The Border Security Force (BSF) conducted an operation in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday and seized a major shipment of arms, ammunition, and explosives, according to ANI. BSF seizes arms, ammunition and explosives in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir (PTI Photo) (PTI)

According to ANI, officials stated that this operation was an essential to prevent potential terrorist activities in the area.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Read more: Jammu and Kashmir: How was Kathua tragedy averted? Police say terrorists asked for water

ANI reported that a joint checkpoint, staffed by BSF personnel, was established at the Reddi Chowkibal market, based on information from the BSF and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kupwara.

The search operation led to Shabir Ahmed, an overground worker (OGW) from Kupwara, being caught by the BSF. ANI reported that, the BSF found one pistol, one pistol magazine, 10 rounds, four hand grenades and two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Shabir Ahmad's possession.

According to ANI, reliable sources say that that the terrorists planned to use these explosives and weapons to attack the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra in Srinagar and areas around it.

Read more: PM Modi reviews security situation in J&K after series of terror attacks

The Amarnath Yatra is a 52 day pilgrimage which will begin on June 29 from Kashmir's Pahalgam and Ganderbal districts.

The BSF said that the operation has managed to significantly damage the plans made by certain terrorist groups based out of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), whose aim is to cause disruption in the peace in the Kashmir valley, according to ANI

ANI reported that this successful mission showcases the coordinated effort and alertness of the BSF, Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir police, in safeguarding the region and keeping it secure.

Read more: Jammu and Kashmir: More terrorists could be hiding; police say check vehicles before…

The mission comes at a time where Jammu and Kashmir has faced terror attacks in Reasi, Doda and Kathua. Search operations are ongoing to find the culprits of the three attacks.

Security arrangements have been made by the Jammu and Kashmir police in light of these attacks and to prepare for the celebrations associated with the Amarnath Yatra, Mela Kheer Bhawani and Eid, according to a Times of India report.