‘Bring trophy home’: Leaders react as India beat Australia to reach Champions Trophy 2025 final

Union home minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and LoP Rahul Gandhi were among the politicians who congratulated the Indian cricket team for beating Australia by four wickets to enter the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. India's Virat Kohli and KL Rahul celebrate their partnership during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final match against Australia(ANI)

By chasing down a competitive 265-run target, India toppled the record by completing its highest-successful run chase against Australia in an ICC event, bettering the previous best chase of 261 in the 2011 World Cup quarter-final.

Shah congratulated Team India for a “thrilling victory” against Australia and wished the team for the final.

“What an incredible display of skill and determination!! Team India marches into final with a roar. Congratulations to our boys on their thrilling victory in the ICC Champions Trophy Semi-Final. You made the nation proud. Best wishes for the final,” Amit Shah said in a post on X.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appreciated captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in a post on X. “Another fantastic victory by #TeamIndia! A true spectacle of skill, determination, and teamwork -- brilliantly led by Rohit, with Virat adding his signature flair. The entire nation stands proud of this incredible achievement. One step away from glory -- bring the trophy home, boys!” he wrote.

Adityanath, in a post on X, said the victory made 140 crore Indians happy. “Heartiest congratulations to the Indian Cricket Team on making 140 crore Indians happy and proud by defeating Australia in the semi-final of the Champions Trophy! Best of luck to all of you for the final match! Jai Hind,” he posted on X in Hindi.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Congratulations team India for fantastic performance.”

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the victory made Indians proud of all the players.

“Historical victory! Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the promising players of the Indian cricket team for defeating Australia in the semi-final match of Champions Trophy-2025 and securing a place in the final. All the countrymen are proud of all of you players who have hoisted the victory flag of India on the world stage,” Dhami wrote on X.