Shillong, In a remarkable display of interfaith harmony, a wedding in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district on Monday brought together two families from different religious traditions — the Unitarian and the Niamtre — marking what is believed to be the first such union jointly blessed by leaders of both faiths. Bridging beliefs: Historic interfaith marriage in Meghalaya draws praise for love and tolerance

Held under the Khasi matrilineal tradition, the ceremony saw Rev. Derrick P Pariat, Minister of the Unitarian Church, and Pa Daloi Purmon Kynji, a traditional religious leader, jointly officiating the wedding, each offering blessings from their respective faiths in a gesture of mutual respect and understanding.

The event drew attention not only for its historic nature but also for its message of coexistence at a time when interfaith marriages across India often face social and familial opposition.

The groom's father, Rev. HH Mohrmen, a senior Unitarian minister from Jowai, described the wedding as "a historic moment that embodies the true spirit of freedom and coexistence."

Reflecting on the event, he said, "At a time when interfaith marriages elsewhere in the country are often opposed or burdened by conversion pressures, this union reminds us that faith can unite instead of divide."

Unitarianism took root in the Khasi Hills in the late 19th century through Hajom Kissor Singh, who, though born a Christian, broke away from missionary orthodoxy and founded a movement that aligned more closely with Khasi-Jaintia traditional beliefs, minus the sacrificial practices.

The movement emphasised reason, equality, moral living, and freedom of conscience, blending the principles of Christianity with indigenous Khasi values of simplicity, service, and respect for all faiths.

The bride belongs to the Niamtre faith, one of the traditional belief systems of the Khasis, rooted in reverence for the Creator, ancestors, and the natural world.

Central to Niamtre is the principle of Tip Briew, Tip Blei , which underscores that moral living and respect for others are inseparable from one's relationship with the divine.

The wedding inspired emotional reactions online.

Heirtami Paswet commented, "So heartwarming to see love triumph over trivial religious differences," adding, "My lover recently left because her mother insists she should only be with someone who's Christian."

His words highlighted the challenges faced by many young couples navigating faith and family expectations.

Deiwi Tariang Tongper, an elected member of the Voice of the People's Party in the Jaintia Tribal Council, said, "This is what our society badly needs! I'm so overwhelmed by the union of these two beautiful souls who understand that love is the ultimate solution. God bless them always in their new beginnings."

The event has been widely hailed as a milestone for religious understanding, demonstrating that love, mutual respect, and shared values can bridge communities and traditions even in societies bound by strict faith norms.

Interfaith and intercaste marriages in Meghalaya are relatively uncommon but not unheard of.

According to a 2011 study, inter-caste marriages in Meghalaya stood at 25 per cent, which is higher than the national average of 9.9 per cent.

However, interfaith marriages are less frequent.

The study, using data from the 2005-2006 National Family Health Survey, found that inter-religious marriages in Meghalaya were at 6.7 per cent, compared to the national average of 2.1 per cent.

