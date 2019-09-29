BSP names 41 candidates, LSP declares 16

india

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Loktantra Suraksha Party (LSP) announced their first list of candidates for the October 21 Haryana Vidhan Sabha elections, in Rohtak on Sunday.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) announced 41 candidates. Talking to mediapersons, state BSP president Prakash Bharti said, “Candidates for the rest of the assembly seats will be announced soon. And the names will be sent to party chief Mayawati. The final decision will be taken by the party chief.”

He said the party has tried to give space to all communities. “The BSP is very sure about forming the next government in Haryana,” Bharti said.

Meanwhile, Loktantra Suraksha Party (LSP) also announced 16 candidates. Addressing a press conference, party chief Raj Kumar Saini said, “Names of the rest of the candidates will be announced soon. The LSP is the party of common people and we will win a large number of seats.”

He said the condition of the farmers is miserable and the rates of petrol and diesel have touched a new high. Saini has fielded his nephew Gulshan Saini from Naryangarh assembly segment which is considered his home turf. There was no clarity whether he Saini himself will contest the assembly polls.

