Budget Session from January 31 to February 13, Interim Budget on February 1

The Budget session of the Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 13. Finance minister Arun Jaitley will present the interim Budget on February 1, news agency ANI reported.

With this being the last Budget before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the government may announce sops to reach out to the electorate.

The decision on the Budget session was taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA).

The Narendra Modi government had scrapped the colonial-era tradition of presenting the budget at the end of February.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 14:08 IST