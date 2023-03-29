Home / India News / Budget session LIVE: Ruckus likely to follow on day 3 of third week
Live

Budget session LIVE: Ruckus likely to follow on day 3 of third week

india news
Updated on Mar 29, 2023 09:02 AM IST

Union Budget session LIVE updates: Check out developments from inside the Parliaments as they unfold 

Parliament of India. (File Photo)
Parliament of India. (File Photo)
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Stalemate in the Parliament likely to continue after both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned on Tuesday minutes after resuming twice at 11 am and then 2 pm. Already protesting over conducting a joint parliamentary committee (JPC)-level investigation into the Adani-Hindenburg issue, the Opposition has been demonstrating in both the Houses amid Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Parliament on March 23.

On Tuesday, Opposition MPs went into the Well of Lok Sabha, thrown papers at the Chair, leading to the House's adjournment soon after it resumed in the morning. Some leaders were wearing black outfits as a sign of protest against the Centre.

With four more working days left in the Union Budget session 2023, the government will try to seek parliamentary approval for three key proposed laws, including the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023. The other two bills are the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 29, 2023 08:55 AM IST

    Congress MP gives adjournment notice over Adani case, Raul Gandhi's disqualification

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the Adani Group issue and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi.

  • Mar 29, 2023 08:40 AM IST

    Congress to hold meet at CPP office today 

    Congress will conduct a meeting with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office. The meeting will be held at 10:30.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
congress budget 2023 union budget of india + 1 more

Morning brief: Centre looks to push 3 key bills this Parliament session

india news
Updated on Mar 29, 2023 08:57 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Representational image.
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

ECI to announce Karnataka poll schedule at 11:30am

india news
Updated on Mar 29, 2023 08:55 AM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to retain power in Karnataka, where it emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats in the May 2018 assembly elections

The Election Commission of India building in New Delhi. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Budget session LIVE: Ruckus likely to follow on day 3 of third week

india news
Updated on Mar 29, 2023 09:02 AM IST

Union Budget session LIVE updates: Check out developments from inside the Parliaments as they unfold 

Parliament of India. (File Photo)
ByHT News Desk

CAG asks defence ministry to carry out a study on disability pensions

india news
Published on Mar 29, 2023 08:35 AM IST

A medical downgrade following a disability entitles a soldier to better retirement benefits. On an average, for the same rank, a disability pension can be 20% to 50% more than a normal one, plus the income tax exemption

The South Block, which houses the ministry of defence. (AP File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Election Commission to announce Karnataka assembly election schedule today

india news
Published on Mar 29, 2023 08:12 AM IST

The poll panel has issued an invite to announce the election schedule at 11.30 am.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

In Hoshiarpur, Amritpal Singh, mentor escape police again

india news
Updated on Mar 29, 2023 06:53 AM IST

Amritpal Singh and his mentor Papalpreet Singh reportedly once again dodged the Punjab Police after a massive search operation was launched in a Hoshiarpur village to arrest them.

In the picture, it appears that Amritpal Singh and Papalpreet Singh are sitting atop a truck.
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
Close Story

On Kejriwal's ‘Adani not Modi's friend’ remark, BJP says ‘frustration that his…'

india news
Published on Mar 29, 2023 06:43 AM IST

Kejriwal launched a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, levelling allegations of corruption against him in reference to the raging Adani issue.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during the Budget Session of Delhi Assembly, in New Delhi, Monday, March 27, 2023.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

‘I will be killed in…’: Atiq Ahmed's brother allegedly ‘threatened’

india news
Updated on Mar 29, 2023 06:19 AM IST

Ashraf Ahmed, the brother of Atiq Ahmed claimed he has been threatened by an officer that he will be killed in two weeks.

Khalid Azim alias Ashraf Ahmed, the brother of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed in Bareilly.(ANI)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
Close Story

LIVE: ECI to announce Karnataka assembly election schedule at 11.30am

india news
Updated on Mar 29, 2023 08:15 AM IST

Breaking news, March 29, 2023 highlights: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com

Number theory: No cause for alarm on Covid outbreak, says data

india news
Published on Mar 29, 2023 04:38 AM IST

Is there another Covid-19 outbreak in India? How alarming is the situation, if at all? Here are some charts that try to explain this in detail.

For the week ended March 27, there were an average of 1,471 new infections reported daily.(ANI)
ByJamie Mullick
Close Story

Ex-MP’s resignation within hours of joining Telangana Congress brings to fore differences within family

india news
Published on Mar 29, 2023 12:58 AM IST

The resignation of former Rajya Sabha member Dharmapuri Srinivas from the Telangana Congress on Monday within hours of returning to the party fold after a gap of eight years has exposed differences within his family, as both his sons are accusing each other of bringing pressure on the father

Ex-MP’s resignation within hours of joining Telangana Congress brings to fore differences within family
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Close Story

Nagaland assembly resolves to repeal Nagaland Municipal Act

india news
Published on Mar 29, 2023 12:52 AM IST

Bowing to public pressure, the Nagaland assembly on Tuesday resolved to repeal the Nagaland Municipal Act of 2001 with immediate effect

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio moved the Nagaland Municipal Act 2001 (Repeal Bill 2023), which was passed by voice vote. (ANI)
ByAlice Yhoshü
Close Story

Noted painter Jamini Roy’s Kolkata house to be turned into museum

india news
Published on Mar 29, 2023 12:48 AM IST

Kolkata: The house of noted painter Jamini Roy at Ballygunge Place in south Kolkata will soon be turned into India’s first private single-artist museum

15 July 1994 - Jamini Roy artist - HT Photo.
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Supporting GST was a big mistake: Mamata

india news
Published on Mar 29, 2023 12:47 AM IST

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee rued on Tuesday that the decision to support the passage of the GST was a big mistake her party had made.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata
Close Story

Google, MMT and OYO indulged in anti-competitive practices: Govt in Parl

india news
Published on Mar 29, 2023 12:45 AM IST

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has found companies such as Google, MakeMyTrip and OYO indulging in anti-competitive practices in contravention of the Competition Act, 2002, the Union government told Parliament on Tuesday

Union finance and corporate affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman was replying to a question by a JD(U) member in the Rajya Sabha (PTI)
BySaptarshi Das
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out