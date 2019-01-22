BSP to target BJP over MLA’s remarks against Mayawati in 2019 campaign

The Bahujan Samaj Party plans to corner the BJP over the issue of its MLA Sadhna Singh making derogatory statements against BSP chief Mayawati.

BSP leaders will raise the issue in public meetings during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign to mobilise the Dalit community against the BJP, a party leader said on Monday. He added the BSP treats Singh’s comments as an insult to the Dalit community and women.

Mayawati on Monday discussed the issue with senior members of the party. A BSP leader familiar with the matter said Mayawati was informed that the party’s zonal coordinator had submitted an application with police for registration of an FIR against the Sadhna Singh, the BJP MLA from Mughalsarai.

The BSP has demanded strict action against her and its leaders swung into action on Saturday when the speech was widely shared on the social media.

Satish Chandra Mishra, the BSP national general secretary, condemned the statement, alleging that BJP leaders had lost their mental balance after the BSP-SP alliance for 2019.

During her stay in Lucknow, BSP chief will finalise the candidates for the 38 Lok Sabha seats that the party will contest, discuss the election strategy with the office bearers, besides finalising public meetings and joint rallies with Smajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

BSP sources said MayAwati was likely to attend the wedding of party leader Pawan Sagar’s daughter with UP Congress president Raj Babbar’s son in Lucknow on January 23.

The wedding may witness a gathering of opposition leaders.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 19:32 IST