Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman’s daughter in Parliament to hear her speak

india

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 11:18 IST

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s family, including her daughter, are present in Parliament on Saturday as she presents her second Union Budget 2020.

Her daughter Parakala Vangmayi arrived in Parliament ahead of her budget speech as she is expected to deliver a budget to spur a sagging economy.

Last year, her parents—Savitri and Narayanan Sitharaman—came to Parliament to listen to their daughter’s speech. Nirmala Sitharaman’s father was an employee of the Indian Railways and the family is from Tamil Nadu.

Sitharaman had presented her first budget in July last year, shortly after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government romped to power in the Centre in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley had presented the Union Budget on February 1 in 2017, moving away from tradition. The Union Budget was presented on the last working day of February till 2016.

The Union Budget is the financial statement of the government, detailing its revenue and expenditure in the past, as well as estimated spending and projections for the coming year.