BSF constable who spent 21 days in Pak custody reaches home in Bengal

KOLKATA: Purnam Kumar Shaw, the Border Security Force (BSF) constable from West Bengal’s Hooghly district, who was released on May 14 after 21 days in custody of Pakistan Rangers, reached home at Rishra to a hero’s welcome on Friday. Hooghly: BSF jawan Purnam Shaw returns to his home in Rishra, Hooghly district on May 23 (PTI)

“Today is truly a Diwali for us. We didn’t know that he was returning home today…. I got scared after he was captured by Pakistan. But not anymore. I want him to continue his job and serve the Nation,” Rajni Shaw, wife of the BSF jawan, told reporters.

Shaw was apprehended by the Rangers on April 23 along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district, a day after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Shaw was detained after he accidentally crossed the Zero Line while guarding a group of local farmers in the Ferozepur sector.

He was handed over to India on May 14 after the two countries exchanged one detained soldier each at the Wagah-Attari border.

“I am happy that I am returning home. I had earlier spoken with my wife over phone after being released. Now I would get to see my son, wife and parents face-to-face,” Shaw told reporters after getting off the train at Howrah station.

As the news of his return spread, the local municipality organised a rally in the evening and Shaw was given a hero’s welcome in his home town.

“I am extremely happy. My son is returning home. He had last come home during Holi. When he went back and joined duty he was captured. Today there will be a feast. We are cooking every dish of his choice,” Devanti Devi, his mother, told reporters.