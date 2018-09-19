BSF jawan killed, body mutilated by Pakistan troops near international border: Sources

The BSF jawan who was killed in Jammu region’s Samba district on Tuesday was shot by a Pakistan sniper, his throat slit and weapon taken away, official sources said.

“The jawan was hit by precision fire on right side of his chest and on left leg. His throat was found half slit. His weapon was also confiscated,” said the source.

The body also had multiple knife wounds, sources added.

Head Constable Narender Kumar from Sonepat, Haryana, was killed by Pakistan Rangers in Ramgarh sub-sector of Samba district on Tuesday, details of how he died emerged on Wednesday.

The mutilated body of the jawan, part of a four-member team that was engaged to cut Sarkanda (wild grass) along the fence, was found along the border on Tuesday evening, nearly 10 hours after the incident.

“The area on Pak side has a protective bundh (embankment) close to the IB. Areas on our side is undulated, marshy and having thick sarkanda growth. It made the immediate locating of the felled jawan difficult,” the BSF said in a late evening statement on Tuesday.

The Intelligence Bureau has sent a confidential report on the incident to the home ministry.

Born on June 2, 1968, head constable Narender Kumar of 176 battalion had joined the BSF on March 25, 1990. He is survived by his wife Santosh Devi, and two sons Mohit Kumar and Ankit Kumar. He hailed from Kala village in Sonepat district of Haryana.

In a similar incident in May last year, two Indian soldiers were killed and their bodies mutilated allegedly by Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT).

Intelligence sources suspect the involvement of BAT in Tuesday’s incident too.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 15:45 IST