BSF officer allegedly commits suicide by shooting himself in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

A 49-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly committed suicide Wednesday by shooting himself with his service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

The officer of the border guarding force, Satpal Jaswal, was found in a pool of blood after his colleagues pursued the sound of a gunshot at his post in forward area in Mendhar Bekt of the district Wednesday morning, they said.

Jaswal was admitted to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the officials said, adding that a case was registered in this connection.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 19:19 IST