Budget 2025: Sitharaman allocates 1,024.30 crore for ministers' salaries and state guests' entertainment

ByHT News Desk
Feb 01, 2025 05:45 PM IST

The cabinet secretariat has received ₹75.68 crore, slightly higher than the ₹73.98 crore allocated in 2024-25 to cover its administrative expenses

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday allocated 1,024.30 crore in Budget 2025-26 for the expenses of the council of ministers, the cabinet secretariat, the prime minister’s office, and the hospitality of state guests.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman carrying the Budget tablet leaves for the parliament to present the Union Budget 2025, at the Ministry of Finance in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI )

The allocated amount is slightly higher than the 1,021.83 crore earmarked in 2024-25.

In the budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Saturday, 619.04 crore has been earmarked for the expenses of the council of ministers in the upcoming fiscal year, compared to 540.95 crore in 2024-25.

This allocation covers expenditure on salaries, allowances, and travel for cabinet ministers, ministers of state, and former prime ministers.

The budget also includes a provision for special flight operations for VVIPs during extra sessions.

For the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), 182.75 crore has been allocated, down from 270.08 crore in 2024-25. This allocation will cover administrative costs and the space programme of the secretariat.

The office of the principal scientific advisor has been allotted 70.12 crore (up from 65.72 crore in 2024-25) to meet the administrative expenses of the office and the National Research Foundation.

The cabinet secretariat has received 75.68 crore, slightly higher than the 73.98 crore allocated in 2024-25, to cover its administrative expenses and those related to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).

The prime minister’s office (PMO) has been allocated 70.91 crore (up from 65.30 crore in 2024-25) to cover its administrative expenses.

The Budget also sets aside 4 crore for hospitality and entertainment, the same as last year.

This allocation will fund government hospitality for foreign state guests, official events at Rashtrapati Bhavan hosted by the vice-president and prime minister, national day receptions, and investiture and credential presentation ceremonies, among other related expenses.

Moreover, 1.80 crore has been earmarked for secretariat assistance payments to former governors, matching the allocation for 2024-25.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the Union Budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament today, saying the document is a milestone in India's development journey.

“Today is an important milestone in India's development journey. This is the budget of aspirations of 140 crore Indians. This is a budget that fulfils the dreams of every Indian. We have opened many sectors for the youth. The common citizen is going to drive the mission of Viksit Bharat,” he said in a video statement.

With PTI inputs

