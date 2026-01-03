‘Bring girls from Bihar for ₹20,000’: Storm over Uttarakhand minister’s husband's remarks, BJP distances itself

A political storm has erupted after Girdhari Lal Sahu, the husband of Uttarakhand women and child welfare minister Rekha Arya, allegedly made remarks suggesting that girls from Bihar could be “brought for marriage" for ₹20,000–25,000. Rekha Arya is Uttarakhand’s women and child welfare minister. (X/ Rekha Arya)

While Sahu has issued an apology following the backlash, the BJP has distanced itself from his remarks.

A purported video on social media showed Sahu saying apparently to young men at an event, “Will you get married in old age? If you are unable to get married, we will bring a girl for you from Bihar… you can get one there for ₹20,000 to 25,000.” Speaking at the event in Almora, he was also heard telling the audience, “Come with me, we’ll get you married.”

After the video triggered outrage, Sahu released a statement claiming his words were being twisted and said he was only referring to the marriage of a friend. “If my words have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise with folded hands,” he said.

