Bulandshahr triple murder: Police arrest second accused

Police on Sunday arrested another accused Imran alias Goonga in connection with the murder of three children of a family in Faislabad locality of Bulandshahr on Saturday.

Imran is the second of the three accused arrested in connection with the case so far.

While Bilal was arrested on Saturday itself, the third Salman Malik is still at large. The bullet-riddled bodies of the three children, who were allegedly kidnapped for ransom, were found in a water tank of a tube well, in Dhaturi village of Salempur area.

The deceased Abdullah, 8, Asma ,8, and Aliba, 7, were cousins. Their family had lodged a complaint against Salman, Bilal and Imran with Nagar Kotwali police.

Bilal is a relative of the deceased kids and lived in their home. ASP, Bulandshahr, Ravindra Kumar said Bilal lured the children away while family members were busy organising ‘roza iftar’ on Friday evening. He then handed them over to Salman and Imran, who kept them in a tubewell building of Dhaturi village, Kumar said, adding the kidnappers were in contact with Bilal on phone for further directions.

After the iftar, the family started searching for the children even as Bilal remained with them. In between he asked them if they would pay ransom for the release of the children and when they refused , he directed Salman and Imran to kill the kids.

