‘Bring girls from Bihar for ₹20,000’: Storm over Uttarakhand minister’s husband's remarks, BJP distances itself
While Sahu has issued an apology following the backlash, the BJP has distanced itself from his remarks.
A political storm has erupted after Girdhari Lal Sahu, the husband of Uttarakhand women and child welfare minister Rekha Arya, allegedly made remarks suggesting that girls from Bihar could be “brought for marriage" for ₹20,000–25,000.
While Sahu has issued an apology following the backlash, the BJP has distanced itself from his remarks.
A purported video on social media showed Sahu saying apparently to young men at an event, “Will you get married in old age? If you are unable to get married, we will bring a girl for you from Bihar… you can get one there for ₹20,000 to 25,000.” Speaking at the event in Almora, he was also heard telling the audience, “Come with me, we’ll get you married.”
After the video triggered outrage, Sahu released a statement claiming his words were being twisted and said he was only referring to the marriage of a friend. “If my words have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise with folded hands,” he said.
Also Read | Uttarakhand minister in ‘tight spot’ over husband’s act; opposition wants her to quit
Political row sparked by Sahu's remarks
Reacting to the controversy, Bihar's Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD said, “BJP leaders are saying that after buying women’s votes for ₹10,000, now they will bring girls from Bihar for ₹20–25,000. The BJP supporters have always harbored such a poisonous mindset towards Bihar and women.” The allegation of buying votes for ₹10,000 referred to a scheme by Nitish Kumar's JDU-BJP government in Bihar ahead of the recent assembly polls.
The BJP’s Uttarakhand unit condemned the statement and sought to distance itself from Sahu, asserting that he has no connection with the party.
The Congress termed the remarks an “insult” to women and demanded an apology from the BJP. State Congress president Ganesh Godiyal said, “This statement by minister Arya’s husband is an insult to the daughters of India, whether she is from Bihar, Kerala, or Uttarakhand.” The comment clearly revealed the BJP’s approach towards respecting women, he added, and said the party should apologise.
Congress Mahila Morcha state president Jyoti Rautela said the remarks were shameful, particularly because Sahu’s wife holds the women and child welfare portfolio. “This is an attack on the dignity of women and girls. This kind of thinking promotes social evils like human trafficking, child marriage, and exploitation of women,” she said.
BJP state media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan said the party strongly condemns such “hateful thinking and statements against women.”
Asked whether the BJP would seek a clarification from Rekha Arya over her husband’s remarks, Chauhan said the party has no connection with Sahu.
Meanwhile, the Bihar State Women Commission said it would issue a notice to Sahu over the comments. BSWC chairperson Apsara said, “His comments are highly condemnable. This shows his mental bankruptcy. How can he make such a statement about women when his wife is already a minister in the Uttarakhand government?”