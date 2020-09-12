BSF finds cache of arms near Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district

india

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 16:18 IST

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday seized a cache of arms and ammunition, including three AK-47 and two M-16 rifles, from a field along the Indo-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district.

During the operation, the BSF personnel found the arms and ammunition from a bag which was lying abandoned on a field near Joginder Chowki, close to the border around 7:00 am, a BSF official said.

Six magazines of AK-47 and 91 rounds, four magazines of M-16 rifles and 57 rounds, two pistols with four magazines and 20 rounds were also recovered along with the weapons, he said.

Birbal Singh, the station house officer of Lakho Ke Behram, said a BSF patrol team spotted the weapons in a field near a border outpost in the morning. The area is adjoining the zero line.

“The weapons were found packed neatly in plastic bags. The weapons were recovered from different spots in the field. No person has been named in the FIR and preliminary investigation is on,” Singh said.

The arms and ammunition were allegedly sent by elements wanting to destabilize the country from neighbouring nations through Abohar in Ferozepur district in Punjab, along the international border with Pakistan, officials said.