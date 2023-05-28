Home / India News / ‘Should follow Ambedkar’s ideals': Mayawati on inauguration of new parliament

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
May 28, 2023 04:02 PM IST

The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh could not make it to the occasion, citing other commitments.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday congratulated the Centre for the inauguration of the new Parliament building and said it should be used in the interest of the country.

BSP supremo Mayawati(HT File Photo)
"Congratulations to the Centre on the inauguration of the new Parliament House today. It would be appropriate that this new building should be used in the interest of the country and its people as per the humanitarian thoughts of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and the noble intention of the holy Constitution made by him," she said in a Tweet in Hindi.

The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, who had received an invitation for the inauguration ceremony, could not make it to the occasion, citing other commitments.

Earlier on May 25, Mayawati had called the opposition parties' boycott of the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi "unfair" and welcomed the opening.

Nineteen opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, TMC, SP, and AAP, on Wednesday, announced their boycott of the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Modi, saying that they find no value in the new building when the "soul of democracy has been sucked out."

