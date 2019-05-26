Bullet-riddled bodies of three children found in Bulandshahr

Bullet-riddled bodies of three children were found in a tube well in Dhaturi village of Salempur area in Bulandshahr district on Saturday morning.

The deceased kids, identified as Aasma (8), Aliba (7) and Abdullah (8), had gone missing while playing outside their house on Friday evening.

Ajay Kumar, public relations officer (PRO) of senior superintendent of police (SSP), Bulandshahar, said the bodies of the children were found in a tube well on Saturday morning. They were all shot in their head.

Police have sent the bodies for post mortem and an investigation is underway. One Salman Malik , who is resident of the same village, has been named as the prime accused for the murders by the children’s families.

“Several teams have been formed to nab the accused. Family enmity could be the reason behind the brutal killings of the children,” police said.

Ajay Kumar said the families of the deceased, who are related to each other, have accused three persons, including Salman Malik, for committing the murders, in their FIR.

Meanwhile, SSP N Kolanchi has suspended Nagar Kotwali inspector Dhruv Bhusan Dubey and head constable Ashok Kumar for showing negligence in the case.

The PRO said that the deceased’s family members had gone to the Nagar Kotwali police station and told head constable Ashok Kumar about the missing children but he didn’t take the complaint seriously and also did not inform inspector Dubey about it till next morning. When inspector Dubey came to know about the missing kids next morning he did not bother to investigate the case, said Ajay Kumar. According to the family members of the deceased, the children were playing outside their house on Friday evening and suddenly went missing.

First Published: May 26, 2019 04:22 IST