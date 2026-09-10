BRICS Summit: Non-scheduled flights barred within 300 km of Delhi on Sept 11-13

According to the official notice to air missions (Notam), non-scheduled flight operations will not be permitted at all airports within a 300-kilometre radius of the national capital, from 7am to 11 pm between September 11 and 13.

The order restricts private chartered and other non-scheduled flights during the specified hours.

The Airports Authority of India ( AAI ) has notified airspace restrictions around New Delhi ahead of the Brics Summit, barring non-scheduled flight operations from 7am to 11pm from September 11 to 13, people familiar with the matter said.

How will traffic be affected during the BRICS Summit in Delhi?

How will traffic be affected during the BRICS Summit in Delhi?

Why are schools and government offices closed during the BRICS Summit in Delhi?

Why are schools and government offices closed during the BRICS Summit in Delhi?

What airspace restrictions are in place during the BRICS Summit in Delhi?

What airspace restrictions are in place during the BRICS Summit in Delhi?

Commercial airline flights operating on regular schedules will be exempt from the ban. Special flights carrying foreign dignitaries and their delegations will also be permitted to land and take off, provided their flight plans and itineraries receive advance clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

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State-owned aircraft and helicopters carrying a governor or chief minister of a state have also been exempted, the Notam said.

Flights operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF), Border Security Force (BSF) and Aviation Research Centre, Army Aviation helicopters undertaking airborne Quick Response Team (QRT) missions, as well as casualty and immediate medical evacuation operations cleared by MHA, will also be exempted from the restrictions.

It said the Safdarjung airport will remain closed, except for IAF helicopters deployed for emergency or VIP duties and BSF or IAF helicopters used by the National Security Guard (NSG) for immediate backup support.

35 special flights to land in Delhi for Brics

Around 35 special aircraft, including VVIP flights and charter planes carrying delegations, are expected to arrive in Delhi for the Brics Summit over the weekend. The summit is expected to see participation from around 12 heads of state.

September 11 is expected to be the busiest, with delegations and heads of state from Russia, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Philippines, Abu Dhabi, Ethiopia, Thailand and Nigeria are expected to arrive in the national capital, officials said. Heads of state from Kazakhstan, Vietnam and China are expected on September 12.

Apart from Delhi airport, Noida International airport, Hindon and Jaipur airports have been roped in for parking the aircraft flying in with the delegations and heads of state. Lucknow airport is also on standby.