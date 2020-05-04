BSF driver in IMCT convoy in Bengal tests positive for Covid-19

india

Updated: May 04, 2020 18:17 IST

A constable of the Border Security Force, who was driving the escort vehicle for the one of the inter-ministerial central teams (IMCT) convoy in Kolkata, has tested positive for Covid -19, officials said Monday.

Senior BSF officials while confirming the news said the constable, however, did not come in contact with any of the officials in the IMCT.

“The constable, who was driving the escort vehicle in the convoy, has tested positive. He is undergoing treatment in a government facility in south Kolkata,” said a top official of the BSF (South Bengal Frontier Headquarters) who did not wish to be named.

The IMCT which was stationed in Kolkata, left for Delhi on Monday. Two IMCT teams, one for south Bengal and the other for north Bengal, arrived in the state on April 20.

The driver was detected with fever on April 30 and was immediately removed from duty and kept under quarantine. He tested positive on Sunday.

“We are following all protocols for contact tracing. He did not come in contact with any of the officials of the team,” said the BSF official.

At least 10 BSF personnel who used to share the barrack with him have been quarantined. The barrack has been sanitised. The vehicle he was driving has also been sanitised.