” Qureshi was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

Qureshi also told his counterparts present in the meeting that it is important to take steps to prevent an economic meltdown in Afghanistan. 

The meeting on developments in Afghanistan was held at Pakistan’s invitation. It built on discussions held during a meeting on September 5 when discussions were held at the special representatives and envoys level.

The meeting comes a day after the Taliban announced an interim government for Afghanistan. The attendees of the meeting may also discuss the issue of recognising the interim government.

Last week, Pakistan spy agency chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed visited Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. On Wednesday, the Chinese foreign ministry said it will continue to communicate with the Taliban.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shah mahmood qureshi taliban pakistan + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.